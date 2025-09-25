Best Men's Clothing

Men, and those who identify as such: Do not settle for boring casual wear. Rooster Bus makes it possible to be relaxed and stylish, thanks to a stellar selection of hip yet not flashy apparel. It has a knack for carrying brands that look good on most ages and sizes and for stocking clothes appropriate for everything from a night out to a backyard barbecue. The attractive downtown Scottsdale shop (and the one in Flagstaff, if you find yourself in need of apparel while traveling) carries seasonally appropriate items, including shirts, shorts, pants, hats, swim trunks, jackets and accessories. Look for faves like Faherty, Flag & Anthem, Goorin Bros., Howler, Shinola and more. Better yet, the laid-back rustic/retro vibe, friendly, helpful salesfolks and good tunes make this a place where you don't grit your teeth and suffer through shopping: You can actively enjoy the experience.
An actual butterfly claw clip? What about a "tummy ache survivor" sticker? Or cactus earrings? If any of these pique your interest or bring a smile to your face, Bunky Boutique may be the place to check out. As the sign outside the shop reads, the shop is full of men's and women's apparel, gold jewelry and quirky birthday and greeting cards. It's a great shop to find silly gifts of all sorts. Stickers, such as one shaped like a gravestone that reads "DIDN'T DRINK ENOUGH WATER" or another that says "plant mama" are found throughout the shop. Shoppers can pick up keychains with quirky sayings on them, aesthetic-looking notebooks, corduroy baseball caps, stylish sunglasses, tote bags and candles with succulent designs. And with Bunky's ever-changing merchandise, there's something new for customers nearly every trip.
Diana Vreeland, deliver us from tacky fast fashion made of plastic and sweatshop tears. Sometimes, it seems like trendy garbage is everywhere in stores and online these days. Thank goodness for local shops like Vida Moulin, whose offerings are stylish without being slaves to trends and are made well without an exorbitant price tag. The store, which moved from 16th and Bethany Home roads to uptown retail complex The Frederick in 2021 (Vida Moulin owner Chantell Nighswonger also owns The Frederick with her husband), is inspired by and stocked with California boho chic fashion. Translation? Pieces that are comfortable, casual and relaxed, such as cotton cashmere T-shirts and gingham maxi dresses. It's why we stop by regularly to see what Vida Moulin's got for our closet.
Sew Used takes the pain out of thrifting. It features carefully curated, high-quality, often upcycled, trend-forward all-day wear that eschews fast fashion in favor of stylish pieces that will last at prices that rival those of cut-rate thrift shops. Think: durable denims (including skinny jeans modified to be roomy), cozy cottons and loose linens, along with fun items like lacy tops, motorcycle jackets, vintage Y2K graphic tees and streetwear. The couple who own it, Justin Gonzalez and Juju Smith, both bring a passion for fashion: He studied fashion merchandising and has his own line, SSF Purple Label, and she started an online secondhand store in 2014. Sew Used was the first microbusiness at Culdesac Tempe in 2023, and in early 2025, moved into a bona fide 1,280-square-foot commercial space. With the extra digs, they added more dressing rooms and a small housewares collection. Inventory is added daily, and guaranteed, you'll get compliments on anything you buy from this well-chosen selection (like the denim blazer we found that pairs perfectly with bell-bottom jeans).
Nestled in the back of an unassuming strip mall in Ahwatukee Foothills is a frugal fashionista's dream. The bright, inviting boutique carries name-brand resale and consignment women's clothes and accessories for bargain prices. You might spot Anthropologie, Halston or Trina Turk dresses, or you can pick up cute Athleta, Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, J. Crew and Lululemon workout and casual wear for a fraction of what you'd spend at the mall. Dozens of designer bags in all sizes and colors (classic Coach to Louis Vuitton) make it easy to find that perfect evening clutch, everyday purse or backpack without feeling guilty. You can even nab Tiffany jewelry and high-end sunglasses that don't cost a car payment. Owner Ana Piña hand-selects every piece and she has an eye for style and a mission to carry a wide range of sizes. Follow her fun social media accounts and pop in for "sip and shops" with wine and sales. Best of all: Everything is clean and in excellent condition, and there's no weird "thrift store" smell.
