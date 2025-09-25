Best Hotel Bar

This 17,000-capacity venue is known best as the home of the Suns — but don't hold that against it. Many of the biggest shows in the country sell out here on the regular: Stevie Nicks, the Jonas Brothers and Shane Gillis are just some of the acts scheduled to perform before we say goodbye to 2025. Whether seated on the floor or in the nosebleed sections, you get a good view of the onstage action and booming sound for a quality show experience. But seemingly every year the arena becomes more attractive for what's outside, as well. It's nestled at the base of downtown, easy to access by light rail, flanked by abundant parking garages, and set amid a walkable assortment of restaurants and bars. If you don't want to pay arena prices for your beer and booze, you have beaucoup choices for where to hang before or after. Hit the sidewalks after a big event and you'll practically have new friends at the ready, humming the same tune you are, heading to a next location to swap stories of the still-young night.