Best Dispensary for Selection

News
Courts
Crime
Environment
Housing
Immigration
LGBTQ+
Police
Politics
Sports
Weather
Opinion
Food & Drink
Beer & Breweries
Best Bites
Cocktails
Openings & Closings
Restaurant Guide
Restaurant Reviews
Top 100 Bars
Top 100 Restaurants
Arts & Culture
Film, TV & Streaming
History & Nostalgia
Hiking & Outdoors
Photos
Science
Sex & Love
Valley Life
Visual Art
Music
Concert Calendar
Concert Previews
Festivals
Local Music
Rock Music
Touring Artists
Venues
Cannabis
Things To Do
Calendar
Concert Calendar
Events
Lists
Best of Phoenix
Cannabis
Food & Drink
Fun & Games
Goods & Services
La Vida
Megalopolitan Life
Nightlife
Readers' Choice
Best Of Phoenix® 2025 Winners
Readers' Choice
Best...
Country Bar
Dive Bar
Family-Friendly Fun
Festival
Large Music Venue
Museum
Performing Arts Center
Pool Party
Rock Club
Running Event
Small Music Venue
Sports Bar
Strip Club
Antojitos (Little Cravings)
Asian Restaurant
Bagels
Bakery
Barbecue
Birria
Breakfast
Brewery
Brunch
Burger
Burrito
Chilaquiles
Cocktails
Coffeehouse
Diner
Dog-Friendly Dining
Happy Hour
Hot Chicken
Hot Dogs
Ice Cream Shop
Late Night Dining
Margarita
Mariscos
Mexican Sushi
New Restaurant
Patio Dining
Pizza
Place for a Mocktail
Place for a Sweet Treat
Ramen
Restaurant for Large Parties
Restaurant to Take a Date
Restaurant with Activities
Sandwiches
Seafood
Sonoran Hot Dogs
Steakhouse
Sushi
Tacos
Vegan Restaurant
Wine Bar
Wings
Adult Store
Attorney
Bookstore
Boutique
Comic Books or Collectibles Store
Framing Shop
Mexican Import Store
Place for Local Gifts
Place to Shop for Your Pet
Plant Store
Record Store
Running Store
Shopping Center
Sneaker Shop
Vintage Clothing Boutique
Wellness Center
Arizona Sport Team
Casino
Entertainment Center
Fitness Studio
Golf Course
Hiking Trail
Indoor Golf
Outdoor Experience
Pickleball Venue
Place to Beat the Heat
Place to Take an Out of Towner
Staycation Spot
Brand for Terpenes
Cannabis Beverage
Cannabis Vape
Concentrates Brand
Dispensary for Deals
Dispensary for Selection
Dispensary for Service
Edibles Brand
Flower Brand
Head Shop
Independently Owned Dispensary
Infused PreRoll
PreRoll
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Dispensary for Selection
Story Cannabis
storycannabis.com
2439 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 85009
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Country Bar
Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse
www.buffalochipsaloon.com
6823 E Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek, 85331
Charles Barth
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Dive Bar
Gracie's Tax Bar
www.graciesphx.com
711 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, 85007
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Family-Friendly Fun
Phoenix Zoo
www.phoenixzoo.org
455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, 85008
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Festival
Innings Festival
Live Nation
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Large Music Venue
Arizona Financial Theatre
400 W. Washington St., Phoenix, 85003
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Museum
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org
1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, 85004
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Performing Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com
1 E. Main St., Mesa, 85211
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Pool Party
Oasis Pool Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
playatgila.com/resorts/wild-horse-pass
5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler, 85226
Jennifer Goldberg
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Rock Club
Yucca Tap Room
www.yuccatap.com
29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, 85282
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Running Event
Rock 'n' Roll Arizona
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Small Music Venue
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., Phoenix, 85003
Courtesy of Zipps
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Sports Bar
Zipps Sports Grill
www.zippssportsgrills.com
7551 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, 85251
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Strip Club
The Great Alaskan Bush Co.