Rocket a Go-Go's T-shirts proclaim it has "top shelf fashion for lowbrow humans" and is "a safe haven for weirdos." New and gently used clothing here hits just about every alternative fashion genre, from pinup aesthetic and punk rock to raver and goth threads. Brands like Doc Martens, Lip Service, Tripp, Sourpuss, Lucky 13 and Demonia are abundant and the store claims to add more than 300 new items every day. You can buy, sell or trade, and the stock goes beyond T-shirts, pinup dresses and leather pants — you can also find a wide range of cool accessories, from studded belts and Halloween housewares to plaid purses and locally made jewelry featuring spiders in resin.
If you're not a normal mom, you're a cool mom, this is the place for you and the littles. Hissyfits in uptown Phoenix is a colorful, funky resale store that sells gently used children's clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture and toys for quite affordable prices. You can also consign that bouncer or those baby Nikes that your kiddos have grown out of, and get either cash or trade when they sell. Follow Hissyfits online and social media for all the super sales, dollar days and more fun for the fam. Want to be part of the cool kids club? Join in the community outreach programs and make some new, rad friends.
The shirts here are mostly for bands, more broadly for dude-driven pop culture at large, and must constitute, as the store's horror-movie-font sign boasts, Arizona's largest selection of heavy metal and rock Ts. Shirts 'n' Things has hundreds of shirts tiling its walls, in sizes from baby onesie to multi-X-tra large, most priced under $30, some under $20 and all officially licensed. (You can day-sleep soundly knowing you've sent a couple of bucks toward Anthrax or Korn or Minor Threat or Weezer rather than stuffing a bootlegger's pockets.) Not to be overlooked here are the genuinely helpful staffers, who present the sort of chipper mood that not even the gloom of Marilyn Manson shirts can eclipse. Also note the "things" half of the inventory. There are so many, many things: figurines, patches, stickers, rave-ready regalia, chunky boots, backpacks, skirts, leather, rings, belt buckles and rock-flavored flare by the bag — spikes and studs to your dark heart's content. This is where punks and goths and metalheads and rave babies and gamers and weebs and Tim Burton geeks can come together to debate the respective merits of four different "Evil Dead" T-shirt designs. The only smarter place to shop would be S-Mart.
This outrageously well-stocked custom shop is the only place you ever need to remember for a cap. Let's say you favor a plain ol' cap. Great. The walls are stacked with thousands of them, in different colors, styles, points of origin, fits, materials. Take one to the front to get something sewn on it, knock yourself out. Or, let's say, you favor something ... extra. You'll find sports logos galore and famous characters (Mario, Chicken Little, Bart Simpson, Papa Smurf) brandishing AR-15s or smoking giant spliffs or flashing wads of cash. You want a "Scarface" patch, some Grim Reaper action. You're after finely stitched fighting roosters, hand grenades, playing cards, an outline of Mexico in red and green and white, "Sinaloa is mine" stitched black onto a black hat, "Durango: fuerte y poderoso" in gold thread on a black background. You want Marvin the Martian flipping the bird. You want a bedazzled Yankees logo. You want a plain black hat with SECURITY sewn authoritatively in steroidally thick white letters. You want people to know you served in Korea. You want a scowling eagle. You can be anyone you want, walking out of AZ Hats — and just about anyone you don't want to be, too.
Who says comfortable shoes have to be ugly? You can be nice to your knees without sacrificing style thanks to The Shoe Mill in downtown Tempe. This institution has been a go-to for generations of students, professors and professionals with a vast selection of men's and women's styles ranging from active to casual to dressy. Birkenstocks are their main stock-in-trade, but you can find dandy Danskos, natty Naots and perky Pikolinos on the racks, along with high-quality leather goods, apparel and accessories. Yes, the prices are steeper than typical store brands, but as the adage goes, you get what you pay for. Conforming footbeds, roomy toe boxes and high-quality workmanship make it worth it. Diligent sales staff are happy to help, too, and they have spectacular sales. If you're not typically in Tempe, it's convenient to pop in when you're in the area for a festival or other event.
They say that you should always invest in the things that stand between you and the ground: beds, tires and shoes. We're not sure that "they" meant dropping $1,200 on a pair of preowned Nike Purple Lobster SBs, but it sounds legit to us. You can find those and dozens of other savage kicks at Archive AZ, a central Phoenix hub for buying, selling and trading high-end sneakers. The stock here is overwhelmingly Nike-heavy, with the odd pair of New Balance or Vans sneaking into the mix. And while Archive is a place to find that rare pair you missed the first time around, they're also a source for the latest releases. In the past few months, folks have been heading to Archive for another reason: It's a reliable source for authentic Labubus, those weird little monster toys that have taken over social media. Where in Phoenix can you get a pair of Book 1s and an Exciting Macaron at the same place? Only Archive AZ.
