Best Chicano Shop

Since the 1940s, Chicano and lowrider cultures have permeated politics, music, fashion and art across the Southwest — including south and central Phoenix. For Latinos who grew up in or around the culture, a visit to Big Mike's Variety Shop on the corner of McDowell Road and 16th Street feels like walking into your neighbor's house. Come in for the oldies music blasting, stay for the classic lowrider clothing, giant posters, accessories and displays packed to the brim with original Homies figurines — truly a collector's dream. If you're coming down McDowell, make a right just after 16th Street; you'll know you've arrived when you see the painting of the zoot suiter welcoming you inside.
When a fire in March 2024 led the Madrigal family to close their beloved restaurant "indefinitely," diners were devastated. Where would they find the warmth of patriarch Leo Madrigal or the comfort of the kitchen's award-winning enchiladas? At the behest of Cocina Madrigal's staff, the family reopened Cocina Madrigal, in food truck form, at a church about half a block from the restaurant's brick-and-mortar location. Diners will find the majority of the Cocina Madrigal menu at this temporary eatery, including made-to-order guacamole, charred romaine salad and beef tenderloin tacos. The added good news that comes with this temporary pop-up? The restoration of Cocina Madrigal's brick-and-mortar restaurant will be completed this year.
Bacanora barely needs an introduction. The Grand Avenue restaurant is a darling of the Phoenix food scene, thanks to the creativity and talents of its owner, James Beard Award-winning chef Rene Andrade. The menu is filled with inspiration from Andrade's childhood in Sonora, Mexico. Smoky, rich beans absorb flavor from meats charred on the grill above them. Giant steaks steal the show, but sides and small plates are sleeper hits not to be missed. Make sure to ask about the daily specials and pair your meal with a delicious agave cocktail. Bacanora may not be your traditional Mexican restaurant, but that's the point. It's a love letter to Mexican flavor skillfully expressed through culinary creativity and expertise.
Taco Boy's is a well-loved local chain known for slinging tacos in casual digs. But its sibling restaurant takes a different approach. Marisco Boys opened on Seventh Avenue this spring. The new eatery is decked out with rich blue velvet chairs, a glowing bar and plenty of greenery. It's the perfect spot for date night and offers a wide selection of dishes designed for sharing. We love the mountainous yellowtail tostada, the hearty portion of shrimp in the coctel de camaron and the fresh, fruit-forward cocktails. While Marisco Boys is decidedly more upscale than Taco Boys, this spot still knows how to have fun. Order a 32-ounce Modelo, for example, and it will arrive at the table in a freestanding, gold champagne chiller. End your visit with some elote flan and a pineapple-infused carajillo to sip.
Huarachis Taqueria, as its name implies, serves tacos. They're tasty, hefty numbers served on pliant flour tortillas. But if we're dining at James Beard Award-winning chef Rene Andrade's casual sibling restaurant to Bacanora, we're bringing a group and ordering family style. Huarachis makes it easy to do that during dinner hours, and just because they're generous in portions, it doesn't mean the team skimps on flavor. There are massive tortas perfect for two during lunch. The carne asada fries are an over-the-top, kitchen-sink-style indulgence that easily feeds four. Fries are piled with 10 ounces of steak, beans, queso, guacamole, salsa, crema and more. Then there are the platters, which arrive tableside on baking sheets, with ribeye, roasted chicken or carnitas at the center and surrounded by luscious beans, crisp potatoes, roasted elote and salsas.
The fun of going to a local taco shop, ordering at the counter, mixing and matching your taco order and then drizzling a rainbow of salsas on top of them shouldn't be reserved only for those who eat meat. At Tacos Veganos, that experience is available to all. Both locations of this colorful Valley taqueria serve a wide range of plant-based options that can top tacos, fries, sopes or nachos and fill burritos or quesadillas. We particularly love the beer-battered cauliflower and the plant-based al pastor, which is almost indiscernible from its pork counterpart. Round out your meal with a cold Corona, Mexican Coke or creamy horchata.
When you're out and about bar-hopping, what's better than stumbling across a food truck? Well, when you're out in downtown Phoenix, you may find Baja Roots, a truck serving some of the most vibrant Mexican street eats in town. Level up your night out with a trio of tacos al pastor, a crunchy, cheesy, satisfying vampiro or a hefty burrito. The truck is also known for its fusion dishes, including the spicy birria ramen, and specials such as birria nachos and loaded hot dogs. This Tijuana-style truck is often parked outside Cobra Arcade Bar on Second Street, where owner and chef Emilene Carillo works her magic. Stop by on the weekends until 2 a.m. for late-night eats to remember.
