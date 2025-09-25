Best Claw Arcade

Claw Haus isn't just an arcade: It's a pastel-colored fever dream for collectors and claw machine fanatics alike. With 24 machines loaded with premium imports, this Chandler "clawcade" flips the script on your typical grab-n-go game. Players chase after rare Pop Mart blind boxes — think Labubu, Mickey & Friends, Nommi and Maymei figures, Smiski statues and those mischievous Sonny Angels that collectors go ballistic for. But Claw Haus isn't just about the prizes — it's about the atmosphere. Neon signs light up the room, the staff hype up players about to open a box and when you finally land that $100 score? They'll snap a Polaroid, film a TikTok for you and make sure your victory gets its moment. Even if you're not lucky on your first few tries, the "Labaddies" (yes, that's what the team calls themselves) are known to show love, especially to kids who need a little extra help. And if you win something you're not vibin' with? They might just hook you up with a swap. At Claw Haus, plushies are the prize, but joy is the real jackpot.
An actual butterfly claw clip? What about a "tummy ache survivor" sticker? Or cactus earrings? If any of these pique your interest or bring a smile to your face, Bunky Boutique may be the place to check out. As the sign outside the shop reads, the shop is full of men's and women's apparel, gold jewelry and quirky birthday and greeting cards. It's a great shop to find silly gifts of all sorts. Stickers, such as one shaped like a gravestone that reads "DIDN'T DRINK ENOUGH WATER" or another that says "plant mama" are found throughout the shop. Shoppers can pick up keychains with quirky sayings on them, aesthetic-looking notebooks, corduroy baseball caps, stylish sunglasses, tote bags and candles with succulent designs. And with Bunky's ever-changing merchandise, there's something new for customers nearly every trip.
Men, and those who identify as such: Do not settle for boring casual wear. Rooster Bus makes it possible to be relaxed and stylish, thanks to a stellar selection of hip yet not flashy apparel. It has a knack for carrying brands that look good on most ages and sizes and for stocking clothes appropriate for everything from a night out to a backyard barbecue. The attractive downtown Scottsdale shop (and the one in Flagstaff, if you find yourself in need of apparel while traveling) carries seasonally appropriate items, including shirts, shorts, pants, hats, swim trunks, jackets and accessories. Look for faves like Faherty, Flag & Anthem, Goorin Bros., Howler, Shinola and more. Better yet, the laid-back rustic/retro vibe, friendly, helpful salesfolks and good tunes make this a place where you don't grit your teeth and suffer through shopping: You can actively enjoy the experience.
Diana Vreeland, deliver us from tacky fast fashion made of plastic and sweatshop tears. Sometimes, it seems like trendy garbage is everywhere in stores and online these days. Thank goodness for local shops like Vida Moulin, whose offerings are stylish without being slaves to trends and are made well without an exorbitant price tag. The store, which moved from 16th and Bethany Home roads to uptown retail complex The Frederick in 2021 (Vida Moulin owner Chantell Nighswonger also owns The Frederick with her husband), is inspired by and stocked with California boho chic fashion. Translation? Pieces that are comfortable, casual and relaxed, such as cotton cashmere T-shirts and gingham maxi dresses. It's why we stop by regularly to see what Vida Moulin's got for our closet.
Sew Used takes the pain out of thrifting. It features carefully curated, high-quality, often upcycled, trend-forward all-day wear that eschews fast fashion in favor of stylish pieces that will last at prices that rival those of cut-rate thrift shops. Think: durable denims (including skinny jeans modified to be roomy), cozy cottons and loose linens, along with fun items like lacy tops, motorcycle jackets, vintage Y2K graphic tees and streetwear. The couple who own it, Justin Gonzalez and Juju Smith, both bring a passion for fashion: He studied fashion merchandising and has his own line, SSF Purple Label, and she started an online secondhand store in 2014. Sew Used was the first microbusiness at Culdesac Tempe in 2023, and in early 2025, moved into a bona fide 1,280-square-foot commercial space. With the extra digs, they added more dressing rooms and a small housewares collection. Inventory is added daily, and guaranteed, you'll get compliments on anything you buy from this well-chosen selection (like the denim blazer we found that pairs perfectly with bell-bottom jeans).
Nestled in the back of an unassuming strip mall in Ahwatukee Foothills is a frugal fashionista's dream. The bright, inviting boutique carries name-brand resale and consignment women's clothes and accessories for bargain prices. You might spot Anthropologie, Halston or Trina Turk dresses, or you can pick up cute Athleta, Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, J. Crew and Lululemon workout and casual wear for a fraction of what you'd spend at the mall. Dozens of designer bags in all sizes and colors (classic Coach to Louis Vuitton) make it easy to find that perfect evening clutch, everyday purse or backpack without feeling guilty. You can even nab Tiffany jewelry and high-end sunglasses that don't cost a car payment. Owner Ana Piña hand-selects every piece and she has an eye for style and a mission to carry a wide range of sizes. Follow her fun social media accounts and pop in for "sip and shops" with wine and sales. Best of all: Everything is clean and in excellent condition, and there's no weird "thrift store" smell.
Rocket a Go-Go's T-shirts proclaim it has "top shelf fashion for lowbrow humans" and is "a safe haven for weirdos." New and gently used clothing here hits just about every alternative fashion genre, from pinup aesthetic and punk rock to raver and goth threads. Brands like Doc Martens, Lip Service, Tripp, Sourpuss, Lucky 13 and Demonia are abundant and the store claims to add more than 300 new items every day. You can buy, sell or trade, and the stock goes beyond T-shirts, pinup dresses and leather pants — you can also find a wide range of cool accessories, from studded belts and Halloween housewares to plaid purses and locally made jewelry featuring spiders in resin.
If you're not a normal mom, you're a cool mom, this is the place for you and the littles. Hissyfits in uptown Phoenix is a colorful, funky resale store that sells gently used children's clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture and toys for quite affordable prices. You can also consign that bouncer or those baby Nikes that your kiddos have grown out of, and get either cash or trade when they sell. Follow Hissyfits online and social media for all the super sales, dollar days and more fun for the fam. Want to be part of the cool kids club? Join in the community outreach programs and make some new, rad friends.
The shirts here are mostly for bands, more broadly for dude-driven pop culture at large, and must constitute, as the store's horror-movie-font sign boasts, Arizona's largest selection of heavy metal and rock Ts. Shirts 'n' Things has hundreds of shirts tiling its walls, in sizes from baby onesie to multi-X-tra large, most priced under $30, some under $20 and all officially licensed. (You can day-sleep soundly knowing you've sent a couple of bucks toward Anthrax or Korn or Minor Threat or Weezer rather than stuffing a bootlegger's pockets.) Not to be overlooked here are the genuinely helpful staffers, who present the sort of chipper mood that not even the gloom of Marilyn Manson shirts can eclipse. Also note the "things" half of the inventory. There are so many, many things: figurines, patches, stickers, rave-ready regalia, chunky boots, backpacks, skirts, leather, rings, belt buckles and rock-flavored flare by the bag — spikes and studs to your dark heart's content. This is where punks and goths and metalheads and rave babies and gamers and weebs and Tim Burton geeks can come together to debate the respective merits of four different "Evil Dead" T-shirt designs. The only smarter place to shop would be S-Mart.
This outrageously well-stocked custom shop is the only place you ever need to remember for a cap. Let's say you favor a plain ol' cap. Great. The walls are stacked with thousands of them, in different colors, styles, points of origin, fits, materials. Take one to the front to get something sewn on it, knock yourself out. Or, let's say, you favor something ... extra. You'll find sports logos galore and famous characters (Mario, Chicken Little, Bart Simpson, Papa Smurf) brandishing AR-15s or smoking giant spliffs or flashing wads of cash. You want a "Scarface" patch, some Grim Reaper action. You're after finely stitched fighting roosters, hand grenades, playing cards, an outline of Mexico in red and green and white, "Sinaloa is mine" stitched black onto a black hat, "Durango: fuerte y poderoso" in gold thread on a black background. You want Marvin the Martian flipping the bird. You want a bedazzled Yankees logo. You want a plain black hat with SECURITY sewn authoritatively in steroidally thick white letters. You want people to know you served in Korea. You want a scowling eagle. You can be anyone you want, walking out of AZ Hats — and just about anyone you don't want to be, too.