The move at Antique Sugar is to set yourself a budget before stepping inside, lest you either overspend or freeze up and talk yourself out of looking spectacular. You won't find many steals here; the Valley abounds in thrift stores where $40 will buy you an armload of T-shirts rather than just one. But you go to Antique Sugar expressly to imagine yourself as someone slightly cooler than the person you are right now, and to trust that the inventory here will make that daydream a reality. For any decade during the past century, you'll find eveningwear, casualwear and accessories. The 1920s and 1960s seem particularly well-represented in womenswear, while a gentleman whose tastes run through the 1970s or 1990s will likewise find treasures. Let yourself spend just a little more time and money than you're expecting — or, to hell with it, go bananas. Blow $200 on the purple 1980s fringed jacket. Throw $500 at the 1930s black bear fur coat. Make like a Pepsi-commercial pyrotechnic gaffe and set fire to $700 for the sleeveless black T from Michael Jackson's 1984 Victory Tour. Too ambitious? There's a clearance rack in the back with prices as low as $5.
Spice is a hot-pink, maximalist trinket heaven with poster collages on the walls reminiscent of a college dorm. With iconic stores like Claire's disappearing, the girls need a place to pick through tiny, sparkly charms and tchotchkes, and there's no place better than Scottsdale's very own Spice. Helmed by Arizona State University alums Anjalee Sadhwani and Luisa Rodriguez, this small shop is full of personality. The store features clothing, Spice's own swimwear line and knickknacks of all kinds, but the charm bar takes the cake. A good charm bracelet tells a story about the wearer, and at Spice, you can adorn your wrist with unique and trendy options like gold martinis, sticks of butter and even handmade tomato seed charms. Everything is gold-plated, so you can accessorize at all times without tarnishing your ice. Book a time to come in with a group and bond over the intricate designs in the colorful shop.
In today's world of "clean" aesthetics, getting a loved one's name tattooed is growing more taboo by the minute. Why not, instead, get a permanent, matching chain around your wrist to signify friendship, love or commitment? If you're looking to lock in, we know just the place. Mod + Co jewelry is hypoallergenic and handcrafted in either 14k or 24k gold-fill goodness that you'll definitely want hanging on your wrist for life. The shop also sell less permanent baubles, including rings, necklaces and earrings. Located in a strip mall in Scottsdale, Mod + Co. invites other local businesses to host pop-ups in the space and also accepts group bookings and even bachelorette outings.
We feel fancy just walking into the flagship store of Oliver Smith Jeweler at Gainey Village. The store, which is celebrating 40 years in business, carries an artfully curated selection of all things beautiful, sparkly and expensive, from statement pieces designed in-house to bridal sets and men's jewelry. If you're in the market for a high-end timepiece, you simply must visit. Oliver Smith Jeweler carries brands such as Omega, Cartier and Rolex, sure, but also less-common options such as Panerai and Blancpain. They also deal in pre-owned watches by the likes of Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. And if you've got a watch that needs a little TLC, their service department can spruce it up or send it off to someone who can. After a trip to Oliver Smith Jeweler, your wallet may hurt, but your wrist will look fabulous.
Clean and cool, the facilities at Luxe Nail Bar in the Town & Country shopping plaza reflect the nail salon's mission to stay up to date on the latest trends and technologies while also maintaining the highest sterilization standards for its equipment. A range of services are available at affordable prices, from a $20 classic manicure to $80 for their Jelly Spa Pedicure, which includes a jelly bath massage, scrub, mud mask, cream and hot stone massage, fruit mask and hot wax for your feet. Your toes have never felt so pampered. And if you want people to comment on your nails, you can choose from a ton of artistic options, from glittery pink coffin nails or a shorter sunset-themed set to more subtle spring colors and Minnie Mouse-themed polish.