Many restaurants in town serve mole. Typically, it's the hearty, dark, chocolate-laden kind. And while a delicious mole negro is available at Las 15 Salsas, the Oaxacan restaurant offers so much more. There's mole verde, mole coloradito, mole amarillo and mole estofado. Don't know what to pick? Order the mole trio and try three at once. The complex sauces can also be enjoyed over enchiladas, tamales and tlayudas, or simply drizzled over chips. The enormous menu goes on and on, including breakfast plates and shareable family-style platters. Order one of the well-balanced mezcal cocktails to sip on while you read through the options at this cozy Sunnyslope spot. As a bonus, if the weather is nice, sit outside on the patio underneath twinkle lights.
Let's start with the price: $7 or $8 for a legit burrito. If you're famished, go ahead and order two. Even if you're not, you'll be tempted: These burritos are far from the city's largest, but they might be dollar-for-dollar the tastiest. As you wait inside the restaurant, ogle their huge mural of Chihuahua. It's the largest of Mexico's states, landlocked against New Mexico and much of Texas, and its terrain, like Testal's cuisine, is Mex with a dash of Tex — peppers, beef, pork and house-made flour tortillas. Where Testal excels is in the direct delivery of these strong flavors. The taco menu is highly disciplined, with only three options: carne asada, birria and adobada. The burritos branch out into ground beef, chicharrones, chile relleno and rajas (a creamy mix of onions and shredded poblanos). They offer vegan options and such. Fine. Ultimately, this table belongs to the carnivores. Once you sit down, the birria has a tendency to disappear like a vapor. And the sublime Colorado burrito, with its mix of brick-red sauce, potatoes and pork, is a most convincing argument against cooking at home.
Puebla is the purported birthplace of some of Mexico's most popular and recognizable dishes, such as mole poblano. That rich culinary history led chef and raconteur Anthony Bourdain to proclaim it "where the good cooks are from." The Agustins are some very good cooks who are making dishes based on family recipes passed down over generations. El Rincon Poblano's mole is a signature menu item. The rich, earthy dish gets a hint of sweetness from chocolate and Mexican biscuit cookies. You could stop there and be very happy, but some of Puebla's lesser-known dishes are some of El Rincon's best. Try the restaurant's pipian verde, a nutty and herbaceous pumpkin seed-based mole, or the cemita poblana, a torta filled with a thinly pounded, breaded piece of beef. No matter what you order, this family-run gem of a restaurant is packed with the history of Puebla and the Agustin family.
The bartender says he's more of a heat guy. The question put to him: red chile or green chile on the burrito? You can't go wrong, he explains. The green gives the beef a depth of flavor, with jalapenos, onions and tomatoes informing the immaculately soft shredded beef. The red is more straightforwardly picante and thus is the barkeep's pick. Also optional are a roster of trappings: melted cheese, enchilada sauce, sour cream, guacamole and the chimichanga treatment, which includes deep frying. The only add-on to serve a practical purpose, which you'll appreciate as you hammer-curl this chonk of a burrito, is the rice. It sops up the chile drippings like a white blouse collects a red wine spill. You could eat this burrito in the car over your good jeans and not lose a drip. You'll be back for another — red or green, you can't lose. Or take the Solomonic option: the red and green mix, for days when you hanker for rich flavors plus enough raw heat to make your nose run, just a little.
Situated about as close as possible to the State Route 51 overpass without actually sitting under it, Regio's might not look like much from the outside. That's usually a sign that there's some really good Mexican food to be found inside. Regio's dining room is brighter and cleaner than most hole-in-the-wall eateries that are known for tasty, no-frills dishes. Breakfast is served all day, and while the menu won't win prizes for uniqueness (nor should it strain to try), the usual breakfast burrito staples are available: steak, ham, bacon, sausage and potato, in various combinations. The burritos are large — don't drop one on your foot — and come out hot and juicy. If you can down one in a single sitting, you'll banish your hunger for days. If you really want a sense of how much food you just wolfed down, there's a coin-operated carnival scale inside that's just waiting to tell you what you'll soon realize you didn't really want to know.