Who says comfortable shoes have to be ugly? You can be nice to your knees without sacrificing style thanks to The Shoe Mill in downtown Tempe. This institution has been a go-to for generations of students, professors and professionals with a vast selection of men's and women's styles ranging from active to casual to dressy. Birkenstocks are their main stock-in-trade, but you can find dandy Danskos, natty Naots and perky Pikolinos on the racks, along with high-quality leather goods, apparel and accessories. Yes, the prices are steeper than typical store brands, but as the adage goes, you get what you pay for. Conforming footbeds, roomy toe boxes and high-quality workmanship make it worth it. Diligent sales staff are happy to help, too, and they have spectacular sales. If you're not typically in Tempe, it's convenient to pop in when you're in the area for a festival or other event.
They say that you should always invest in the things that stand between you and the ground: beds, tires and shoes. We're not sure that "they" meant dropping $1,200 on a pair of preowned Nike Purple Lobster SBs, but it sounds legit to us. You can find those and dozens of other savage kicks at Archive AZ, a central Phoenix hub for buying, selling and trading high-end sneakers. The stock here is overwhelmingly Nike-heavy, with the odd pair of New Balance or Vans sneaking into the mix. And while Archive is a place to find that rare pair you missed the first time around, they're also a source for the latest releases. In the past few months, folks have been heading to Archive for another reason: It's a reliable source for authentic Labubus, those weird little monster toys that have taken over social media. Where in Phoenix can you get a pair of Book 1s and an Exciting Macaron at the same place? Only Archive AZ.
The move at Antique Sugar is to set yourself a budget before stepping inside, lest you either overspend or freeze up and talk yourself out of looking spectacular. You won't find many steals here; the Valley abounds in thrift stores where $40 will buy you an armload of T-shirts rather than just one. But you go to Antique Sugar expressly to imagine yourself as someone slightly cooler than the person you are right now, and to trust that the inventory here will make that daydream a reality. For any decade during the past century, you'll find eveningwear, casualwear and accessories. The 1920s and 1960s seem particularly well-represented in womenswear, while a gentleman whose tastes run through the 1970s or 1990s will likewise find treasures. Let yourself spend just a little more time and money than you're expecting — or, to hell with it, go bananas. Blow $200 on the purple 1980s fringed jacket. Throw $500 at the 1930s black bear fur coat. Make like a Pepsi-commercial pyrotechnic gaffe and set fire to $700 for the sleeveless black T from Michael Jackson's 1984 Victory Tour. Too ambitious? There's a clearance rack in the back with prices as low as $5.
Spice is a hot-pink, maximalist trinket heaven with poster collages on the walls reminiscent of a college dorm. With iconic stores like Claire's disappearing, the girls need a place to pick through tiny, sparkly charms and tchotchkes, and there's no place better than Scottsdale's very own Spice. Helmed by Arizona State University alums Anjalee Sadhwani and Luisa Rodriguez, this small shop is full of personality. The store features clothing, Spice's own swimwear line and knickknacks of all kinds, but the charm bar takes the cake. A good charm bracelet tells a story about the wearer, and at Spice, you can adorn your wrist with unique and trendy options like gold martinis, sticks of butter and even handmade tomato seed charms. Everything is gold-plated, so you can accessorize at all times without tarnishing your ice. Book a time to come in with a group and bond over the intricate designs in the colorful shop.
In today's world of "clean" aesthetics, getting a loved one's name tattooed is growing more taboo by the minute. Why not, instead, get a permanent, matching chain around your wrist to signify friendship, love or commitment? If you're looking to lock in, we know just the place. Mod + Co jewelry is hypoallergenic and handcrafted in either 14k or 24k gold-fill goodness that you'll definitely want hanging on your wrist for life. The shop also sell less permanent baubles, including rings, necklaces and earrings. Located in a strip mall in Scottsdale, Mod + Co. invites other local businesses to host pop-ups in the space and also accepts group bookings and even bachelorette outings.
We feel fancy just walking into the flagship store of Oliver Smith Jeweler at Gainey Village. The store, which is celebrating 40 years in business, carries an artfully curated selection of all things beautiful, sparkly and expensive, from statement pieces designed in-house to bridal sets and men's jewelry. If you're in the market for a high-end timepiece, you simply must visit. Oliver Smith Jeweler carries brands such as Omega, Cartier and Rolex, sure, but also less-common options such as Panerai and Blancpain. They also deal in pre-owned watches by the likes of Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. And if you've got a watch that needs a little TLC, their service department can spruce it up or send it off to someone who can. After a trip to Oliver Smith Jeweler, your wallet may hurt, but your wrist will look fabulous.
Clean and cool, the facilities at Luxe Nail Bar in the Town & Country shopping plaza reflect the nail salon's mission to stay up to date on the latest trends and technologies while also maintaining the highest sterilization standards for its equipment. A range of services are available at affordable prices, from a $20 classic manicure to $80 for their Jelly Spa Pedicure, which includes a jelly bath massage, scrub, mud mask, cream and hot stone massage, fruit mask and hot wax for your feet. Your toes have never felt so pampered. And if you want people to comment on your nails, you can choose from a ton of artistic options, from glittery pink coffin nails or a shorter sunset-themed set to more subtle spring colors and Minnie Mouse-themed polish.
Originally constructed as Paradise Valley Racquet Club in 1957, the revamped Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa (opened in 2001) offers a second-to-none classic Arizona resort experience. It has the best views of Camelback Mountain (it's nestled among the humps, after all) and massage treatments take advantage of the landscape. Treatment rooms are in a building separate from the spa facilities, and getting there requires a short stroll through a private area with tranquil bubbling fountains, Zen-like stone gardens and a delightful desert vista. The placid resort atmosphere is part of the cost for massage treatments, which range from $230 for a custom 60-minute traditional massage to $475 for two-hour Thai massages. It's worth it — the massage therapists are highly skilled and attentive to the areas that ache the most, and aside from occasionally checking in on the pressure, they let you relax and don't try to chat with you during your treatment (the better to hear the soft bells and flutes of the spa music). With spa facilities including a spacious hot tub, a stream room, a sauna and an infinity-edge pool, you can make a whole day of your massage. It's not just a treatment; it's an experience.
Massages are an incredible method of self-care, if not always affordable. But head to Ming Foot Spa for amazing deals on walk-in massages and foot detoxes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Ming is a legit gem in Glendale — but not too far from Phoenix — at $35 for 30-minute massages. Despite the name, it's more than just a foot spa; they have beds in the back and chairs in the front to get an amazing deep-tissue massage. The massage therapists read our backs like Braille, and we always leave feeling great. Ask for the "magic potion": It's a salve or oil that works wonders for aching spots.
Korean skincare products have gained well-deserved attention in recent years. You could buy some of these products on Amazon, but why give Bezos additional business when you can see what's available to buy in person? Mesa's Populus Beauty has everything from face masks to skin creams to undereye circle reducers in their well-stocked shop. The product labels are written in Korean, so if you have questions, the staff can help you out. They also offer discounts throughout the year and are active about advertising these specials on Facebook and Instagram. Be aware that their return policy is strict, so make sure the product will work for you before taking it home.
Primp and Blow makes it easy to get the hairstyle you want for your big night out or a midweek treat. There are at least nine locations in and around the Valley. Appointments can be made by calling the location most convenient for you or by making a reservation online. If you want a simple blowout, braids, an up-do or extensions, you've come to the right place. And what's great about Primp and Blow are its options. You can get your hair washed on-site or come with your hair wet or dry — the staff is all about accommodating what you want. The stylists work quickly, and within 30 to 40 minutes you'll look like you're ready for a photo shoot. And as a bonus, if you want extra pampering, you can always book a makeup stylist too.
The ladies at Beautif-EYE understand that women take their eyebrows seriously. If you already know how you want your brows to be shaped, a quick conversation with the eyebrow specialist can get you that arch you want. If you're uncertain what's best for your face, the staff can offer recommendations. The threading is quick and gentle — within minutes your face looks different in a good way. Threading isn't just limited to your eyebrows. You can get pesky hairs removed from your chin and upper lip or if you have the time, your full face. Tinting and brow lifts are also an option for those wanting to add a little more to their eyebrow game. This place is so popular that it's hard to walk in for an appointment. If you want to snag a spot, it's best to call and make an appointment. Just be aware that the studio is closed Sundays and Mondays.