Originally constructed as Paradise Valley Racquet Club in 1957, the revamped Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa (opened in 2001) offers a second-to-none classic Arizona resort experience. It has the best views of Camelback Mountain (it's nestled among the humps, after all) and massage treatments take advantage of the landscape. Treatment rooms are in a building separate from the spa facilities, and getting there requires a short stroll through a private area with tranquil bubbling fountains, Zen-like stone gardens and a delightful desert vista. The placid resort atmosphere is part of the cost for massage treatments, which range from $230 for a custom 60-minute traditional massage to $475 for two-hour Thai massages. It's worth it — the massage therapists are highly skilled and attentive to the areas that ache the most, and aside from occasionally checking in on the pressure, they let you relax and don't try to chat with you during your treatment (the better to hear the soft bells and flutes of the spa music). With spa facilities including a spacious hot tub, a stream room, a sauna and an infinity-edge pool, you can make a whole day of your massage. It's not just a treatment; it's an experience.
Massages are an incredible method of self-care, if not always affordable. But head to Ming Foot Spa for amazing deals on walk-in massages and foot detoxes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Ming is a legit gem in Glendale — but not too far from Phoenix — at $35 for 30-minute massages. Despite the name, it's more than just a foot spa; they have beds in the back and chairs in the front to get an amazing deep-tissue massage. The massage therapists read our backs like Braille, and we always leave feeling great. Ask for the "magic potion": It's a salve or oil that works wonders for aching spots.
Korean skincare products have gained well-deserved attention in recent years. You could buy some of these products on Amazon, but why give Bezos additional business when you can see what's available to buy in person? Mesa's Populus Beauty has everything from face masks to skin creams to undereye circle reducers in their well-stocked shop. The product labels are written in Korean, so if you have questions, the staff can help you out. They also offer discounts throughout the year and are active about advertising these specials on Facebook and Instagram. Be aware that their return policy is strict, so make sure the product will work for you before taking it home.
Primp and Blow makes it easy to get the hairstyle you want for your big night out or a midweek treat. There are at least nine locations in and around the Valley. Appointments can be made by calling the location most convenient for you or by making a reservation online. If you want a simple blowout, braids, an up-do or extensions, you've come to the right place. And what's great about Primp and Blow are its options. You can get your hair washed on-site or come with your hair wet or dry — the staff is all about accommodating what you want. The stylists work quickly, and within 30 to 40 minutes you'll look like you're ready for a photo shoot. And as a bonus, if you want extra pampering, you can always book a makeup stylist too.
The ladies at Beautif-EYE understand that women take their eyebrows seriously. If you already know how you want your brows to be shaped, a quick conversation with the eyebrow specialist can get you that arch you want. If you're uncertain what's best for your face, the staff can offer recommendations. The threading is quick and gentle — within minutes your face looks different in a good way. Threading isn't just limited to your eyebrows. You can get pesky hairs removed from your chin and upper lip or if you have the time, your full face. Tinting and brow lifts are also an option for those wanting to add a little more to their eyebrow game. This place is so popular that it's hard to walk in for an appointment. If you want to snag a spot, it's best to call and make an appointment. Just be aware that the studio is closed Sundays and Mondays.
We've had some bad experiences with dry cleaners in the past: broken buttons, lost jackets, pickup delays. We're not complicated. We just want our stuff clean and in good condition on time. That desire for reliability is why we're loyal to Mega Cleaners, located at Scottsdale and Indian Bend Roads. We drop our stuff off, they tell us when it'll be done, we pick it up and pay for it. Boom. Prices aren't the lowest in town — $20 for a dress, $8 for shirts — but we see it as paying for peace of mind, that we know for sure our little black dress will be clean, pressed and not dropping sequins left and right the next time we're out on the town.
How do we know Cobbler's Den is a great place to get your shoes fixed? Well, they don't just fix shoes, and if the women of Scottsdale trust the place to mend their Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags (as evidenced by the finished jobs hanging behind the counter), then we're happy to hand over our Nine West heels. Over the years, we've had many a wedge and tote looked at by the folks at Cobbler's Den; they give free estimates on what it will take to get your item back in working order, and they're upfront about telling you when an item is beyond repair. Add in fair prices and a whole host of other services, including refinishing and dyeing, and Cobbler's Den is the only place we want to take our stuff when it needs a tuneup.
