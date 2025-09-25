Best Boutique

An actual butterfly claw clip? What about a "tummy ache survivor" sticker? Or cactus earrings? If any of these pique your interest or bring a smile to your face, Bunky Boutique may be the place to check out. As the sign outside the shop reads, the shop is full of men's and women's apparel, gold jewelry and quirky birthday and greeting cards. It's a great shop to find silly gifts of all sorts. Stickers, such as one shaped like a gravestone that reads "DIDN'T DRINK ENOUGH WATER" or another that says "plant mama" are found throughout the shop. Shoppers can pick up keychains with quirky sayings on them, aesthetic-looking notebooks, corduroy baseball caps, stylish sunglasses, tote bags and candles with succulent designs. And with Bunky's ever-changing merchandise, there's something new for customers nearly every trip.
Men, and those who identify as such: Do not settle for boring casual wear. Rooster Bus makes it possible to be relaxed and stylish, thanks to a stellar selection of hip yet not flashy apparel. It has a knack for carrying brands that look good on most ages and sizes and for stocking clothes appropriate for everything from a night out to a backyard barbecue. The attractive downtown Scottsdale shop (and the one in Flagstaff, if you find yourself in need of apparel while traveling) carries seasonally appropriate items, including shirts, shorts, pants, hats, swim trunks, jackets and accessories. Look for faves like Faherty, Flag & Anthem, Goorin Bros., Howler, Shinola and more. Better yet, the laid-back rustic/retro vibe, friendly, helpful salesfolks and good tunes make this a place where you don't grit your teeth and suffer through shopping: You can actively enjoy the experience.
Diana Vreeland, deliver us from tacky fast fashion made of plastic and sweatshop tears. Sometimes, it seems like trendy garbage is everywhere in stores and online these days. Thank goodness for local shops like Vida Moulin, whose offerings are stylish without being slaves to trends and are made well without an exorbitant price tag. The store, which moved from 16th and Bethany Home roads to uptown retail complex The Frederick in 2021 (Vida Moulin owner Chantell Nighswonger also owns The Frederick with her husband), is inspired by and stocked with California boho chic fashion. Translation? Pieces that are comfortable, casual and relaxed, such as cotton cashmere T-shirts and gingham maxi dresses. It's why we stop by regularly to see what Vida Moulin's got for our closet.
Sew Used takes the pain out of thrifting. It features carefully curated, high-quality, often upcycled, trend-forward all-day wear that eschews fast fashion in favor of stylish pieces that will last at prices that rival those of cut-rate thrift shops. Think: durable denims (including skinny jeans modified to be roomy), cozy cottons and loose linens, along with fun items like lacy tops, motorcycle jackets, vintage Y2K graphic tees and streetwear. The couple who own it, Justin Gonzalez and Juju Smith, both bring a passion for fashion: He studied fashion merchandising and has his own line, SSF Purple Label, and she started an online secondhand store in 2014. Sew Used was the first microbusiness at Culdesac Tempe in 2023, and in early 2025, moved into a bona fide 1,280-square-foot commercial space. With the extra digs, they added more dressing rooms and a small housewares collection. Inventory is added daily, and guaranteed, you'll get compliments on anything you buy from this well-chosen selection (like the denim blazer we found that pairs perfectly with bell-bottom jeans).
Nestled in the back of an unassuming strip mall in Ahwatukee Foothills is a frugal fashionista's dream. The bright, inviting boutique carries name-brand resale and consignment women's clothes and accessories for bargain prices. You might spot Anthropologie, Halston or Trina Turk dresses, or you can pick up cute Athleta, Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, J. Crew and Lululemon workout and casual wear for a fraction of what you'd spend at the mall. Dozens of designer bags in all sizes and colors (classic Coach to Louis Vuitton) make it easy to find that perfect evening clutch, everyday purse or backpack without feeling guilty. You can even nab Tiffany jewelry and high-end sunglasses that don't cost a car payment. Owner Ana Piña hand-selects every piece and she has an eye for style and a mission to carry a wide range of sizes. Follow her fun social media accounts and pop in for "sip and shops" with wine and sales. Best of all: Everything is clean and in excellent condition, and there's no weird "thrift store" smell.
