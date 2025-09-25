Best Pueblan Restaurant

Situated about as close as possible to the State Route 51 overpass without actually sitting under it, Regio's might not look like much from the outside. That's usually a sign that there's some really good Mexican food to be found inside. Regio's dining room is brighter and cleaner than most hole-in-the-wall eateries that are known for tasty, no-frills dishes. Breakfast is served all day, and while the menu won't win prizes for uniqueness (nor should it strain to try), the usual breakfast burrito staples are available: steak, ham, bacon, sausage and potato, in various combinations. The burritos are large — don't drop one on your foot — and come out hot and juicy. If you can down one in a single sitting, you'll banish your hunger for days. If you really want a sense of how much food you just wolfed down, there's a coin-operated carnival scale inside that's just waiting to tell you what you'll soon realize you didn't really want to know.