Whether you're strapped for cash or you'd rather just have money instead of stuff, sometimes, you need a place to sell gold and jewelry. When we found ourselves in that particular situation, we poked around online until we found Lucky Gold and Silver Jewelry Exchange, and boy, are we glad we did — so much so that we've been back several times since. At Lucky, what you get is fair dealing and friendly service and best of all, a good price for your items. All the metals testing is done right in front of you, and you're free to ask questions about what's going on. Best of all, in a world where it seems like everyone's trying to lowball you, we're usually pleasantly surprised by how much cash we leave with. The next time we're ready to part with some more stuff, we're taking it to Lucky.
OK, there are million-dollar ideas and then there's the Scottsdale Bag Ladies. If you're coming to Scottsdale — and that's 11 million folks annually, per city metrics — you can pay these local gals to hold your luggage and skip the hassle of a late check-in or early checkout. Not only that, but they'll come to you at the airport or Old Town. For $20 a pop for the first four bags, you really can't argue with the convenience of hitting the town and seeing the sights without the headache and hassle of your over-packed baggage. It's also solid proof of just how serious Scottsdale takes travel and tourism, and the lengths they'll go for visitors. It's the little things that make all the difference, and the Bag Ladies offer not just convenience but a peace of mind and a smidgen of a true luxury experience so you can enjoy Scottsdale as intended: with open hands for shopping, drinking and eating.
A bookstore is not a place to find books. Or, more accurately, not just a place to find books. It's a hub of community activity, a place to enrich both the mind and the soul. In the Valley for more than 50 years — the original Tempe location opened in 1974, with the Phoenix location following in 2014 — Changing Hands is a great bookstore. The shelves are stocked with paperbacks and hardcovers waiting to be cracked open, and what isn't there can be ordered by the store's helpful and knowledgeable staff. You'll find that beach read or the perfect book to open your kid to the joys of reading, but you'll also find kitchen accessories, a wide assortment of knickknacks and other items just waiting to be wrapped and gifted. At the Phoenix store, the First Draft Book Bar is usually filled with people content to hang out in such a pleasant environment. Both locations host frequent events, from author readings to workshops and even civic engagement exercises. The sign of a top-notch bookstore is the propensity to lose yourself for hours in it, and Changing Hands exerts that kind of gravitational pull.
Book Gallery owner Mike Riley has created two oases of terrific tomes. The smell of aging pages fills the air as you wander the labyrinth of bookshelves stocked head to boot with rare books, first editions and signed works, some of which are encased in glass. Antiquarian treasures in the collections include a German first edition of "Cinderella" published in 1951 and signed by Walt Disney, a 1960 book club edition of "To Kill a Mockingbird" signed by Harper Lee, a first printing of William S. Burroughs' "Naked Lunch," a three-volume hardbound set of "The Lord of the Rings" in green leather with gilded edges and books printed as far back as the 16th century. Looking for something else that's special? If it's not on Book Gallery's shelves, chances are, Riley can help you find it.
It's not just the comic book selection that makes Drawn to Comics awesome, but having tens of thousands of available titles in every genre doesn't hurt. Employees are bona fide comics geeks and are always happy to engage in long conversations about things like the return of Marvel's Ultimate line or the latest manga releases. Looking for a back issue? They've got your back. Need recommendations for new releases? No problem. And if you're shopping for more than comics, the store stocks plenty of toys, T-shirts, games and more than 150 posters and prints. Drawn to Comics also occasionally hosts events like game nights and artist signings.
Zine culture is alive and well in the Valley of the Sun. Stop by Wasted Ink Zine Distro and find out why there will always be a home for people who have information to share through the medium of the printed page. Wasted Ink Zine Distro is more than just a place to find a zine, though. It's also a place where you can get a taste of the history of zines, do a little research if you are starting (or continuing) your own publication and rub shoulders with some of the coolest people in town. Collaborate, educate and congratulate yourself for supporting the continued existence of the written word. Staffed by volunteers, Wasted Ink distributes thousands of zines each year and might just be the most informative place in Phoenix.
Gamers Guild AZ leveled up fast. After just four years, it's claimed a top spot in the Valley's gaming scene. Its secret is no hidden quest, paladin: Build safe, inclusive spaces with all the essentials of a great game store while banishing the toxicity that too often shadows the hobby. The store debuted in Tempe in 2021, founded by local investors with gaming backgrounds. Inside, a gaming Valhalla awaited. Free tables. Complimentary water. Walls of supplies and a massive library of board, card and tabletop games available to play or buy. More importantly, it rolled out a strict code of conduct from day one: Everyone is welcome. Respect, fair play and even proper hygiene are mandatory. Cheating, gatekeeping and other noxious behavior earn you the ban-hammer. The spot was a success, but it was merely the tip of the spear. Last year, Gamers Guild opened a North Phoenix location three times the size with a bigger inventory, even more tables and amenities such as private lounges, quiet rooms for neurodivergent patrons and an in-house restaurant and bar. It's one of the largest gaming stores in the U.S. and a blueprint for a healthier, more welcoming TTG experience that local retailers would be wise to follow.