We've had some bad experiences with dry cleaners in the past: broken buttons, lost jackets, pickup delays. We're not complicated. We just want our stuff clean and in good condition on time. That desire for reliability is why we're loyal to Mega Cleaners, located at Scottsdale and Indian Bend Roads. We drop our stuff off, they tell us when it'll be done, we pick it up and pay for it. Boom. Prices aren't the lowest in town — $20 for a dress, $8 for shirts — but we see it as paying for peace of mind, that we know for sure our little black dress will be clean, pressed and not dropping sequins left and right the next time we're out on the town.
How do we know Cobbler's Den is a great place to get your shoes fixed? Well, they don't just fix shoes, and if the women of Scottsdale trust the place to mend their Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags (as evidenced by the finished jobs hanging behind the counter), then we're happy to hand over our Nine West heels. Over the years, we've had many a wedge and tote looked at by the folks at Cobbler's Den; they give free estimates on what it will take to get your item back in working order, and they're upfront about telling you when an item is beyond repair. Add in fair prices and a whole host of other services, including refinishing and dyeing, and Cobbler's Den is the only place we want to take our stuff when it needs a tuneup.
Whether you're strapped for cash or you'd rather just have money instead of stuff, sometimes, you need a place to sell gold and jewelry. When we found ourselves in that particular situation, we poked around online until we found Lucky Gold and Silver Jewelry Exchange, and boy, are we glad we did — so much so that we've been back several times since. At Lucky, what you get is fair dealing and friendly service and best of all, a good price for your items. All the metals testing is done right in front of you, and you're free to ask questions about what's going on. Best of all, in a world where it seems like everyone's trying to lowball you, we're usually pleasantly surprised by how much cash we leave with. The next time we're ready to part with some more stuff, we're taking it to Lucky.
OK, there are million-dollar ideas and then there's the Scottsdale Bag Ladies. If you're coming to Scottsdale — and that's 11 million folks annually, per city metrics — you can pay these local gals to hold your luggage and skip the hassle of a late check-in or early checkout. Not only that, but they'll come to you at the airport or Old Town. For $20 a pop for the first four bags, you really can't argue with the convenience of hitting the town and seeing the sights without the headache and hassle of your over-packed baggage. It's also solid proof of just how serious Scottsdale takes travel and tourism, and the lengths they'll go for visitors. It's the little things that make all the difference, and the Bag Ladies offer not just convenience but a peace of mind and a smidgen of a true luxury experience so you can enjoy Scottsdale as intended: with open hands for shopping, drinking and eating.
A bookstore is not a place to find books. Or, more accurately, not just a place to find books. It's a hub of community activity, a place to enrich both the mind and the soul. In the Valley for more than 50 years — the original Tempe location opened in 1974, with the Phoenix location following in 2014 — Changing Hands is a great bookstore. The shelves are stocked with paperbacks and hardcovers waiting to be cracked open, and what isn't there can be ordered by the store's helpful and knowledgeable staff. You'll find that beach read or the perfect book to open your kid to the joys of reading, but you'll also find kitchen accessories, a wide assortment of knickknacks and other items just waiting to be wrapped and gifted. At the Phoenix store, the First Draft Book Bar is usually filled with people content to hang out in such a pleasant environment. Both locations host frequent events, from author readings to workshops and even civic engagement exercises. The sign of a top-notch bookstore is the propensity to lose yourself for hours in it, and Changing Hands exerts that kind of gravitational pull.
Book Gallery owner Mike Riley has created two oases of terrific tomes. The smell of aging pages fills the air as you wander the labyrinth of bookshelves stocked head to boot with rare books, first editions and signed works, some of which are encased in glass. Antiquarian treasures in the collections include a German first edition of "Cinderella" published in 1951 and signed by Walt Disney, a 1960 book club edition of "To Kill a Mockingbird" signed by Harper Lee, a first printing of William S. Burroughs' "Naked Lunch," a three-volume hardbound set of "The Lord of the Rings" in green leather with gilded edges and books printed as far back as the 16th century. Looking for something else that's special? If it's not on Book Gallery's shelves, chances are, Riley can help you find it.
It's not just the comic book selection that makes Drawn to Comics awesome, but having tens of thousands of available titles in every genre doesn't hurt. Employees are bona fide comics geeks and are always happy to engage in long conversations about things like the return of Marvel's Ultimate line or the latest manga releases. Looking for a back issue? They've got your back. Need recommendations for new releases? No problem. And if you're shopping for more than comics, the store stocks plenty of toys, T-shirts, games and more than 150 posters and prints. Drawn to Comics also occasionally hosts events like game nights and artist signings.
Zine culture is alive and well in the Valley of the Sun. Stop by Wasted Ink Zine Distro and find out why there will always be a home for people who have information to share through the medium of the printed page. Wasted Ink Zine Distro is more than just a place to find a zine, though. It's also a place where you can get a taste of the history of zines, do a little research if you are starting (or continuing) your own publication and rub shoulders with some of the coolest people in town. Collaborate, educate and congratulate yourself for supporting the continued existence of the written word. Staffed by volunteers, Wasted Ink distributes thousands of zines each year and might just be the most informative place in Phoenix.
Gamers Guild AZ leveled up fast. After just four years, it's claimed a top spot in the Valley's gaming scene. Its secret is no hidden quest, paladin: Build safe, inclusive spaces with all the essentials of a great game store while banishing the toxicity that too often shadows the hobby. The store debuted in Tempe in 2021, founded by local investors with gaming backgrounds. Inside, a gaming Valhalla awaited. Free tables. Complimentary water. Walls of supplies and a massive library of board, card and tabletop games available to play or buy. More importantly, it rolled out a strict code of conduct from day one: Everyone is welcome. Respect, fair play and even proper hygiene are mandatory. Cheating, gatekeeping and other noxious behavior earn you the ban-hammer. The spot was a success, but it was merely the tip of the spear. Last year, Gamers Guild opened a North Phoenix location three times the size with a bigger inventory, even more tables and amenities such as private lounges, quiet rooms for neurodivergent patrons and an in-house restaurant and bar. It's one of the largest gaming stores in the U.S. and a blueprint for a healthier, more welcoming TTG experience that local retailers would be wise to follow.
Video game stores in the Valley seem as interchangeable as those palette-swapped ninjas in the original "Mortal Kombat" trilogy. And then there's 1UP Games in Mesa, which stands victorious over other local cartridge-and-console emporiums. Tucked into a strip mall off Alma School Road, this modestly sized shop offers wall-to-wall retro treasures. Shelves are packed with classics, rare gems and even repro carts. Better yet, prices are solid, and the mood of the store is pure pixel-fueled joy. What really sets 1UP apart are the people behind the counter. The staff know their stuff but never act like gatekeepers. There's never any ego or snobbery here, just legit passion and friendly vibes. Owners Nick Harron and Tim Smith, who opened the store in 2018, are lifelong gamers who seem more interested in gabbing about retro and modern gaming than they are about selling you on their latest finds. And when it comes to buying games or gear, they play fair. No lowballing. No shady tactics. In a world of GameStop clones, 1UP Games is the real bonus.
Don't adjust your tracking — there's actually a video rental shop alive and thriving in the Valley, even in the era of streaming dominance. Glendale's Superstar Video deserves the nod for that fact alone, given stores like it are as rare locally as sealed VHS copies of "Faces of Death." But the spot's more than just a quaint rewind to yesteryear. It's got 50,000-plus DVDs and Blu-rays arranged on numerous floor-to-ceiling shelves, packed with the latest titles and cult favorites, as well as out-of-print flicks and rarities not available on Netflix or elsewhere. (Superstar Video also stocks a voluminous selection of video games.) And if owner Matt Mason, whose dad opened the joint in 1980, doesn't have a particular disc in his inventory, he'll happily hunt it down. The cinematic thrills come cheap, too. New releases run you $2.75 for a two-day rental (which is less expensive than YouTube, Amazon or Vudu); the "everyday specials" get you four older movies for $10; and the weekly "Super Monday" deal lets you borrow any DVD for $.99 and games for only $2.99. It's a bargain any true old-school vidiot would love.
