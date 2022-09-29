Best Cannabis Publication

If you're more of a casual consumer of marijuana, you may not be on top of what's going on in the burgeoning Arizona cannabis industry. So if you want to learn, consider familiarizing yourself with Cannabis Cactus, a magazine with national reach that's published right here in Scottsdale. Because it's Arizona-based, Cannabis Cactus has lots to say about the local marijuana industry — think profiles of business owners, reviews of Arizona-made products, and more. It also routinely publishes recipes for infused foods and beverages, articles about how cannabis can help with various medical conditions, travel pieces, marijuana news from around the world, and more. Every time we open the magazine or visit the website, we learn something new about the fascinating world of cannabis.