If you're on a diet, skip to the next category. Or maybe save this info for a cheat day. We know fundido isn't the most, er, authentic and traditional dish. But damn, is it good. At Valle Luna, the fundido is their most popular dish, which speaks both to its tastiness and how well the local chain executes it. Basically, their fundido is a chimichanga that benefits from a hearty helping of jalapeno cream cheese in the mix, turning a garden-variety calorie bomb into a nutritional Chernobyl. It's spicy and savory and creamy all at the same time. We like it best with grilled shrimp, but you can also choose ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, pork or grilled steak.
You'll have your burrito deep-fried? Of course you will. That's a chimichanga, and it is the heartiest staple of Tex-Mex cuisine. Humble spot Rosita's Place is where to grab one. Use a fork and knife to bust through its crusty golden exterior to the treasure of your choice inside, where some of the flour tortilla is still a bit tender. Here, you get plenty of choices for the stuffing. There's red and green chile, machaca beef, chorizo, chicken and for those who want the no-meat variety, beans. A dollop of sour cream on top makes matters even better. We love it enchilada style, where atop that sour cream is a generous ladle of enchilada sauce and gooey melted cheese.
There are a hell of a lot of tacos in this town, and it's no easy feat to pick the top dog out of the bunch — the sheer number of taquerias around the Valley make picking just one a challenging task. But naming this year's crown is Ta Carbon, whose hunks of meat loaded up on silky yet crispy flour tortillas are singular for their simple yet ridiculously delectable experience. There's something charming about the everyman presentation and delivery of these tacos, but their flavors are bold and anything but average. The array of Mexico's top meat selections — including tripa, lengua, cabeza, al pastor, lorenza asada, campechano and the shop's famous carne asada cooked on mesquite charcoal — make it impossible to go wrong. Hit the salsa bar, stack up these tacos as high as your ambition can imagine and you have a taco bursting with smoky, juicy flavors.
Taqueria Obson is a no-frills flavor mecca parked right on the border of Tempe and Guadalupe — and their quesabirria tacos? Straight-up game-changers. This family-run joint taps into Sonoran street food roots with bold flavors straight from Ciudad Obregón, and the buzz has only grown louder across the Valley. The quesabirria tacos follow a crispy, cheesy ritual: Red-stained corn tortillas hit the griddle with melty cheese and slow-cooked beef, folded up and grilled until the edges crunch just right. Add onions, cilantro and another handful of cheese for good measure. But the real MVP? That rich, beefy consommé on the side — perfect for dipping, sipping or straight-up chugging if no one's watching. Once social feeds started flooding with Obson's oozy cheese pulls and broth-soaked bites, the secret was out: This is a must-visit spot.
Tacos Chiwas makes excellent tacos, but if you're in the mood to change it up or add something else to the mix, their gorditas are mighty. Small flatbreads are grilled and stuffed with the ingredients of your choice. You can go with picadillo if you want a ground beef mixed with potatoes and beans. The deshebrada roja has a nice kick with red shredded beef, beans and potatoes, or opt for the verde version of this one, trading the red beef for green. We don't need meat to get weak in the knees about a gordita, and at this restaurant, it's the rajas option we like best. Roasted poblanos are mixed with Anaheim peppers, onion, beans and Asadero cheese. It's a heady mix that's hot and chewy and full of flavor from the peppers alone, but the cheese takes it next level.
True fans of carne asada fries know that the dish is about more than piling meat on top of fries. The best versions have layers that blend together to create something so much better than the individual ingredients. Getting the perfect bite with a little bit of everything is pure magic. And at Taco Viva, that magic comes with a kick. Hot, crispy fries are topped with Hatch queso blanco, flame-grilled carne asada, sour cream and guacamole sauce, plus a seriously fiery salsa. Spice averse, beware. But for those of us who love the burn, it doesn't get better than these savory, salty carne asada fries, best enjoyed in the bright, modern dining room of this friendly Indian School Road eatery.