www.azabco.com
2980 Grand Ave., Phoenix, 85017-4909
FOOD & DRINK
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Antojitos (Little Cravings)
Alebrije Neveria
alebrijephx.com
10171 N. 19th Ave. #7, Phoenix, 85021
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Asian Restaurant
Glai Baan
www.glaibaanaz.com
2333 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix, 85016
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Bagels
Bagelfeld's
www.bagelfeld.com
2940 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, 85016
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Bakery
Proof Bread
proofbread.com
3110 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix, 85028
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Barbecue
Little Miss BBQ
www.littlemissbbq.com
4301 E. University Dr., Phoenix, 85034
Jackie Mercandetti
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Birria
La Barquita
2334 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 85006
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Breakfast
Original Breakfast House
obhphx.com
13623 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, 85032
New Times Archives
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Brewery
Four Peaks Brewing Company
www.fourpeaks.com
1340 E. Eighth St., #104, Tempe, 85281
Tirion Boan
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Brunch
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen
www.sjsouthernkitchen.com
15111 N. Hayden Road, #170, Scottsdale, 85260
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Burger
Aftermath
aftermathphoenix.com
1534 E. Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix, 85014
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Burrito
Bad Hambres
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Chilaquiles
Otro Cafe
www.otrocafe.com
6035 N. Seventh St., Phoenix, 85014
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Cocktails
Carry On
www.carryonphx.com
2 N Central Ave. #101, Phoenix, 85004
Lauren Cusimano
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Coffeehouse
Copper Star Coffee
www.copperstarcoffee.com
4220 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, 85013
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Diner
Welcome Diner
welcomediner.net
929 E. Pierce St., Phoenix, 85006
Heather Hoch
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Dog-Friendly Dining
OHSO Brewery + Distillery
www.ohsobrewery.com
4900 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 85018
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Happy Hour
HULA'S Modern Tiki
www.hulasmoderntiki.com
5114 N. Seventh St., Phoenix, 85014
Chris Malloy
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Hot Chicken
Monroe's Hot Chicken
monroeshotchicken.com
45 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, 85003
Dog Haus
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Hot Dogs
Dog Haus Biergarten
downtownphoenix.doghaus.com
1 E. Washington St. #120, Phoenix, 85004
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Ice Cream Shop
Novel Ice Cream
www.facebook.com/NovelPHX
1028 Grand Ave., Phoenix, 85007
Shelby Moore
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Late Night Dining
Cornish Pasty Co.
www.cornishpastyco.com
7 W. Monroe St., Phoenix, 85003
Meagan Simmons
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Margarita
Mi Patio Mexican Restaurant
www.mipatioaz.com
3347 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, 85013
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Mariscos
Marisco Boys
mariscoboys.com
2026 N 7th St., Phoenix, 85004
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Mexican Sushi
Sushi Sonora
sushisonora.com
3555 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 85009
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best New Restaurant
Toscana - Wood Fired Italian
toscanascottsdale.com
16580 N 92nd St., Scottsdale, 85260
Courtesy of Chelsea's Kitchen
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Patio Dining
Chelsea's Kitchen
www.chelseaskitchenaz.com
5040 N. 40th St., Phoenix, 85018
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Pizza
Vero Chicago Pizza
verochicagopizza.com
1334 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, 85048
Heather Hoch
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Place for a Mocktail
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
www.bitterandtwistedaz.com
1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, 85003
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
Urban Cookies Bakeshop
www.urbancookies.com
2325 N. 7th St., Phoenix, 85006
Tirion Boan
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Ramen
Mensho Ramen
mensho.com
805 N. Dobson Rd., #115, Mesa, 85201
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Restaurant for Large Parties
Wren & Wolf
www.wrenandwolf.com
2 N. Central Ave., #101, Phoenix, 85004
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Restaurant to Take a Date
Born & Bred Scottsdale
www.aftermathprojectsaz.com
6149 N. Scottsdale Rd,, Scottsdale, 85250
The Churchill
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Restaurant with Activities
The Churchill
thechurchillphx.com
901 N. 1st St., Phoenix, 85004
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Sandwiches
The Sandwich Spot
sandwichspotphoenix.com
1219 E Glendale Ave. #26, Phoenix, 85020
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Seafood
Buck & Rider
www.buckandrider.com
4225 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85018
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Sonoran Hot Dogs
El Caprichoso Sonoran Hotdogs
9444 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, 85021
Lauren Saria
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Steakhouse
Steak 44
www.steak44.com
5101 N. 44th St., Phoenix, 85018
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Sushi
ShinBay
shin-bay.com
3720 N. Scottsdale Road, #201, Scottsdale, 85251
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Tacos
Tacos Calafia
www.tacoscalafia.com
8258 W. Thunderbird Rd. #206, Peoria, 85381
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Vegan Restaurant