Video game stores in the Valley seem as interchangeable as those palette-swapped ninjas in the original "Mortal Kombat" trilogy. And then there's 1UP Games in Mesa, which stands victorious over other local cartridge-and-console emporiums. Tucked into a strip mall off Alma School Road, this modestly sized shop offers wall-to-wall retro treasures. Shelves are packed with classics, rare gems and even repro carts. Better yet, prices are solid, and the mood of the store is pure pixel-fueled joy. What really sets 1UP apart are the people behind the counter. The staff know their stuff but never act like gatekeepers. There's never any ego or snobbery here, just legit passion and friendly vibes. Owners Nick Harron and Tim Smith, who opened the store in 2018, are lifelong gamers who seem more interested in gabbing about retro and modern gaming than they are about selling you on their latest finds. And when it comes to buying games or gear, they play fair. No lowballing. No shady tactics. In a world of GameStop clones, 1UP Games is the real bonus.
Don't adjust your tracking — there's actually a video rental shop alive and thriving in the Valley, even in the era of streaming dominance. Glendale's Superstar Video deserves the nod for that fact alone, given stores like it are as rare locally as sealed VHS copies of "Faces of Death." But the spot's more than just a quaint rewind to yesteryear. It's got 50,000-plus DVDs and Blu-rays arranged on numerous floor-to-ceiling shelves, packed with the latest titles and cult favorites, as well as out-of-print flicks and rarities not available on Netflix or elsewhere. (Superstar Video also stocks a voluminous selection of video games.) And if owner Matt Mason, whose dad opened the joint in 1980, doesn't have a particular disc in his inventory, he'll happily hunt it down. The cinematic thrills come cheap, too. New releases run you $2.75 for a two-day rental (which is less expensive than YouTube, Amazon or Vudu); the "everyday specials" get you four older movies for $10; and the weekly "Super Monday" deal lets you borrow any DVD for $.99 and games for only $2.99. It's a bargain any true old-school vidiot would love.
Earlier this year, the Autobots began rolling out in the Valley. In April, a 14-foot-tall statue of Transformers hero Bumblebee materialized at the corner of Carefree Highway and Cave Creek Road. And nobody knew why. Passing drivers gawked. Social media went gaga. Questions flew. Who created it? Why was it there? Was the Valley under siege by shape-shifting intergalactic mechanoids? (OK, probably not.) Like the Transformers themselves, there was more to the situation than met the eye. The 5,000-pound black-and-yellow behemoth's appearance on the vacant property (the site of a former CVS Pharmacy) was a stunt by Cave Creek's Rare Earth Gallery, which sells massive geodes and other decorative mineral works. Owner Wayne Helfand says it came from his love of larger-than-life art and a desire "to do something fun." And fun it was. Valley residents, '80s kids and visitors from as far away as L.A. made the pilgrimage to get selfies with the awe-inspiring Autobot crafted in Indonesia from recycled car parts. After a local bought Bumblebee in August, Helfand called in reinforcements: a nearly 15-foot-tall Optimus Prime statue, which now stands tall outside Rare Earth Gallery and wards off Decepticons. Like Bumblebee, it's available for $85,000. Cash or card preferred. No energon cubes accepted.
You don't have to be as keen as the late Bobby "The Brain" Heenan to know that wrestling fandom is running wild in our town. The WWE and AEW have filled Valley arenas in 2025. Geek events like Phoenix Fan Fusion and Game On Expo have amped up their wrestling programming. Local indie and lucha libre promotions are a big draw. And over at The Wrestling Guy Store PHX, business is thriving. It's gotten so good that owner Tony Vela is upgrading to bigger digs later this year. More space means more belts, figures, T-shirts and other merch than you can swing a steel chair at. But for now, The Wrestling Guy Store's current location is packed tighter than a Royal Rumble match with an unrivaled inventory of trading cards, stickers, collectibles and hard-to-find items (need a bottle of Chris Jericho's "A Little Bit of the Bubbly" champagne?). Compared to the competition, other local nerd-focused shops are just jabronis. To borrow from "Classy" Freddie Blassie, they're nothing but pencil-necked geeks standing in the shadow of The Wrestling Guy Store PHX.
