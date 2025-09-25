Best Men's Clothing

We've all heard sayings such as "you can't trust a skinny chef" or "a vegan can't sear you a perfect steak." But don't fret because, when it comes to Bronson Guitar Works, owner John Bronson is not just a luthier, he's a professional musician and soundman who can probably play far better than you can. Bronson's approach to sharpening your axe is thorough and meticulous because he has a vast knowledge of guitars and basses, six- and 12-strings, acoustics and electrics. So beyond just repairs and setups, he knows how they should play after adjustments as well as how they should sound. And just like visiting your favorite record store down the street, you'll love talking about guitars and music with Bronson and his staff. You'll be happy to drop off your loved ones at this daycare, and when you do, you're in good company. Glen Campbell did. So did Billy Corgan. Valley veterans the Gin Blossoms and Roger Clyne did also. And when Geddy Lee sent his bass to Fender's headquarters for service, they outsourced the work and sent it to Bronson.