UNiQ Burger
www.uniqburger.com
7730 E. McDowell Rd., Suite 108-B, Scottsdale, 85257
Tirion Boan
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Wine Bar
Far Away Wine And Provisions
farawaywineaz.com
3031 E. Indian School Road #10, Phoenix, 85016
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Wings
Long Wong's
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Adult Store
Castle Megastore
www.castlemegastore.com
21815 N. 26th Ave., Phoenix, 85027
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Attorney
Abogado Más Chingón
abogadomaschingon.com
1406 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85013
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Bookstore
Changing Hands Bookstore
changinghands.com
300 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85013
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Boutique
Local Nomad
www.localnomadshop.com
100 E. Camelback Road #168, Phoenix, 85012
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Comic Books or Collectibles Store
Toy Fiends
www.toyfiendscollectibles.com
4230 W. Northern Ave, Phoenix, 85051
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Framing Shop
Hall of Frames
hallofframes.com/desert-ridge-marketplace-phoenix-frame-store/?utm_source=googlemybusiness&utm_medium=search&utm_campaign=11desertridge&utm_id=11desertridge
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Ste. LL4, Phoenix, 85050
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Mexican Import Store
Mexican Arts Imports
340 N. 24th St., Phoenix, 85008
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Place for Local Gifts
Cosanti Originals
www.cosanti.com
6433 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., Paradise Valley, 85253
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Place to Shop for Your Pet
Bark If You're Dirty
www.barkifyouredirty.pet
4230 N. Seventh Ave., Phoenix, 85013
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Plant Store
Plant Stand of Arizona
www.plantstandaz.com
6420 S. 28th St., Phoenix, 85042
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Record Store
Asylum Records
www.asylumrecordsaz.com
108 W. Main St., Mesa, 85201
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Running Store
Runner's Den
www.runnersdenaz.com
6505 N. 16th St., Phoenix, 85016
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Shopping Center
Scottsdale Fashion Square
www.fashionsquare.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, 85251
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Sneaker Shop
Vickz Kickz
515 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85012
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Vintage Clothing Boutique
Wang's Vintage
wangs-vintage.business.site
3508 N. Seventh St., #145, Phoenix, 85014
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Wellness Center
Phoenix Community Acupuncture
3806 N. Third St., #300, Phoenix, 85012
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Arizona Sport Team
Arizona Diamondbacks
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Casino
Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
playatgila.com/resorts/wild-horse-pass
5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler, 85226
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Entertainment Center
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament
www.medievaltimes.com
9051 E. Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, 85258
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Fitness Studio
TriFIT Wellness
www.trifitwellness.com
505 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85012
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Golf Course
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Hiking Trail
Tom's Thumb at McDowell Sonoran Preserve
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Indoor Golf
Puttshack
puttshack.com/locations/scottsdale
15059 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, 85254
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Outdoor Experience
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org
1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, 85008
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Pickleball Venue
Center Court Pickleball Club
www.centercourtpickleball.com/locations/scottsdale
7000 E Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, 85054
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Place to Beat the Heat
Arizona Science Center
www.azscience.org
600 E. Washington St., Phoenix, 85004
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Place to Take an Out of Towner
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org
4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, 85050
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Staycation Spot
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
www.jwdesertridgeresort.com
5350 E. Marriott, Phoenix, 85054
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Brand for Terpenes
Alien Labs
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Cannabis Beverage
Keef Drinks
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Cannabis Vape
STIIIZY
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Concentrates Brand
Canamo Concentrates
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Dispensary for Deals
JARS Cannabis
jarscannabis.com
2412 E. University Dr., Phoenix, 85034
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Dispensary for Service
Ponderosa Dispensary
azreleaf.com
9240 W. Northern Ave., #103B, Glendale, 85305
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Edibles Brand
WYLD
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Flower Brand
Sonoran Roots
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Head Shop
Bud's Glass Joint
www.budsglassjoint.com
907 N. Fifth St., Phoenix, 85004
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Independently Owned Dispensary
Sunday Goods
sundaygoods.com
723 N. Scottsdale Rd., Tempe, 85281
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best Infused PreRoll
Leafers
Best Of Phoenix® 2025
Readers' Choice
Best PreRoll
Charlies