Welcome to the Mecca of music memorabilia. Wandering the gallery spaces at Rock Star Gallery is like getting an inside peek at the inventory for high-end auction houses — signed framed albums, autographed instruments, signed sheet music and lyrics, historical fine photography, and even original art by famous musicians adorn the beautifully planned displays. The rock star art is a highlight, with hand-signed paintings for sale by Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick and Paul McCartney, and reproductions of artworks by the likes of Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. Signed instruments include one-of-a-kind treasures like a Fender Squire Stratocaster signed by all three members of Nirvana during a taping of "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, two Prince displays with signed guitars and a drum head signed by all four members of Led Zeppelin. There are also tons of gold and platinum records to ogle. A visit here is an eye candy smorgasbord, even if you can't afford anything on display.
For the record, the Valley has plenty of shops where collectors and audiophiles can flip through bin after bin of new and used vinyl. But none offer the pure crate-digging joys of The Ghost of Eastside Records. The iconic Tempe store's selection is as enormous and diverse as it is messy. Longtime owner Michael Pawlicki, a fixture since the shop opened as just Eastside Records in 1987, keeps things gloriously haphazard. Heaps of records spill across counters. The punk section sits on the opposite end from the rock platters. Milk crates of old 45s and used vinyl occasionally block the aisles. Searching for titles isn't so much browsing as it is excavating. It's all a part of the store's charms and worth enduring to uncover the gems found within. You never know what you'll find during a visit to Eastside, and no two hauls are ever alike. Hunting for a newer Ursa Minor release or a Sun Ra reissue? You might leave with an armful of Duane Eddy or Thelonious Monk albums. (Elsewhere, various shelves contain such treasures as local indie releases and used CDs, tapes and VHS tapes.) Eastside may never win any awards for organization, but it's tops in our book as a vinyl destination.
The selection of turntables at The 'In' Groove is immense and includes the Lamborghini of turntables — literally. The SL 1200M7B record player is a collaboration between Technic and Automobili Lamborghini and includes a picture disc depicting a Lamborghini tire that plays the engine sounds of the iconic Italian sports car. That turntable will set you back about $1,200 (if it's on sale) and it's not even the most expensive record player in stock (that'd be the $13,000+ Firebird Turntable by German manufacturer Dr. Feickert), but if you'd like to both spin records and pay your rent, there are plenty of high-quality turntables for less than $400. Audio Technica turntables (including a portable version with Bluetooth) costs about $200, and a cute little Crosley mini player (a Record Store Day exclusive) can be had for around $60.
For 45 years, Zia Records has been the go-to for buying and selling music in various media. Vinyl has endured as the chain's favored format, with endless bins of records that customers can easily spend hours thumbing through. When it comes to buying your vinyl — or CDs, books, toys, memorabilia or instruments — Zia is known for taking more items for sale or trade than other used book and music stores around town, though they don't pay a ton. How much will you get? You can get an idea by estimating how much they will resell your record for, then divide that number by four. So, if you think Zia can resell your gently used copy of "Led Zeppelin III" for $20, expect to get about $5 in cash or trade. Zia also takes limited editions, colored vinyl and Record Store Day Exclusives. The possibilities are almost limitless — just remember that cash payouts cannot exceed $300 in the store.
Founded in 1999, MacMedia actually predated the opening of the first Apple retail store in 2001. While Apple stores do indeed have "genius" repair services, these showrooms are understandably focused on sales and they're usually slammed. Need an expert to make a house call and set up your Wi-Fi network? Apple stores don't provide such a service and would refer you to an authorized provider such as MacMedia. Apple computers last, and customers may find themselves needing assistance for older machines. Enter MacMedia, which has the expertise, parts and fast turnaround to get your older devices running. So if you happen to be the person that bought Carrie Bradshaw's Powerbook for $12,800, MacMedia would be able to fix it should something go amiss.
