Best Boutique

The move at Antique Sugar is to set yourself a budget before stepping inside, lest you either overspend or freeze up and talk yourself out of looking spectacular. You won't find many steals here; the Valley abounds in thrift stores where $40 will buy you an armload of T-shirts rather than just one. But you go to Antique Sugar expressly to imagine yourself as someone slightly cooler than the person you are right now, and to trust that the inventory here will make that daydream a reality. For any decade during the past century, you'll find eveningwear, casualwear and accessories. The 1920s and 1960s seem particularly well-represented in womenswear, while a gentleman whose tastes run through the 1970s or 1990s will likewise find treasures. Let yourself spend just a little more time and money than you're expecting — or, to hell with it, go bananas. Blow $200 on the purple 1980s fringed jacket. Throw $500 at the 1930s black bear fur coat. Make like a Pepsi-commercial pyrotechnic gaffe and set fire to $700 for the sleeveless black T from Michael Jackson's 1984 Victory Tour. Too ambitious? There's a clearance rack in the back with prices as low as $5.