A trip to Taqueria El Fundador is always a good idea — particularly on a Tuesday, when all tacos are 25% off, and especially if you love tacos al pastor. This family-run restaurant has served Valley diners since 1985, originally as El Nuevo Taquito before rebranding in 2015. Fortunately, the tried-and-true recipes have stayed the same. Order a selection of tacos at the counter, grab a table and sip your agua fresca while you wait for the feast ahead. The al pastor is the right combination of tangy, flecked with tiny cubes of pineapple, and rich, with tender pieces of juicy, marinated pork mixed with grilled onions. Cilantro and raw onions brighten each bite as the double-layered corn tortillas soak up the vivid orange juices. However many we order, we find ourselves wanting more. Luckily, this little counter service joint makes ordering seconds a breeze. Add a cup of creamy cheese-topped refried beans to complete the experience.
Don't be alarmed if you see the bare skull of a goat in this south Phoenix restaurant kitchen. Leave it to the pros to get every bit of flavor out as they butcher and prep some of the best birria in town. Hola Cabrito specializes in the Mexican meat stew that has been slapped into cheesy "quesabirria" tacos and plastered all over social media in recent years. But this place is the real deal. Order the classic stewed birria dish, marinated with chiles, slow-cooked until tender and served alongside six tortillas. Cover it in the toppings of your choosing and delight in the savory broth with each bite. Many places in Phoenix will give you that viral cheese pull, or even birria-ramen, but if you're looking for a family-owned, traditional approach to birria, Hola Cabrito is number one.
You can tell instantly when your nacho-maker does not have their heart in the craft. Haphazardly strewn ingredients, chips too thin to lift their body weight in cheese — some kitchens display an utter disregard for the user experience, not to mention the fundamental architecture, of nature's greatest snack-meal. Angel's Trumpet, by contrast, shows a reverence for the form while reimagining it. The protein on the gastropub's New Mexican nachos is a drift of tender green chile pork and a layer of toothsome beans. They schmooze with pico de gallo and a relatively restrained layer of shredded cheddar that seems not to mind the supporting rather than the starring role. The whole hillock comes in a bowl with ramekins of green and red sauce to slather indiscriminately or to parse out like praise. At $17 and robustly proportioned, this is a meal masquerading as an appetizer. They'll even crack a pair of eggs on it for an extra $3 to brunchify it. Do eggs belong on nachos? You'll have to unhinge your jaw and decide for yourself.
The best esquites are served in a Styrofoam cup, hidden underneath layers of cheese and Mexican crema. And that's exactly what you'll find at Cynthia Quezada's Señora Corn. Find the pop-up stand outside of a home off the I-17 and Dunlap Avenue, where Quezada dons a pink apron as she scoops the Mexican delicacy out of a crockpot and into a box or cup or over a chip bag of your choosing. Once you're handed your corn, step over to the condiment bar with fresh key limes, salsas, sauces and spices to douse your selection. The pop-up business process is not one the owner aims to hide. Quezada has 145,000 followers on her TikTok, where she documents her Señora Corn journey and daily life in Spanish.
The Tamale Store touts their specialty tamales during the winter holidays, but Phoenicians are in luck — tamales are available all year. The Tamale Store doubles as a restaurant, and you can also carry out your purchases. The choices are endless — everything from chicken green chile to pork red chile to vegetarian options like bean and cheese and Hatch chile and Jack. This local favorite has received nationwide accolades and has been featured on The Food Network, USA Today and PBS. The truth is that locals already have long known about The Tamale Store, and the nation is just trying to catch up.
If you're looking for the most incredible salsa bar around, look no further than La Santisima. Not only is their tremendous menu of food and drinks ridiculously fresh and totally delicious, you'll have to fight your taste buds to go easy on the amazing array of house-made salsas of almost every conceivable color. Don't be afraid to ask a few questions, too, because if you're not careful, you'll take a benign-looking green, orange or red salsa back to your table and burn your lips off. La Santisima is also one of the coolest restaurants in town for the visually stimulated diner. Beautiful plants, eye-catching art and an eclectic crowd add color and life to your dining experience.
If you're feeling ravenous, head to Los Reyes de la Torta. With locations in north Phoenix and Tempe, this cafe-style eatery serves sandwiches to feed a crowd. The large menu features 14 different torta options, all of which come with a mountain of fillings. The most popular order is the El Rey, stacked with ham, mozzarella, pork sirloin, breaded beef, a sausage-chorizo omelet, tomato, caramelized onions, fresh avocado and chipotle sauce. Other options take inspiration from Hawaii, with ham and pineapple; Arizona, with avocado and jalapenos; and Cuba and beyond. One standout option is the Pambazo, where the bread is griddled in red salsa for a messy, delicious treat.