Earlier this year, the Autobots began rolling out in the Valley. In April, a 14-foot-tall statue of Transformers hero Bumblebee materialized at the corner of Carefree Highway and Cave Creek Road. And nobody knew why. Passing drivers gawked. Social media went gaga. Questions flew. Who created it? Why was it there? Was the Valley under siege by shape-shifting intergalactic mechanoids? (OK, probably not.) Like the Transformers themselves, there was more to the situation than met the eye. The 5,000-pound black-and-yellow behemoth's appearance on the vacant property (the site of a former CVS Pharmacy) was a stunt by Cave Creek's Rare Earth Gallery, which sells massive geodes and other decorative mineral works. Owner Wayne Helfand says it came from his love of larger-than-life art and a desire "to do something fun." And fun it was. Valley residents, '80s kids and visitors from as far away as L.A. made the pilgrimage to get selfies with the awe-inspiring Autobot crafted in Indonesia from recycled car parts. After a local bought Bumblebee in August, Helfand called in reinforcements: a nearly 15-foot-tall Optimus Prime statue, which now stands tall outside Rare Earth Gallery and wards off Decepticons. Like Bumblebee, it's available for $85,000. Cash or card preferred. No energon cubes accepted.
You don't have to be as keen as the late Bobby "The Brain" Heenan to know that wrestling fandom is running wild in our town. The WWE and AEW have filled Valley arenas in 2025. Geek events like Phoenix Fan Fusion and Game On Expo have amped up their wrestling programming. Local indie and lucha libre promotions are a big draw. And over at The Wrestling Guy Store PHX, business is thriving. It's gotten so good that owner Tony Vela is upgrading to bigger digs later this year. More space means more belts, figures, T-shirts and other merch than you can swing a steel chair at. But for now, The Wrestling Guy Store's current location is packed tighter than a Royal Rumble match with an unrivaled inventory of trading cards, stickers, collectibles and hard-to-find items (need a bottle of Chris Jericho's "A Little Bit of the Bubbly" champagne?). Compared to the competition, other local nerd-focused shops are just jabronis. To borrow from "Classy" Freddie Blassie, they're nothing but pencil-necked geeks standing in the shadow of The Wrestling Guy Store PHX.
Welcome to the Mecca of music memorabilia. Wandering the gallery spaces at Rock Star Gallery is like getting an inside peek at the inventory for high-end auction houses — signed framed albums, autographed instruments, signed sheet music and lyrics, historical fine photography, and even original art by famous musicians adorn the beautifully planned displays. The rock star art is a highlight, with hand-signed paintings for sale by Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick and Paul McCartney, and reproductions of artworks by the likes of Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. Signed instruments include one-of-a-kind treasures like a Fender Squire Stratocaster signed by all three members of Nirvana during a taping of "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, two Prince displays with signed guitars and a drum head signed by all four members of Led Zeppelin. There are also tons of gold and platinum records to ogle. A visit here is an eye candy smorgasbord, even if you can't afford anything on display.
For the record, the Valley has plenty of shops where collectors and audiophiles can flip through bin after bin of new and used vinyl. But none offer the pure crate-digging joys of The Ghost of Eastside Records. The iconic Tempe store's selection is as enormous and diverse as it is messy. Longtime owner Michael Pawlicki, a fixture since the shop opened as just Eastside Records in 1987, keeps things gloriously haphazard. Heaps of records spill across counters. The punk section sits on the opposite end from the rock platters. Milk crates of old 45s and used vinyl occasionally block the aisles. Searching for titles isn't so much browsing as it is excavating. It's all a part of the store's charms and worth enduring to uncover the gems found within. You never know what you'll find during a visit to Eastside, and no two hauls are ever alike. Hunting for a newer Ursa Minor release or a Sun Ra reissue? You might leave with an armful of Duane Eddy or Thelonious Monk albums. (Elsewhere, various shelves contain such treasures as local indie releases and used CDs, tapes and VHS tapes.) Eastside may never win any awards for organization, but it's tops in our book as a vinyl destination.
The selection of turntables at The 'In' Groove is immense and includes the Lamborghini of turntables — literally. The SL 1200M7B record player is a collaboration between Technic and Automobili Lamborghini and includes a picture disc depicting a Lamborghini tire that plays the engine sounds of the iconic Italian sports car. That turntable will set you back about $1,200 (if it's on sale) and it's not even the most expensive record player in stock (that'd be the $13,000+ Firebird Turntable by German manufacturer Dr. Feickert), but if you'd like to both spin records and pay your rent, there are plenty of high-quality turntables for less than $400. Audio Technica turntables (including a portable version with Bluetooth) costs about $200, and a cute little Crosley mini player (a Record Store Day exclusive) can be had for around $60.
For 45 years, Zia Records has been the go-to for buying and selling music in various media. Vinyl has endured as the chain's favored format, with endless bins of records that customers can easily spend hours thumbing through. When it comes to buying your vinyl — or CDs, books, toys, memorabilia or instruments — Zia is known for taking more items for sale or trade than other used book and music stores around town, though they don't pay a ton. How much will you get? You can get an idea by estimating how much they will resell your record for, then divide that number by four. So, if you think Zia can resell your gently used copy of "Led Zeppelin III" for $20, expect to get about $5 in cash or trade. Zia also takes limited editions, colored vinyl and Record Store Day Exclusives. The possibilities are almost limitless — just remember that cash payouts cannot exceed $300 in the store.
Founded in 1999, MacMedia actually predated the opening of the first Apple retail store in 2001. While Apple stores do indeed have "genius" repair services, these showrooms are understandably focused on sales and they're usually slammed. Need an expert to make a house call and set up your Wi-Fi network? Apple stores don't provide such a service and would refer you to an authorized provider such as MacMedia. Apple computers last, and customers may find themselves needing assistance for older machines. Enter MacMedia, which has the expertise, parts and fast turnaround to get your older devices running. So if you happen to be the person that bought Carrie Bradshaw's Powerbook for $12,800, MacMedia would be able to fix it should something go amiss.
When you walk into Bizarre Guitar & Drum, it's like stepping into music history. You might recognize the shop from its cameo in Miller High Life's 2010 Super Bowl commercial, or may have heard of its founding owner, local legendary guitarist and music industry businessman Bob Turner, whose legacy still hangs in every string. The shop's plentiful stock of new, used and limited-edition guitars secures it as the go-to spot for Phoenix's shredders and budding rock stars. The staff aren't bored retail clerks; they're seasoned musicians, and more than willing to spend one-on-one time to guide you to finding the right axe. Just make sure to let them handle grabbing it off the wall. Their fair pricing will make you feel slightly less guilty about your GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) and save your wallet, but they also offer cash for used guitars, basses, amps, drums and stringed instruments.
We've all heard sayings such as "you can't trust a skinny chef" or "a vegan can't sear you a perfect steak." But don't fret because, when it comes to Bronson Guitar Works, owner John Bronson is not just a luthier, he's a professional musician and soundman who can probably play far better than you can. Bronson's approach to sharpening your axe is thorough and meticulous because he has a vast knowledge of guitars and basses, six- and 12-strings, acoustics and electrics. So beyond just repairs and setups, he knows how they should play after adjustments as well as how they should sound. And just like visiting your favorite record store down the street, you'll love talking about guitars and music with Bronson and his staff. You'll be happy to drop off your loved ones at this daycare, and when you do, you're in good company. Glen Campbell did. So did Billy Corgan. Valley veterans the Gin Blossoms and Roger Clyne did also. And when Geddy Lee sent his bass to Fender's headquarters for service, they outsourced the work and sent it to Bronson.
"In stock." They're the two words we all love when shopping, especially any drummer that needs to replace a bass drum pedal or a snare head in a jiffy. When you don't have the time or the inclination to wait for shipping, Arizona Drum Shop is there to save tonight's performance. Nearly hidden in a most pedestrian strip mall, this treasure trove is likely to have anything you might need, whether you're practicing or you're a pro. The shop is run by a singular man named Ron who is friendly, knowledgeable, and fair with suggestions and his pricing. He'll persuade you to be practical with your purchasing and doesn't encourage you to buy more than you might need. This place is all about inventory, so if you're looking for a 22-inch Paragon ride cymbal like the one Neil Peart played, Ron will have it — in stock.
Tell us you're a hipster without telling us you're a hipster. Well, it's likely you collect vinyl and when it comes to snapshots, you're analog all the way. You're likely the one that explains that retro Instagram filters are based on various types of film back in the day. And you'd be correct. Film cameras, like record turntables, are all the rage but good luck finding a tiny Fotomat kiosk to develop your art overnight. Well, there is Wilson Camera. The outlet founded in 1954 became a Valley-wide one-stop-shop for all things photographic. In 2020, a new owner acquired Wilson Camera and decided to focus on vintage cameras and film development. Now you can put down the super-trendy Fuji X100, which digitally mimics a variety of film types, and instead drop off your rolls of Fujifilm 400. Wilson can develop nearly all types. And it's actually all cheaper than collecting vinyl.