When you walk into Bizarre Guitar & Drum, it's like stepping into music history. You might recognize the shop from its cameo in Miller High Life's 2010 Super Bowl commercial, or may have heard of its founding owner, local legendary guitarist and music industry businessman Bob Turner, whose legacy still hangs in every string. The shop's plentiful stock of new, used and limited-edition guitars secures it as the go-to spot for Phoenix's shredders and budding rock stars. The staff aren't bored retail clerks; they're seasoned musicians, and more than willing to spend one-on-one time to guide you to finding the right axe. Just make sure to let them handle grabbing it off the wall. Their fair pricing will make you feel slightly less guilty about your GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) and save your wallet, but they also offer cash for used guitars, basses, amps, drums and stringed instruments.
We've all heard sayings such as "you can't trust a skinny chef" or "a vegan can't sear you a perfect steak." But don't fret because, when it comes to Bronson Guitar Works, owner John Bronson is not just a luthier, he's a professional musician and soundman who can probably play far better than you can. Bronson's approach to sharpening your axe is thorough and meticulous because he has a vast knowledge of guitars and basses, six- and 12-strings, acoustics and electrics. So beyond just repairs and setups, he knows how they should play after adjustments as well as how they should sound. And just like visiting your favorite record store down the street, you'll love talking about guitars and music with Bronson and his staff. You'll be happy to drop off your loved ones at this daycare, and when you do, you're in good company. Glen Campbell did. So did Billy Corgan. Valley veterans the Gin Blossoms and Roger Clyne did also. And when Geddy Lee sent his bass to Fender's headquarters for service, they outsourced the work and sent it to Bronson.
"In stock." They're the two words we all love when shopping, especially any drummer that needs to replace a bass drum pedal or a snare head in a jiffy. When you don't have the time or the inclination to wait for shipping, Arizona Drum Shop is there to save tonight's performance. Nearly hidden in a most pedestrian strip mall, this treasure trove is likely to have anything you might need, whether you're practicing or you're a pro. The shop is run by a singular man named Ron who is friendly, knowledgeable, and fair with suggestions and his pricing. He'll persuade you to be practical with your purchasing and doesn't encourage you to buy more than you might need. This place is all about inventory, so if you're looking for a 22-inch Paragon ride cymbal like the one Neil Peart played, Ron will have it — in stock.
Tell us you're a hipster without telling us you're a hipster. Well, it's likely you collect vinyl and when it comes to snapshots, you're analog all the way. You're likely the one that explains that retro Instagram filters are based on various types of film back in the day. And you'd be correct. Film cameras, like record turntables, are all the rage but good luck finding a tiny Fotomat kiosk to develop your art overnight. Well, there is Wilson Camera. The outlet founded in 1954 became a Valley-wide one-stop-shop for all things photographic. In 2020, a new owner acquired Wilson Camera and decided to focus on vintage cameras and film development. Now you can put down the super-trendy Fuji X100, which digitally mimics a variety of film types, and instead drop off your rolls of Fujifilm 400. Wilson can develop nearly all types. And it's actually all cheaper than collecting vinyl.
The proverb "one man's trash is another man's treasure," is the raison d'etre of thrifting. There's plenty of debate about secondhand superstores such as Goodwill that allegedly appraise valuable items for maximum profit on their auction website while offering junk on store shelves. So if you're tired of CD sets with destroyed discs and broken Keurig coffeemakers, head over to a White Dove Shoppe. The merchandise is in much better condition, pricing is fair and the more notable gems are in a glass display, not overpriced on an auction site. Notes taped on electronics and appliances state that the item has been tested and is in working order. What's most important is that proceeds from White Dove locations support Hospice of the Valley. So the next time you clean out the garage to give some things to White Dove, you'll be proud to know your donations are going to a good cause.
Pop-up markets lined with rolling clothing racks aren't an uncommon sight around Phoenix. On an average Saturday afternoon downtown, you're sure to run into a few. But no other market brings the energy, vintage clothes or indie locations better than Flipside Flea. This roaming alternative vintage clothing market started off at a warehouse in Tempe, but has more recently brought its market to downtown Phoenix, namely Studio at Wilson and the area's bar scene, with events at Gracie's Tax Bar and Club Contact. While event-goers flip through racks of leather jackets, comical vintage T-shirts and unique secondhand pieces, they can listen to local artists and DJs while sipping on their favorite cocktail or a Modelo. What's not to love? You can keep up with the Flipside schedule by following them on Instagram.