Sitting in a parking lot under a pop-up awning and enjoying a bacon-wrapped Sonoran dog is a quintessential Phoenix experience. And there's no better place to check that box than El Caprichoso. The hot dogs are plump and steaming hot, wrapped in crisp bacon. They're served in a griddled bun and topped with all the fixings, including stewed pinto beans, tomato, guacamole, ketchup, mustard, mayo, grilled onions and cotija cheese. Extra salsas are available to spice up each bite, which pair perfectly with a glass bottle of Mexican Coke. Creative options are also available, including hot dogs topped with Hot Cheetos, Ruffles or Takis, but the classic Hot Dog Estilo Sonora is always our favorite.
A good bowl of pozole is a beautiful thing. At Pozoleria Mexican Food, their signature dish comes in red, green and white varieties. Our favorite, the red, arrives at our table steaming and fragrant in an enormous bowl. Chunks of tender pork fight for space with chewy pieces of hominy, while a just-spicy-enough broth lends loads of flavor to both. Cabbage, avocado and radish add heft to the soup, and onion, cilantro and lime juice finish it off with bright pops of flavor. This is pozole for when you're sick, for when the weather is chilly, for when you're starving and want a massive meal. At Pozoleria, it never fails to satisfy.
Yes, Mexican sushi is a thing. The fusion genre blends the conventions of traditional sushi rolls and Americanized sushi rolls with the Mexican cuisine of Sonora and Sinaloa to produce super-flavorful, calorie-heavy creations. And nowhere in town does it better than El Tataki's three locations. El Tataki separates its sushi selection into traditional and Mexican rolls, and there are plenty of great choices on both sides. Traditional options start out as simple as an avocado or spicy tuna roll, then ramp up to dishes like Vegas and rainbow rolls. The Mexican rolls include Mex-sushi classics like the Cielo Mar y Tierra Roll (shrimp tempura, chicken, beer, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese) and the Tres Quesos Roll (crab, avocado, cucumber, Monterey Jack, American cheese and cream cheese). Add in some mariscos dishes, fried rice options, a full bar and a sleek dining room, and you've got a must-visit dining destination.
Winning some variety of New Times' Best Mexican Seafood award for three years running, this Garfield-area staple has been a local favorite for more than 20 years. Though founders Jose and Maria Maldonado hail from Guanajuato in central Mexico, the restaurant's Sinaloan-style seafood cooking makes it an oasis of explosive seaside flavors in the desert. A menu of several pages offers platters of pescado, ceviche, aguachile and much more. Its centerpiece is La Patrona — a literal tower of shrimp, scallops, calamari, oyster, octopus and fish. The vibe inside is festive and bright with walls and chairs plastered in blue and pink pastels, and every Wednesday, the restaurant welcomes a mariachi band. The ocean may be hours away, but this little slice of the Pacific coast might be the closest you can get in Phoenix.
Craving a seafood experience that bubbles, sizzles, and speaks fluent Sonoran? San Diego Bay in Guadalupe has been serving up next-level mariscos since 1991 — and the Molcajete de Mariscos is the undisputed heavyweight. This isn't just soup in a bowl — it's a full-on lava rock spectacle. Each $25 molcajete starts with sauteed onions, tomatoes and house spices, layered with vegetable broth, shrimp, calamari, octopus and slow-cooked caracoles (snails) flown in weekly from Guaymas, Mexico. The snails are simmered low and slow (like, 18 hours slow) for ultimate tenderness. The piping-hot molcajete gets topped with shredded cheese that instantly melts into the mix, then it's garnished with fresh green onions for the perfect finish. The dish is so popular, out-of-state visitors haul multiple bowls home in coolers. Served inside a volcanic stone straight from south of the border, it's a sensory knockout: smoky, savory and unforgettable. From the bubbling broth to the rich, briny seafood, San Diego Bay proves you don't need a beach to ride the mariscos wave.
We haven't found anything chef Doug Robson does that we don't like, so it's no surprise that his downtown eatery, Gallo Blanco, produces one of our favorite cocktails in the city. The classic paloma, composed of tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda, is expertly rendered here with a salt rim. It's simple and refreshing, with just a hint of sweetness, and it works well at brunch, dinner or even lunch (hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere). Gallo Blanco's paloma is a perfect foil to the menu options; try it alongside some brunchtime chilaquiles, a platter of street tacos or the popular La Bomba al pastor sandwich.
