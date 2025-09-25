Best of Phoenix 2025: Destination: Phoenix

Majestic desert views, luxurious resorts, award-winning restaurants, marquee sports events, world-class shopping — Phoenix has got it all.

But how often do we stop and appreciate it?

As we go about our daily routines here in the Valley of the Sun, it's easy to take living here for granted. Cloudless skies? They're a common occurence. Fantastic museums? We drive past them every day. Concerts by top musicians? Big shows get announced every week.

When we get ready to go on a trip, we're keenly aware of what our destination has to offer and what we're going to do when we get there. But for Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix® 2025, we want to stop for a minute and see our beloved city through the fresh eyes of a visitor, someone who can't wait to experience it.

This year's edition, Destination: Phoenix, will show you 500 reasons to appreciate what we've got going on right here at home, from art galleries and golf courses to dispensaries and restaurants. We've got the best places to shop, the best places to eat, the best places to enjoy the outdoors and the best places to experience culture in every corner of the Valley.

There's an endless supply of great things to do and see here in the city, and we're taking you along as we explore. Let's go on a trip to Destination: Phoenix.