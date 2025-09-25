 Best Place to Take an Out of Towner 2025 | Musical Instrument Museum | Readers' Choice | Phoenix
Best Of Phoenix® 2025 Winners

Readers' Choice

Best Place to Take an Out of Towner

Musical Instrument Museum

Best Country Bar

Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse

Best Dive Bar

Gracie's Tax Bar

Best Family-Friendly Fun

Phoenix Zoo

Best Festival

Innings Festival

Best Large Music Venue

Arizona Financial Theatre

  • 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix, 85003
Best Museum

Phoenix Art Museum

Best Performing Arts Center

Mesa Arts Center

Best Pool Party

Oasis Pool Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass

Best Rock Club

Yucca Tap Room

Best Running Event

Rock 'n' Roll Arizona

Best Small Music Venue

Crescent Ballroom

Best Sports Bar

Zipps Sports Grill

Best Strip Club

The Great Alaskan Bush Co.

FOOD & DRINK

Best Antojitos (Little Cravings)

Alebrije Neveria

Best Asian Restaurant

Glai Baan

Best Bagels

Bagelfeld's

Best Bakery

Proof Bread

Best Barbecue

Little Miss BBQ

Best Birria

La Barquita

  • 2334 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 85006
Best Breakfast

Original Breakfast House

Best Brewery

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Best Brunch

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen

Best Burger

Aftermath

Best Burrito

Bad Hambres

Best Chilaquiles

Otro Cafe

Best Cocktails

Carry On

Best Coffeehouse

Copper Star Coffee

Best Diner

Welcome Diner

Best Dog-Friendly Dining

OHSO Brewery + Distillery

Best Happy Hour

HULA'S Modern Tiki

Best Hot Chicken

Monroe's Hot Chicken

Best Hot Dogs

Dog Haus Biergarten

Best Ice Cream Shop

Novel Ice Cream

Best Late Night Dining

Cornish Pasty Co.

Best Margarita

Mi Patio Mexican Restaurant

Best Mariscos

Marisco Boys

Best Mexican Sushi

Sushi Sonora

Best New Restaurant

Toscana - Wood Fired Italian

Best Patio Dining

Chelsea's Kitchen

Best Pizza

Vero Chicago Pizza

Best Place for a Mocktail

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

Urban Cookies Bakeshop

Best Ramen

Mensho Ramen

Best Restaurant for Large Parties

Wren & Wolf

Best Restaurant to Take a Date

Born & Bred Scottsdale

Best Restaurant with Activities

The Churchill

Best Sandwiches

The Sandwich Spot

Best Seafood

Buck & Rider

Best Sonoran Hot Dogs

El Caprichoso Sonoran Hotdogs

  • 9444 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, 85021
Best Steakhouse

Steak 44

Best Sushi

ShinBay

  • shin-bay.com
  • 3720 N. Scottsdale Road, #201, Scottsdale, 85251
Best Tacos

Tacos Calafia

Best Vegan Restaurant

UNiQ Burger

Best Wine Bar

Far Away Wine And Provisions

Best Wings

Long Wong's

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Adult Store

Castle Megastore

Best Attorney

Abogado Más Chingón

Best Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore

Best Boutique

Local Nomad

Best Comic Books or Collectibles Store

Toy Fiends

Best Framing Shop

Hall of Frames

Best Mexican Import Store

Mexican Arts Imports

  • 340 N. 24th St., Phoenix, 85008
Best Place for Local Gifts

Cosanti Originals

Best Place to Shop for Your Pet

Bark If You're Dirty

Best Plant Store

Plant Stand of Arizona

Best Record Store

Asylum Records

Best Running Store

Runner's Den

Best Shopping Center

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Best Sneaker Shop

Vickz Kickz

  • 515 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85012
Best Vintage Clothing Boutique

Wang's Vintage

Best Wellness Center

Phoenix Community Acupuncture

  • 3806 N. Third St., #300, Phoenix, 85012
Best Arizona Sport Team

Arizona Diamondbacks

Best Casino

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass

Best Entertainment Center

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Best Fitness Studio

TriFIT Wellness

Best Golf Course

Arizona Biltmore Golf Club

Best Hiking Trail

Tom's Thumb at McDowell Sonoran Preserve

Best Indoor Golf

Puttshack

Best Outdoor Experience

Desert Botanical Garden

Best Pickleball Venue

Center Court Pickleball Club

Best Place to Beat the Heat

Arizona Science Center

Best Staycation Spot

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Best Brand for Terpenes

Alien Labs

Best Cannabis Beverage

Keef Drinks

Best Cannabis Vape

STIIIZY

Best Concentrates Brand

Canamo Concentrates

Best Dispensary for Deals

JARS Cannabis

Best Dispensary for Selection

Story Cannabis

Best Dispensary for Service

Ponderosa Dispensary

  • azreleaf.com
  • 9240 W. Northern Ave., #103B, Glendale, 85305
Best Edibles Brand

WYLD

Best Flower Brand

Sonoran Roots

Best Head Shop

Bud's Glass Joint

Best Independently Owned Dispensary

Sunday Goods

Best Infused PreRoll

Leafers

Best PreRoll

Charlies

Best of Phoenix 2025