While we love The Guadalupe on Main for its classic plates and some surprising fusion dishes, the cocktail game is just as strong at the Mesa Mexican restaurant. That's because Valley bartender Michael "Dirty Mike" Schreier runs The Guad with his life and business partner Alysia Gratton. Schreier's bar team is mixing up fun, creative cocktails from the bar inside the chic restaurant. We can't blame you if you're tempted by one of their creative concoctions, but the Guad Margarita is stellar and infinitely customizable. You can simply go with the classic or add flavors or switch up the agave spirit. Our go-to is a watermelon marg with mezcal, but other intriguing infusions include turmeric, dragon fruit and toasted almond.
No matter the day of the week, every parking space at Mi Patio is typically full. That's thanks, in part, to the tasty Mexican food and fun, kitschy decor. But it also has a lot to do with the standout, affordable margaritas. They clock up a few cents every couple of years, so now Mi Patio's classic margs go for a whopping $4.19. Sweet, sour, salt-rimmed, these cocktails hit the spot without hitting your wallet. And where else can you sip a marg underneath year-round Christmas lights and all kinds of parrot decor hanging from the ceiling? Opened in 1984, Mi Patio is a piece of Phoenix's past, with prices to match.
Sip agave-based cocktails out of a tajin-rimmed cantarito at this downtown Phoenix choose-your-own-adventure tequila and mezcal bar. The tight but well-thought-out Barcoa space is divided into three parts: a cozy patio with string lights and a weekend food truck, a hightop bar with funky art and unique agave brands, and a downstairs speakeasy-style cocktail bar. Owner David Tyda and his team made the trek to Mexico to collect decorative pieces that line the walls of the space. High-quality ingredients and unique flavor pairings blend with highly sought-after mezcals and tequilas to create bright, outstanding cocktails. The bar's convenient attachment to the Xico art gallery makes this the perfect First Friday outing or date night.
The horchata at Just Tacos and More is unlike most varieties of the creamy, rice-based drink you'll find at restaurants across the Valley. This variation includes cubes of freshly diced apples. As the fruit mixes with the cinnamon, the resulting drink tastes of apple pie. It's cold and refreshing, and also nostalgic and satisfying, all in one sip. Pair your horchata with carne asada tacos topped with nopales or tender fried shrimp with mango slaw. Familiar favorites with a unique twist is the name of the game at this modern, casual taqueria, and while we're fans of everything we've tried, the standout horchata leaves us dreaming of our next visit.
An agua fresca on a hot Phoenix summer day is a sublime thing. Fresh and cold and sweet, the blend of fruit and water always hits the spot. West-side snack shop Alebrije Neveria specializes in tasty little treats such as sweet and spicy raspados, a long list of milkshakes and a wholly satisfying cup of esquites. But we most often stop in for the aguas frescas. The jamaica (hibiscus) is subtly sweet, or if you want something a little more fruit-forward, the sandia (watermelon) is our favorite. No matter what you choose, it's made fresh to order and served with a smile.
Every September, when the rest of Phoenix is counting the days until patio season, the Arizona Chile Festival drops a blistering reason to embrace the heat. This is the only fest where you'll see literal tons of New Mexican Hatch green chiles tumbling in massive roasters, filling the air with that smoky, spicy perfume that signals fall in the Southwest. Spearheaded by Dave Castaneda, the owner and chef behind the chile-forward Ahwatukee food truck turned restaurant Green Chile Love, the festival is part farmers market, part block party, part culinary gauntlet. And your mission? Take down a Hatch-smothered green chile burger before your taste buds wave the white flag. Beyond the spice and spectacle, the festival's heart runs hotter than the chiles, funneling proceeds toward Hope for the Homeless, a faith-based Arizona charity organization that provides necessities, counseling and resources to people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix.
A Valley mainstay for more than 40 years, La Purisima combines the best of Mexican baking: improbably low prices, a commitment to caloric abundance, and range. Their full menu includes more than 100 different pastries, none of which will cost you more than $5. For just a couple of bucks, you can get a flaky, jammy flauta or an empanada stuffed with pineapple or rice pudding. For $3, pick up a stuffed churro with a sugary marrow of vanilla or strawberry filling. A buck and a quarter is all you need to get a laurel, essentially a frilly doughnut made of flaky pastry that with each bite shatters like your childhood dreams. If you want to get spendy, drop a fiver on a miloja, a stack of pastry mortared together with caramel, topped with whipped cream and glazed fruits. Not feeling the sweets? La Purisima side-hustles in savory. The shop makes its own tortillas, slings burritos and tamales, and two days a week will serve you a bowl of house-made menudo.
