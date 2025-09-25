Best Running Store

There's willpower, and then there's running every week in Phoenix, rain or shine. (Who are we kidding here? It's just shine.) If you need a pack of all-weather maniacs to help you get your miles in during the summer, or when it's actually medically advisable to do so, you should show up at Runner's Den a few minutes before 6 any Wednesday evening and loosen up those hammies. The store will offer you drinks and snacks and a community of similar-minded lunatics to go ripping around the neighborhood and then collapse for endorphine-spiked fellowship, possibly over hot dogs. In a sport that prizes consistency and form above all else, the nearly 50 years that Runner's Den has been outfitting Phoenician joggers and sprinters and trail-runners is medal-worthy. The physical store is far from the biggest space, if that's what you're into, but you will find everything you need — clothes, nutrition, recovery tools, pet gear and of course a wall of shoes (which you can return within 30 days if they turn out not to fit). The folks who work here will help you find the best pair for your gait and your goals and then they'll make sure you know which road races are ahead on the calendar. Peer pressure rarely manifests so healthfully.