Rocket a Go-Go's T-shirts proclaim it has "top shelf fashion for lowbrow humans" and is "a safe haven for weirdos." New and gently used clothing here hits just about every alternative fashion genre, from pinup aesthetic and punk rock to raver and goth threads. Brands like Doc Martens, Lip Service, Tripp, Sourpuss, Lucky 13 and Demonia are abundant and the store claims to add more than 300 new items every day. You can buy, sell or trade, and the stock goes beyond T-shirts, pinup dresses and leather pants — you can also find a wide range of cool accessories, from studded belts and Halloween housewares to plaid purses and locally made jewelry featuring spiders in resin.
If you're not a normal mom, you're a cool mom, this is the place for you and the littles. Hissyfits in uptown Phoenix is a colorful, funky resale store that sells gently used children's clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture and toys for quite affordable prices. You can also consign that bouncer or those baby Nikes that your kiddos have grown out of, and get either cash or trade when they sell. Follow Hissyfits online and social media for all the super sales, dollar days and more fun for the fam. Want to be part of the cool kids club? Join in the community outreach programs and make some new, rad friends.
The shirts here are mostly for bands, more broadly for dude-driven pop culture at large, and must constitute, as the store's horror-movie-font sign boasts, Arizona's largest selection of heavy metal and rock Ts. Shirts 'n' Things has hundreds of shirts tiling its walls, in sizes from baby onesie to multi-X-tra large, most priced under $30, some under $20 and all officially licensed. (You can day-sleep soundly knowing you've sent a couple of bucks toward Anthrax or Korn or Minor Threat or Weezer rather than stuffing a bootlegger's pockets.) Not to be overlooked here are the genuinely helpful staffers, who present the sort of chipper mood that not even the gloom of Marilyn Manson shirts can eclipse. Also note the "things" half of the inventory. There are so many, many things: figurines, patches, stickers, rave-ready regalia, chunky boots, backpacks, skirts, leather, rings, belt buckles and rock-flavored flare by the bag — spikes and studs to your dark heart's content. This is where punks and goths and metalheads and rave babies and gamers and weebs and Tim Burton geeks can come together to debate the respective merits of four different "Evil Dead" T-shirt designs. The only smarter place to shop would be S-Mart.
This outrageously well-stocked custom shop is the only place you ever need to remember for a cap. Let's say you favor a plain ol' cap. Great. The walls are stacked with thousands of them, in different colors, styles, points of origin, fits, materials. Take one to the front to get something sewn on it, knock yourself out. Or, let's say, you favor something ... extra. You'll find sports logos galore and famous characters (Mario, Chicken Little, Bart Simpson, Papa Smurf) brandishing AR-15s or smoking giant spliffs or flashing wads of cash. You want a "Scarface" patch, some Grim Reaper action. You're after finely stitched fighting roosters, hand grenades, playing cards, an outline of Mexico in red and green and white, "Sinaloa is mine" stitched black onto a black hat, "Durango: fuerte y poderoso" in gold thread on a black background. You want Marvin the Martian flipping the bird. You want a bedazzled Yankees logo. You want a plain black hat with SECURITY sewn authoritatively in steroidally thick white letters. You want people to know you served in Korea. You want a scowling eagle. You can be anyone you want, walking out of AZ Hats — and just about anyone you don't want to be, too.
Who says comfortable shoes have to be ugly? You can be nice to your knees without sacrificing style thanks to The Shoe Mill in downtown Tempe. This institution has been a go-to for generations of students, professors and professionals with a vast selection of men's and women's styles ranging from active to casual to dressy. Birkenstocks are their main stock-in-trade, but you can find dandy Danskos, natty Naots and perky Pikolinos on the racks, along with high-quality leather goods, apparel and accessories. Yes, the prices are steeper than typical store brands, but as the adage goes, you get what you pay for. Conforming footbeds, roomy toe boxes and high-quality workmanship make it worth it. Diligent sales staff are happy to help, too, and they have spectacular sales. If you're not typically in Tempe, it's convenient to pop in when you're in the area for a festival or other event.