La Calidad Meat Market is Phoenix's go-to carniceria for top-tier meats and true Latino flavor. This family-owned gem blends old-school tradition with high-end quality, offering hand-selected cuts from Mexico, the U.S., Australia and Japan. From marinated ranchera to melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu, every piece is chosen with care and prepped with pride. What makes it the absolute best? It's the attention to detail. The shop is spotless, the staff knows their craft and the flavors are bold, fresh and ready for the grill. They even make tortillas and salsa in-house, so your carne asada spread is one stop away from perfection. Whether you're prepping for a weekend cookout or stocking up for the week, La Calidad delivers the kind of quality that turns a meal into a memory. It's not just a carniceria; it's a celebration of flavor, family and fire.
Finding a good local mercado is essential for any Mexican cuisine lover making their own food. The several locations of Los Altos (its flagship location is at 16th and Roosevelt streets) spread across the Valley have it all — a tortilleria making fresh corn and flour tortillas from scratch, full-service meat and seafood sections and a panaderia with freshly baked pan dulce, bolillos and pasteles. They also make their own tamales and offer delicious, cheap taco and torta lunches in "La Cocina." In tandem with affordable prices and a wide variety of selections (the supermarkets are massive), the freshness of the products made in store, its produce and meat make it the best string of Mexican grocery stores in the Valley. There's a reason it's won the award for five of the past six years.
Kids in candy stores get all the attention. But what about adults? We've been known to go a little wild in a well-stocked sweets shop, too, you know. Case in point: Dulceria La Bonita Wholesale. Though the local chain calls itself a wholesale store, it's open to the public, and it's a mecca of Mexican candy, snacks and party supplies. For connoisseurs of Mexican candy, Dulceria La Bonita is a one-stop shop for favorites. For folks who don't have much experience with or knowledge on the subject, it's a place to wander, to explore and investigate. We like to take a few laps through the store to check out the options before filling a cart with a slew of treats.
We don't get over to Mercado de los Cielos as often as we would like. The marketplace inside Desert Sky Mall is on the far west side of Phoenix, so we're most likely to visit before a show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. But since we don't get there frequently, we make every visit count. The mercado is basically 200 stores in one, a dizzying, delightful maze of shops and stalls that offer everything: reflective gear for construction work, live birds, shoes, first Communion dresses, watch repair, manicures, toys, religious items and thousands of other things. And on the outskirts of the space, a number of eateries serve fantastic food and drinks. Our advice: Block out a big chunk of time, come hungry, bring a list of things you may be looking for and enjoy exploring all Mercado de los Cielos has to offer.
We feel supremely confident in saying that Botanica & Tienda Naturista LLC is one of the most interesting stores in the Valley. The shop is stocked with Mexican drugstore items, things like collagen face cream, weight-loss aids and pills for what ails you. And of course, there are plenty of herbs, both ones to use in spell work and tea blends for things like depression and lung issues. But that's just the beginning. Botanica & Tienda Naturista stocks essentials for a variety of beliefs and practices, including Catholicism, witchcraft, Santeria and African religions. It's where you go for a Virgin of Guadalupe candle, powders for luck or love, Florida water or a statue representing the Seven African Powers. There's also incense, evil eye bracelets and so much more. If it all sounds intimidating or unfamiliar, rest easy: The staff is friendly and happy to answer questions.
OGT's been rhyming since childhood growing up in Maryvale, and over the past 15 years, he's evolved into one of the most respected voices in Arizona's Chicano rap scene. You'll catch him blessing mics at nightclubs, car shows and community meetups — anywhere the lowriders roll and the culture runs deep. His catalog isn't just composed of street anthems; his work is personal. Tracks like "Proud to Be Brown" speak out against deportations and family separation. At the same time, "Apology" is a raw, emotional letter to his mother for the struggles he put her through growing up. But what really stamped his status? A co-sign from Lil Eazy-E himself. OGT is officially part of the Rich & Ruthless Records family, linking Phoenix to West Coast hip-hop royalty. He's proof that you can speak truth, rep your roots and still rise in the game — all while staying true to the brown and proud movement.