The proverb "one man's trash is another man's treasure," is the raison d'etre of thrifting. There's plenty of debate about secondhand superstores such as Goodwill that allegedly appraise valuable items for maximum profit on their auction website while offering junk on store shelves. So if you're tired of CD sets with destroyed discs and broken Keurig coffeemakers, head over to a White Dove Shoppe. The merchandise is in much better condition, pricing is fair and the more notable gems are in a glass display, not overpriced on an auction site. Notes taped on electronics and appliances state that the item has been tested and is in working order. What's most important is that proceeds from White Dove locations support Hospice of the Valley. So the next time you clean out the garage to give some things to White Dove, you'll be proud to know your donations are going to a good cause.
Pop-up markets lined with rolling clothing racks aren't an uncommon sight around Phoenix. On an average Saturday afternoon downtown, you're sure to run into a few. But no other market brings the energy, vintage clothes or indie locations better than Flipside Flea. This roaming alternative vintage clothing market started off at a warehouse in Tempe, but has more recently brought its market to downtown Phoenix, namely Studio at Wilson and the area's bar scene, with events at Gracie's Tax Bar and Club Contact. While event-goers flip through racks of leather jackets, comical vintage T-shirts and unique secondhand pieces, they can listen to local artists and DJs while sipping on their favorite cocktail or a Modelo. What's not to love? You can keep up with the Flipside schedule by following them on Instagram.
If you're looking to escape the heat — and by that we mean not going outside for essentially the entire day — Mesa's Call It New/Call It Antique easily provides that experience. This massive antique mall is filled with vintage CDs, furniture, jewelry, cookware, maps, posters and endless amounts of tchotchkes that will keep you entertained for hours. Whether you're a fan of vintage and thrift shopping or not, this store has something for you. Its inexpensive prices and ever-changing collections will keep you coming back for more. Plus, if you look hard enough, you might be able to find an old issue of Phoenix New Times.
The mascot of this midtown vintage outpost couldn't be more fitting. What is the humble pigeon, after all, but a dove tricked out in iridescent feathers, smart enough to deliver messages in war zones, yet so commonplace people deride it as a winged rat? King Pigeon delivers electric doves at flying-vermin prices. About those prices, for starters: They're generally a flat rate, depending on the rack. You're looking at $5 for a hat or sunglasses; $6 for Ts, tank tops, blouses, socks and button-ups; and $7 for hoodies, skirts and shorts. Pants and denim are $11. Dresses, flannel and jackets are $13. At $20, the guayaberas are as spendy as you'll get. Not everything here is gold, but every piece is worth those prices, especially if you can countenance the occasional flaw — as the store's flyer says, "it's not (the clothes') fault Grandma lost a button at a casino outing in 1978." Amid the garments live curios: old maps, dishware from your childhood, toys, figurines, bottles, books, DVDs, cameras and board games. Oh, and? Electric guitars. If you're hunting for a 1965 TeleStar or 1967 Decca ("Garage Beast!" says the Post-It) for less than $300, it's likely on a wall beside a $6 T-shirt.
Red's owner, Jonathan Wayne, blurs the lines between buyer, investor and curator. Just as a Wall Street tycoon knows what to buy and what to sell, Wayne's asset allocation in the vintage furniture market displays his expertise. His well-selected wares are distinctively artistic with historical significance and are on display in a most appropriate structure — a restored 1954 building by Ralph Haver. The store has enough midcentuty modern jewels to stock an entire "Mad Men" immersive experience, including pieces by Eames, Herman Miller and Knoll, plus plenty of one-of-a-kind items. There's nothing quite like Red in the Valley, and as Don Draper said, "Success comes from standing out."
You may know the Copenhagen Imports showroom on Camelback Road as 40,000 square feet of handsome modern furniture — couches and rugs and wall art and on and on — where sitting is cheerfully free but swiping your Visa smarts like a stubbed toe. If you don't want to wait for your favorite chaise lounge to go on sale, drive instead to the Copenhagen Service and Clearance Center at the Glendale border. There, you'll find lamps and nightstands and throw pillows and dining room sets and the rest, marked down for frivolous cosmetic defects (what the store calls "scratch-and-dent") and other minor flaws. Your spree will still set you back more than a trip to IKEA or Del Sol or any of the myriad cheap-furniture stores that pepper the Valley. But whatever you cobble together from a trip to Copenhagen's B-store will almost certainly look nicer and wear longer. And the folks at the front desk will lend you a screwdriver if you want to see for yourself whether that 75%-off desk lamp is actually messed up or just needs a bit of love from a Phillips-head to live its best life on your bookshelf.
So your friends bucked the economic odds and are the proud owners of a new home. To mark the occasion, you're going to want to get them a housewarming gift. UrbAna's three Valley locations carry a fantastic selection of "enjoy that mortgage" presents. We love to give friends UrbAna's popular wine glasses and pint glasses emblazoned with a gold image of Arizona, a useful item that also signifies that the new homeowners are setting down roots in the desert. You may also consider puzzles and cookbooks for quiet nights in; colorful tapers, antique candlestick holders and fancy matches to light up a room; or, for the first time the AC breaks, a set of "Welcome to the Shitshow" rocks glasses (accompanying bottle of whiskey is optional).
A mom and daughter own and run this wellness center and shop, which allowed them to take their interest in using herbs and oils to the next level — an education in creating quality products, and learning to teach others to do the same. The store-made concoctions serve numerous purposes. One chest rub can help breathing, while a special oil blend fends off bugs. In addition to the products they create, the shop carries items like teas, lotions and spritzers from other makers. The store also offers a variety of classes, including The Power of Mushrooms, All Day Herbal Medicine Making, Tasting and Making Homemade Chocolate and Herbal Mocktails. There are so many terrific reasons to stop by this holistic haven. Plus, it just smells so good.
It's so fun to pop off a busy street into a world that makes you forget about the activity and traffic just a few feet away. That happens when you stop at this central Phoenix nursery: full plant immersion. The lot is spacious yet feels intimate; plants are placed alongside roomy pathways that allow your eyes to feast on the offerings. The store is full of more plants, pottery and walls of cool art. It's so warm that you want to hang out as much as you want to shop. Having Yumi's Coffee there on weekends makes it all the more inviting, and the rich brews you can enjoy as you wander through the greenery only enhance the experience. Whether you're plant -savvy or have a notorious black thumb, the staff has got you covered. They keep things fun, too, with events like an adult Easter egg hunt where you can win discounts and prizes.
Here, you'll catch yourself impulse-adopting a 4-foot cactus and wondering how fast you can rearrange your living room. Maricopa Botanicals co-owners Leah Cretella and Joe Adiletta, who bailed on corporate life for soil and concrete, hand-pick every prickly thing from Arizona growers and nurseries, so all the plants at Maricopa Botanicals look (and are!) alive and thriving, not like the sad ferns dying in the big-box garden aisle. And they don't just hand you a baby saguaro and send you packing. You pick your greens, grab one of their handmade concrete pots and they pot your new plant while giving you the game plan to keep it alive right on the spot. There's a growing community plant club for swaps and workshops and the space itself feels more like a desert art gallery than a typical retail shop. By the time they leave, plant people and plant killers alike walk out looking like they know exactly what they're doing.
What could be better than a beautiful bouquet of flowers after a rough day? How about a bouquet and a tasty beverage at the same time? Sister companies Rowan Tree Flowers and Jasmine Jo Coffee Shop have made it easier than ever to brighten someone's day: a flower shop and a coffee shop in one. And when it comes to flowers, Rowan Tree might have the sweet, unique assortment of your dreams. Whether you're looking for a one-of-a-kind wedding bouquet, a small "just because" bundle or something beautiful for your special someone, Rowan Tree offers beautiful handmade bundles with same-day delivery throughout the Valley (as long as you place your order before noon). Or head into one of their brick-and-mortar shops to sip a latte while you peruse fresh blooms.