They say that you should always invest in the things that stand between you and the ground: beds, tires and shoes. We're not sure that "they" meant dropping $1,200 on a pair of preowned Nike Purple Lobster SBs, but it sounds legit to us. You can find those and dozens of other savage kicks at Archive AZ, a central Phoenix hub for buying, selling and trading high-end sneakers. The stock here is overwhelmingly Nike-heavy, with the odd pair of New Balance or Vans sneaking into the mix. And while Archive is a place to find that rare pair you missed the first time around, they're also a source for the latest releases. In the past few months, folks have been heading to Archive for another reason: It's a reliable source for authentic Labubus, those weird little monster toys that have taken over social media. Where in Phoenix can you get a pair of Book 1s and an Exciting Macaron at the same place? Only Archive AZ.
The move at Antique Sugar is to set yourself a budget before stepping inside, lest you either overspend or freeze up and talk yourself out of looking spectacular. You won't find many steals here; the Valley abounds in thrift stores where $40 will buy you an armload of T-shirts rather than just one. But you go to Antique Sugar expressly to imagine yourself as someone slightly cooler than the person you are right now, and to trust that the inventory here will make that daydream a reality. For any decade during the past century, you'll find eveningwear, casualwear and accessories. The 1920s and 1960s seem particularly well-represented in womenswear, while a gentleman whose tastes run through the 1970s or 1990s will likewise find treasures. Let yourself spend just a little more time and money than you're expecting — or, to hell with it, go bananas. Blow $200 on the purple 1980s fringed jacket. Throw $500 at the 1930s black bear fur coat. Make like a Pepsi-commercial pyrotechnic gaffe and set fire to $700 for the sleeveless black T from Michael Jackson's 1984 Victory Tour. Too ambitious? There's a clearance rack in the back with prices as low as $5.
Spice is a hot-pink, maximalist trinket heaven with poster collages on the walls reminiscent of a college dorm. With iconic stores like Claire's disappearing, the girls need a place to pick through tiny, sparkly charms and tchotchkes, and there's no place better than Scottsdale's very own Spice. Helmed by Arizona State University alums Anjalee Sadhwani and Luisa Rodriguez, this small shop is full of personality. The store features clothing, Spice's own swimwear line and knickknacks of all kinds, but the charm bar takes the cake. A good charm bracelet tells a story about the wearer, and at Spice, you can adorn your wrist with unique and trendy options like gold martinis, sticks of butter and even handmade tomato seed charms. Everything is gold-plated, so you can accessorize at all times without tarnishing your ice. Book a time to come in with a group and bond over the intricate designs in the colorful shop.
In today's world of "clean" aesthetics, getting a loved one's name tattooed is growing more taboo by the minute. Why not, instead, get a permanent, matching chain around your wrist to signify friendship, love or commitment? If you're looking to lock in, we know just the place. Mod + Co jewelry is hypoallergenic and handcrafted in either 14k or 24k gold-fill goodness that you'll definitely want hanging on your wrist for life. The shop also sell less permanent baubles, including rings, necklaces and earrings. Located in a strip mall in Scottsdale, Mod + Co. invites other local businesses to host pop-ups in the space and also accepts group bookings and even bachelorette outings.
We feel fancy just walking into the flagship store of Oliver Smith Jeweler at Gainey Village. The store, which is celebrating 40 years in business, carries an artfully curated selection of all things beautiful, sparkly and expensive, from statement pieces designed in-house to bridal sets and men's jewelry. If you're in the market for a high-end timepiece, you simply must visit. Oliver Smith Jeweler carries brands such as Omega, Cartier and Rolex, sure, but also less-common options such as Panerai and Blancpain. They also deal in pre-owned watches by the likes of Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. And if you've got a watch that needs a little TLC, their service department can spruce it up or send it off to someone who can. After a trip to Oliver Smith Jeweler, your wallet may hurt, but your wrist will look fabulous.