Each April, the streets of Guadalupe transform into one of the most soulful car shows in the state. Centered around the hacienda-style El Mercado de Guadalupe, this free, family-friendly lowrider gathering shuts down several blocks and turns the town into a cultural block party — part car show, part concert and all community. The rides are nothing short of rolling art. You'll witness sparkling Impalas, classic bombas and fully custom cruisers from across Arizona and out of state — each one flexing candy-coated or pearl-slick paint, polished chrome that catches the sun just right and interiors stitched in flawless tuck-and-roll. From slow-gliding hydraulics to slammed air suspension setups, these builds aren't just for show — they're street legends on parade. But it's the soundtrack that gives this event its pulse: banda musicians blasting live brass, Chicano rappers on the mic, mariachi bands stirring nostalgia and even a Selena tribute act that gets the crowd singing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." Add in local food vendors, kids' activities and classic lowrider camaraderie, and you've got an event that feels more like a reunion than a car show. And don't leave early — the post-show cruise is a tradition, with hundreds of cars rolling down Avenida del Yaqui as spectators line the sidewalks and flood social media with footage. Guadalupe doesn't just host a car show — it lives it.
At first glance, Xolo Coffee looks like your average cafecito spot tucked in a strip mall off 16th Street — but step inside and you'll find it's more like a dynamic gallery of Chicano pride. The space is home to "Visions in Paint," a rotating exhibit of Mexican-American and lowrider-inspired artwork that includes vintage photography, pinstriped trunk-lid paintings and portraits that appear out of an old East L.A. photo album. The chairs rock custom tuck-and-roll, and chrome is everywhere, including a Dayton wire wheel which doubles as a flower pot. Even the espresso machine is custom-painted. But the artistry doesn't stop at the espresso bar. Next door, there's a tattoo shop with the same old-school soul. It's owned by the same family and run by El Whyner, a local legend who's part photographer, part tattoo artist, part custom car builder, part Lowrider Magazine photographer and writer — and full-on culture keeper. Pop-ups here are legendary: lowriders packed into the lot, wartime sirens screaming, zoot suits and hoop earrings in full effect. Xolo Coffee: curated caffeine, handmade snacks, chrome and cultura.
There's a reason Palabras is a repeat Best of Phoenix winner. The bilingual bookstore began as owner Rosaura "Chawa" Magaña's brainchild in 2015 and moved to various Phoenix locations with one outcome in mind: to create a space for BIPOC voices across intersections. Now, Palabras has called a mural-covered store on Roosevelt Street just west of Seventh Avenue home since December 2020. The bookstore is a colorful world of bilingual artistry, but more than that, it's become a community hub. Find handpainted signs about human rights next to Spanish books on LGBTQ+ liberation or hang out for their BIPOC open mic every second Saturday of the month. And do make sure to grab a coffee or tea at the Cuentos Cafe while you're browsing for your next read.
Many longtime Phoenicians know that the best place in town to find something cool, colorful and perfect for any gift-giving occasion is Mexican Arts Imports. You would have to spend hours at the one physical location on 24th Street to really see it all and even then, you'd probably miss something amazing. The sheer array of colors dazzles the eye as you look at some of the greatest Mexican pottery, artifacts, dolls, metal work and random fantastic finds that cover every wall, shelf and corner of the shop. Want a Día de los Muertos figurine? Done. How about a beautiful sacred heart cross in your favorite colors? Done. You have to see it to believe it and if your out-of-town visitors want to take back something authentic from the Southwest, this is the place.
A lot of great local things are turning 50 this year: Italian eatery Avanti, Alice Cooper's "Welcome to My Nightmare" and Xico Inc. Five decades on, its mission, "increased recognition of the cultural contributions of Latino and Indigenous people by advancing appreciation for and visibility of Latino and Indigenous art," remains as vital as ever. Located in a century-old building in downtown Phoenix, Xico hosts art shows; runs classes on print-making and other mediums; and sells items made by local artisans. We make it a point to stop at Xico during the monthly First Friday to see the latest exhibit, maybe buy a little print or a cool pair of earrings in the shop and hop over to the adjacent Barcoa Agaveria for a cocktail.