Getting your bike repaired is a pain in the ass. For riders dealing with tough terrain, constant use or even theft, a solid, reliable bike shop is a must. This nonprofit community bicycle collective along Grand Avenue in central Phoenix is run by expert volunteers. Rusty Spoke works with downtown riders to replace broken parts with at-cost replacements or assist in adjustments for a smoother ride. This isn't the type of place where you drop off your bike and come back an hour later with it fixed. Nope, you're gonna learn something. It's a do-it-yourself environment that allows riders to learn from local experts how to work on their bikes, allowing many to customize their rides. Plus, its location along historic Grand Avenue has well-defined bike lanes, making it easy to get to and from.
Our animal companions need much more from their human roomies than just kisses and "ooh, big stretch." From food to poop bags and everything in between, this Central Phoenix store has it all. With a focus on healthy food, two rooms are loaded with dining options that accommodate your pets' needs, from appealing to their taste buds to addressing health issues. Toys and care products like shampoos and vitamins are in the mix, too. What's refreshing here is the thoughtful staff who answer questions that help you find just what you — and your pet — want. They don't make any question seem silly and take the time to give customers equal attention. Two paws up for this Valley shop.
Nestled in a west-side strip mall, Bark & Purr is a mom-and-pop grooming business that welcomes both cats and dogs of any age. The kind and compassionate staff, who specialize in attending to pets who can't be served at other groomers, are the type of people who are great at putting clients — both the animals and their humans — at ease. Though walk-ins are available, they're limited, and you'll get the best service by calling in advance so the Bark & Purr folks can get a full sense of your pet's situation and needs. You'll have peace of mind when you drop your baby off at Bark & Purr — just skip the black clothing, or you'll come out looking like a yeti.
We're not saying that Kona Reef is better than an aquarium. After all, Kona doesn't have penguins or otters or a gift shop full of T-shirts and coffee. But it does have a really cool assortment of beautiful fish, other sea creatures, and plants, and they're all free to look at in tanks you can stand right next to. Of course, if you're more than just a looky-loo, Kona's three Valley locations have everything you need to stock a home aquarium, from the tanks to the fish food and yes, even some of those cheesy-but-fun pirate decor items. Prices for the fish are clearly displayed, and while the employees don't hover, they're ready to jump into helpful action when you've got a question or are ready to make a purchase.
Birdwatching, known as birding among enthusiasts, is experiencing a moment. Formerly considered a pastime for retirees and fodder for snarky memes, it's gaining steam among all demographics, thanks to high-profile birders such as Christian Cooper and Amy Tan and attention in popular culture (see: "The Residence"). Wild Birds Unlimited, with stores in Mesa and Scottsdale, offers educational resources and a community for birders of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced. Knowledgeable and friendly staff can set you up with appropriate and high-quality birdseed and feeders chosen for the local population. They'll share tips on attracting birds to your yard (including specific breeds, like the adorable and colorful peach-faced lovebirds, which are often a "gateway" bird into the hobby) and keep you apprised of any avian illnesses and how to avoid spreading them. The Mesa location hosts events such as watercolor painting and educational talks (for example, how to identify the differences between various hawk species). The website offers visitors a locally produced podcast as well as links to various resources, including local birding spots.
There's willpower, and then there's running every week in Phoenix, rain or shine. (Who are we kidding here? It's just shine.) If you need a pack of all-weather maniacs to help you get your miles in during the summer, or when it's actually medically advisable to do so, you should show up at Runner's Den a few minutes before 6 any Wednesday evening and loosen up those hammies. The store will offer you drinks and snacks and a community of similar-minded lunatics to go ripping around the neighborhood and then collapse for endorphine-spiked fellowship, possibly over hot dogs. In a sport that prizes consistency and form above all else, the nearly 50 years that Runner's Den has been outfitting Phoenician joggers and sprinters and trail-runners is medal-worthy. The physical store is far from the biggest space, if that's what you're into, but you will find everything you need — clothes, nutrition, recovery tools, pet gear and of course a wall of shoes (which you can return within 30 days if they turn out not to fit). The folks who work here will help you find the best pair for your gait and your goals and then they'll make sure you know which road races are ahead on the calendar. Peer pressure rarely manifests so healthfully.
Tucked in the back of this refreshingly human-scale store — where you browse under drop ceilings that more resemble a classroom than, say, an REI — is a dark, claustrophobic maze built to save lives. An enduring point of pride at AZ Hiking Shack is that it serves the most technical of outdoors folks, offering classes as well as gear. Search-and-rescue pros (the sort who work for utility companies, say) get schooling here in a homebuilt tunnel structure where they wriggle through pipes while wearing gear and lugging a 200-pound dummy, to simulate rescues in confined spaces. Of course, you don't need to know any of that when you drop by for a new hiking pack or climbing gear or a high-resolution topo map of some obscure cranny of Arizona. Or if you swing by to peep their collection of vintage climbing gear, organized by era and country of origin, like a mini mountaineering museum. Or if you're renting last-minute gear for a trip: stoves, sleeping pads, ice axes, wetsuits and so on. Ultimately, you don't need to know how to retrieve an unconscious person from inside the ductwork of a dam, and lucky you for that. But you'll feel better on your way out to Picacho Peak or Lost Dutchman knowing the folks who outfitted you also prepare people for much tougher trips.
This shop, located in the Melrose District, reminds you that it's OK to play with dead things. And by "play with," we mean "appreciate," and Curious Nature is here to help you do that. This science- and history-oriented destination has a variety of natural treasures for you to peruse or purchase for your collection. There are taxidermied animals and specimens preserved in acrylic or mounted and framed, and yes, skulls and bones, too, all ethically sourced and professionally cleaned. In addition to things formerly alive, the store has an array of intriguing treasures, from jewelry and botanicals to health and beauty items. And if you want to learn some of the processes they practice, a schedule of classes like entomology and taxidermy will show you the ropes.
This quaint shop along the historic Grand Avenue is a must-see for any lover of stationery and printmaking. The walls are covered with prints from local artists and colorful posters for past Phoenix concerts, music festivals and events. In addition to freshly printed notebooks, birthday cards, coasters and greeting cards, shoppers can create their own custom prints and stationery through printing workshops hosted by the shops. If getting your hands dirty and spinning the wheel yourself isn't your thing, the shop will create beautiful custom prints to your liking. Plus, if you stop by the shop during an event, such as the Grand Avenue Festival or First Friday, you might be given a sneak peek into what one of their classes looks like and how to operate the printmaking machinery. And on your way out, be sure to flip through the free prints in the newspaper stand by the door; you might just find something that calls your name.
When all of the Joann stores in metro Phoenix folded in April due to the chain's bankruptcy, local cosplayers, crafters and DIY fashionistas wiped their tears with sequined tulle and wailed into the clearance bin. But their mourning was likely short-lived. The Valley still has two SAS Fabrics locations, each a glorious labyrinth of bolts, scraps and weird treasures where creative types can score everything they need, and plenty they didn't know they wanted. SAS sells its wide variety of fabrics by the pound, often at competitive rates, while offering discount days and random specials on the regular. Just ask Ashley Maul, a local costuming guru and sewist who swears by the price and selection of accessories at SAS. "They'll discount fabric by the base type and their notions are usually at great price points," Maul says. "(Plus), there's lots of buttons and trims there that I wouldn't see at Joann." The organization at both the Tempe and Phoenix SAS locations leaves a bit to be desired, but the affable and helpful employees can assist you in locating whatever your crafty little heart desires.
It's an odd sensation, openly carrying a meat cleaver into a public business. But when we wanted to give our parents' old knife a good tune-up, we knew we needed to take it to Knife House. The Arcadia-based shop knows what to do to get your blades in tip-top shape and doesn't bleed you dry to do it; it's only $8 to get a knife sharpened. If you're in the market for something new, Knife House has a huge selection of blades from top brands including Wüsthof, Ryusen and Mazaki. Besides the knives, the store carries other things that will get you personally or professionally set up in the kitchen, including Smithey cookware, sharpening stones, small kitchen tools and chef uniforms.
Jerry Garcia may be the best-known Jerry G. of the 1960s, but we can thank another Jerry G. — Jerry Goldstein — for founding Jerry's Artarama stores in 1968. Originating on Long Island, Jerry's Artarama was founded to provide affordable art supplies to the localcommunity, and that remains its modus operandi to this day. The Tempe location has served the Valley's artistic community for decades. It's the go-to shop for artists, instructors and art fans because of its massive selection of art and studio supplies, great sales and custom framing services. A bulletin board near the registers displays fliers for local artists, art classes and events, and art by local artists is for sale, as well.
Start with the very name of the place. A wag could argue that "practical art" is either an oxymoron or a redundancy. In 2025, the latter feels more apt. Art is neither a luxury or a nice-to-have: It's a necessity, and everything it's good for is better for when your artists are local. In this shop just north of Camelback Road, you'll find wares from some 200 local artists and artisans: shirts, jewelry, wooden toys, handpainted planting pots, framed photos, mugs, pottery, dishware, cards, soaps. You'll find framed prints by the likes of Jake Early, Leah Kiser, Eric Lindquist and Antoinette Cauley; ceramics by Bettina Chow and Lisa Olson, Mike Farabee, and Becky Altman; and eminently pettable felt journals by Molly Koehn. Artists foremost are creators who observe, and the many folks whose work populates Practical Art's store and website are people who do their observing in the places where you live. If you see your own life reflected back to you in their works, this is by design. Carry one of these artifacts with you in the world and you'll be practically home.
Know someone who needs a slingshot that flings plastic poo? Or maybe a bar of beer-scented soap? How about a bag of crucifix-shaped "Mac and Cheesus Pasta" (taste the blasphemy!) or a pair of penis-shaped earrings etched with "suck me"? Grab your wallet and head to Whozitz and Whatzitz, the Phoenix gift shop where good taste gets checked at the door. Step inside and you'll find the Valley's gaudiest bazaar of gag gifts, novelty items and knickknacks nobody asked for but everyone secretly wants. Merman figurines mix with Magnetic Jesus Dress Up kits (including BDSM and Lady Gaga versions) and "Racing Roaches" (a.k.a. cockroach-shaped toy cars). There are also ass-shaped stress balls, "sexual passion crystals" and enough dragon-inspired merch to rival a "Game of Thrones" convention. The zombie-repellent soap? Tragically sold out. It's the kind of shop your ironic hipster buddy or delightfully unhinged aunt would absolutely lose it over.
Trill isn't just a store — it's hip-hop's living room in Phoenix. Whether you're digging for vinyl, learning to scratch or watching a father and son throw down in a break battle, this spot hits every element of the culture. On one wall? Boomboxes stacked like trophies. On another? Rows of 12-inch vinyl, rap cassettes and old-school hip-hop mags and books. There are vintage kicks, sunglasses, Kangols, graffiti-splashed gear, custom toys and the kind of memorabilia that makes golden-era heads nod in approval. But what sets Trill apart in 2025 is its role as a community hub. Kids can learn how to DJ, meet pioneers from the '80s and get inspired by legends and locals alike. Trill doesn't just sell culture — it cultivates it. The owners and workers keep it all moving by supporting the same community that supports them — designing merch, stickers and gear for local artists, rappers and entrepreneurs. Walk in for a hoodie, walk out with a connect to Phoenix's hip-hop heartbeat.
Sports card collecting is way different from when we were into it back in the '90s. Today, boxes can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and viewers can tune into livestreams to watch hobbyists break open packs to reveal what's inside. Fortunately, Valleywide Sports Cards is there to help us navigate the hobby as it stands today. The friendly and knowledgeable staff can advise you on your collection, sell you a hot new box and even help you decide if you should send a card off to be graded. Speaking of grading, they'll send those cards off to PSA for you, which makes the process much easier, in our opinion. We're not the only ones who love Valleywide; on any given weekend afternoon, the store is full of customers of all ages who obviously find the store as fun and exciting as we do.
Cactus League baseball brought $644 million to the Valley in 2024. That's a hell of a lot of visitors coming to town to take in spring training, not to mention our dining and shopping scenes, and they're going to want to take a souvenir back with them. Enter Baseballism, an Old Town Scottsdale shop that commemorates the annual Cactus League season in a chic way, with items for men, women and children. Most of what Baseballism sells isn't straight-up team merch; instead, it's cool clothes and accessories that celebrate baseball in general and occasionally nod to a particular ball club. Whether it's a hoodie emblazoned with a minimalist baseball diamond, a baseball bat bracelet inspired by Cartier's iconic nail bracelet design or a backpack made out of real glove leather, Baseballism's offerings express your love of the game in a subtle, high-end way. Best of all, the store operates a well-stocked website, so if you regret leaving Arizona without that Western-themed "Baseball Y'all" T-shirt, you can just order it online when you get home.
The Desert Botanical Garden is filled with breathtaking views, thousands of magnificent botanical flora and impressive art structures throughout. So by the end of your visit, you'll be sure to want something to remember it by. The museum's garden shop provides just that outlet — and lots of great options that go beyond slapping the garden's logo on a T-shirt. Curated displays allow customers to take their pick of loteria-inspired merchandise, stuffed animals for kids or desert plants to bring a bit of the garden home with you. If you're looking for an edible souvenir, there are plenty of options you can choose from, including desert bloom raw honey and lots of prickly pear items, such as a sour drink mixer, barbecue sauce and jelly.
Since personal and home security is a no-nonsense topic, it makes sense that Phoenix Spy Shop is a no-nonsense kind of store. The small shop is devoid of decor; it's got some pepper spray on the walls, but most of the goods are in glass cases, and perusing the merch kind of makes us feel like we're watching an action movie equipment montage. Phoenix Spy Shop deals in things to keep you safe, items such as alarms for doors and windows and (God help us) bulletproof inserts to put in your kid's backpack. It's also got items that are a little more ... proactive: knives and throwing stars, digital recorders and such. As a bonus, if you ever need to get a fingerprint clearance card for a job, Phoenix Spy Shop can take care of that for you.
Come as you are to one of Phoenix's most diverse, gender-affirming, unique adult shops and let your imagination run wild. Described by one Yelp reviewer as "a dimly lit altar for the unashamed," The Adult Shoppe aims to please: lingerie, toys, tapes, accessories and goodies galore line the walls of each location. And if you're into games, step inside their 200-channel digital arcade or take a peek at their private viewing booths and adult theater. Visiting an adult store can sometimes be an intimidating experience, but staff is supportive, affirming and willing to help round-the-clock — they are, after all, open 24 hours.
Cats? Cute. Kittens? Cuter. Many things are more adorable when they're smaller, which explains all our oohs and ahhs during our trips to Auntie Em's Miniatures in Historic Downtown Glendale. When we say that Auntie Em's has everything you could possibly need to stock a dollhouse, we mean it, from a teeny-tiny copy of "Fifty Shades of Grey" and a minuscule bag of Lay's barbecue potato chips to a tiger-skin rug and a hand-painted dresser. The thousands of items are wonders of small-scale craftsmanship and hell of a lot of fun to look at. And that's just half of Auntie Em's — the other side of the store is devoted to a huge assortment of retro toys, including model trains, "Masters of the Universe" action figures, pedal cars and vintage Barbies.
We felt a little wistful in 2023 when Fantasia Crystals moved from its longtime home on Seventh Street to bigger digs on Bell Road in north Phoenix. But the new location is more spacious and easier to navigate, making for a far better shopping experience. And it's got even more inventory for all of Phoenix's New Age, metaphysical and occult shopping needs. There are shelves of books and tarot cards, dozens of baskets full of polished crystals, statuary representing various deities, candles, oils, jewelry and much more. And as it was at the old location, Fantasia is more than a store — it's a place to learn (through group classes) and gain insight (through psychic readings).
There's no need to travel to Japan to get their coveted stationery or other gifts. And don't be fooled by the small space. Kinkan Gifts has a wide selection of notebooks, journals and other specialty items. For those who want to pair a paper gift with tea, Kinkan also sells a variety of teas, kettles and other accessories. No Japanese gift shop would be complete without pens, and Kinkan sells gel and ballpoint pens, as well as fountain pens with ink. For kids, there are keychains and a tantalizing selection of stickers. Kinkan Gifts also ships their products, so in case you can't make it to the Tempe store, you can always visit them online and stock up on gifts for yourself and others. If you're in the area, take the time to visit this unique store.
To visit Fashion Square is to glimpse an alternate dimension where Jeff Bezos presumably went to work for NASA and American retailers still flex in brick and mortar. This behemoth shopping destination feels like a cruise ship and a hotel bathroom had a marble-tiled baby where your Zara, your Hermes, your Lululemon, as well as your Gucci and Burberry and Tesla, all exist in multichord harmony with thriving anchor stores: Neiman Marcus, Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's. Put your phone in airplane mode and loiter the heck out of these luxe digs. Park yourself at Harkins to take in a blockbuster or an indie flick; swing by the Apple store to browse with your buttered-popcorn fingers; or make like 2Chainz and bury yourself in the 12,000-square-foot Louis store, then teleport to the '90s by dropping by an actual Gap (no Factory here). This is how the 1% lives, probably? Wandering through a cathedral of global capitalism? Sure, they probably don't stop for selfies at Sunglass Hut or silently wonder how they might shoplift a sweatshirt dress from H&M for funsies. But then again they probably get their own frisson when spending $600 at Versace for a literal tote bag. They have to feel that, right? Or else what would be the point?
A recent addition to the downtown Phoenix scene, Milk and Honey Market filled a yawning void along Roosevelt Row. Its shelves are filled with everyday essentials, plenty of snacks, energy drinks, alcohol and classic smoke shop fare. This one-stop shop is a staple for downtown residents looking to grab that one item they forgot on their grocery list, a midday energy drink pick-me-up or a case of local craft beer before a night out. The two shops, just less than half a mile away from each other for extra convenience, are great for the early birds and the night owls by opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 2 a.m. Where else can you buy coffee filters, a bottle of Tito's and Pokémon cards at 1 a.m. downtown? Just in case you wanted to.
In the urban sprawl of the Valley, it's easy to assume all gas station-liquor store combinations are the same. Yet there's something novel about Food & Things. Sure, it satiates the needs you'd most associate with these shops, where you can fill up with Shell gasoline, grab a six-pack of your choice and even re-up on road snacks. But the appeal and charm of Food & Things goes deeper still. For one, it's the variety of goods — you can spend some real time getting lost in their sizable, sometimes quirky selection of "treats" that makes this place more robust than even some restaurants. That selection, then, is very much an extension of Food & Things' down-home, wholly approachable vibes. Admittedly, it's odd to consider the "vibes" of a liquor store/gas station, but you ultimately want a place run by your neighbors and those people who are doing everything they can to get you in the door and feel comfortable. All of that, and so much more still, makes Food & Things not just a convenient spot, but a member of our community that makes your next road trip or party a genuine breeze. Beat that, everywhere else.
Where else can you watch the game, enjoy a slice of pizza, sip a craft cocktail and then grab a bottle of booze to go? Trevor's Liquor has it all. The local business has multiple locations throughout the Valley where customers can sip and shop. In addition to bar and restaurant seating, these large liquor stores offer a huge selection of beer, wine and spirits. Many Arizona producers are prominently featured, along with unique liqueurs and craft spirits from around the world. Take your time to peruse the packed shelves and beer fridges to see what specialties catch your eye. As you line up to check out, take a look at the shelves of local snacks, games, cards and more for those last-minute gifts all in one spot.
A visit to Neighbor Market always leaves us wondering: How can so many different, unique, intriguing and delicious items fit into such a tiny shop? Located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix, this specialty food store sells natural wine, artisan olive oil, cocktail syrups, craft chocolate, small-batch seasonings, unusual chips and more. While the store is tiny — fitting into one shipping container — its offerings feel endless. On the hunt for a gift for a food-obsessed friend? Want to bring the coolest offering to the party? Or maybe you're looking for a way to spice up your pantry at home? Whatever the reason, Neighbor Market is always worth a visit to see what treasures you can find.
When you stop by to pick up a bottle of wine at Far Away Wine and Provisions, make sure to give yourself a little extra time. You'll not only want to talk to the knowledgeable owners about which bottle to pick, but you may find yourself snagging a stool by the bar, ordering a glass and pairing it with some excellent bites. We're partial to the aromatic and delicious Moroccan spiced meatballs, but there are plenty of salads, snacks and sandwiches from which to choose. This cozy spot offers bar seating, a lounge area with a couch perfect for playing a board game and a few high-top tables to catch up with a friend. The wine menu rotates, with reds and whites accompanied by rosé, orange and sparkling options, along with the occasional spritz. If you love something you taste at the bar, buy a bottle or two to take home. Stop by with an open mind and an open schedule to make the most out of everything this bottle shop has to offer.
If you have a craving for candy of any kind, you'll find it here. At 13,000 square feet, stocking thousands of sugary — and sugar-free — selections, it's a veritable Taj Mahal of treats. You'll find nostalgic favorites like candy buttons and Wacky Wafers, bulk Pez and Jelly Bellies, and a full range of Peeps for several seasons and tastes, including sugar skulls, ghosts, snowmen, Christmas stockings and even Dr. Pepper Peeps. Chocoholics will lose their damn minds here, not knowing whether to buy a bunch of bars or make off with a bag of malted milk balls. Fruit candy fans will rejoice at the wide range of Jolly Ranchers (gummies, ropes and hard candy), while gum lovers can chew over the choice among Bazooka, Beeman's, Hubba Bubba and more. Soda pop fans have an entire aisle, with brands like Faygo, Jones Soda and even a Bob Ross energy drink. A toy section with classics like Barrel of Monkeys, Lite-Brite and Candyland completes the perfect shopping trip for your inner child.
99 Ranch Market is more than a grocery store: It's an experience. Forget dropping in to pick up a couple of things; you'll want to set aside at least an hour or two to truly immerse yourself in this bonanza. A Taiwanese immigrant founded this chain, which now boasts more than 50 stores nationwide; Chandler is the only Arizona outpost. You'll find a variety of pan-Asian products here (mochi, matcha, Thai sweet chili sauce, etc.), but the store primarily carries Chinese items and offers a wider selection of everything, including whole roast duck at its hot deli. It features an eye-popping produce section, a vast selection of fresh meat and seafood, all the noodles you'll ever want and a dazzling array of imported snacks, desserts and condiments. Also, wander the aisles perusing housewares (we have our eye on the Hello Kitty rice cooker), beauty products ... you get the picture. And we dare you to leave without stopping at the tempting bakery for an egg tart or cake slice.
The term "one-stop shop" is an overused term, and one that is often applied to places that don't quite deserve that descriptor. The Uptown Phoenix Farmers Market, however, easily slides into that category. When it's go time, the vast parking lot of the church that hosts the event doubles as a place to park as well as a festival loaded with rows of vendors. Get fresh produce, locally raised meats, handcrafted breads, pickled snacks and perhaps some cute attire. That hardly covers what you'll find. Additionally, coffee and food vendors are on site where you can grab breakfast or brunch and sip and munch while you shop. Maybe you need your knives sharpened or a handblown glass lamp? This place has you covered. It's also unofficially a dog park, as many customers and wanderers show up with their furry pals in tow. Yes, of course, there are vendors with pet products. This massive market happens every Saturday with a smaller version on Wednesdays.
The three-year-old Underbelly, located at My Florist Plaza in central Phoenix, is a blast from a forgotten American past. It's the type of establishment that grocery store meat coolers have steadily pushed out of business, but co-owners Dustin Dahlin and Karen Martin aim to return the butcher shop to its rightful place in our culture. If you've been dumbed down by forgettable Fry's cuts, a first step into Underbelly can be intimidating — the interior and display case are clean and curated, best appreciated by someone who knows the difference between skirt steak and bavette. Thankfully, whoever is behind the counter — invariably, it's Dahlin himself — is there to walk you through what you should know. Christmas dinner menu unsettled? Underbelly has ideas. Want to make carne asada? Dahlin and his employees will point you in the right direction. Crucially, all of Underbelly's meats are grass-fed and sourced from local farms, improving both the quality of the meat and the guilt you might feel by not having gone vegan yet. Pro tip: Check out the small, rotating sandwich menu. Dahlin is a former chef, and on a recent visit, he whipped up a green chile burger that was better than most highfalutin' burgers in town.
When Chris Nelson opened his latest fish shop on a weekday at 10 a.m., a line had already formed outside. It's unsurprising. Valley residents know that seafood flown into Arizona fresh daily is hard to come by. The mix of unique items (which can include anything from Faroe Island salmon and yellowtail to sea urchin and premade seafood salads), paired with the appeal of a limited supply that's constantly in flux, has earned the specialty seafood purveyor a cult following. Nelson's frequently reminds guests that his shop is not a restaurant, but you can still order a poke bahn mi or sashimi box to go at the counter. Loyal followers know to come by on Wednesdays for the sweet, signature Lobstah Rolls.