Best Dispensary for Medical Customers

Harvest House of Cannabis

The budtender archetype may conjure images of a tattooed, rainbow-haired youngster on the front lines of trendy legal toking. But at Harvest House of Cannabis in north Scottsdale, you're likely to be greeted by a jovial man with a bushy white beard. He'll tell you about his experiences smoking pot at Woodstock, then give you a spot-on personal recommendation about what flower you should scoop up that day. Harvest has long been on the vanguard of the Arizona cannabis scene; they've been serving medical customers since 2013. And today, they even have their own doctor on staff. Dr. William Troutt is the dispensary chain's resident medical director, providing guidance to countless patients looking to cure what ails them with the health benefits of cannabis.

Best Dispensary for a Late-Night Fix

The Mint Cannabis Tempe

When we first wrote this Best of Phoenix award, we were planning on hailing The Mint Cannabis Tempe for staying open until midnight, allowing us to stop by and pick up what we need until late. Then, in September, the news dropped: Starting in mid-October, the dispensary will stay open 24 hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. No word yet on if there will be any expansion on the hours of The Mint's kitchen, which serves fantastic infused food like pizza, burgers, and chicken wings, but at least we'll be able to pick up flower, concentrates, edibles, and more at any time on those days. It's just another reason that The Mint's award for Most Innovative Medical Cannabis Dispensary, given to them in 2020 at the international Commercial Cannabis Awards, is well-deserved.

Best Dispensary for the Bougie Crowd

Sunday Goods

When you walk into the Tempe location of the Sunday Goods dispensary, you may feel like you're in the waiting room of a resort spa — the complimentary kombucha and tasteful wood paneling are both relaxing and Instagrammable. But there's more to the local dispensary chain than the aesthetics. Sunday Goods is a solid pick for all customers — medical and recreational, new and experienced — and offers a wide selection and daily deals on their products. We love their Sunday Oil house brand of cartridges, and the fact that you can search for products on their website by how you want to feel — relaxed, creative, sleepy, etc. Add in events like the Sunday Rise, a yoga and sound meditation series, and a line of tasteful merch like sweatshirts and bucket hats, and Sunday Goods is definitely the dispensary for people who crave style with their substances.

Best Dispensary for Customer Service

Herbal Wellness Center

Being experienced retail marijuana customers, we've encountered our fair share of deadpan, disinterested, and distracted budtenders. But it's never happened at either of the Herbal Wellness Center locations. There, we always check in with a receptionist who appears to be genuinely happy to greet us. Inside the sales area, the budtenders are patient and informative, answering all our questions about the products and how to get the most for our money with the dispensary's daily specials. Add in a wide selection of cannabis products for all types of customers, a great loyalty program, and discounts for seniors and veterans, and you've got a dispensary chain that truly wants everyone to leave happy.

Best Dispensary Deals for New Customers

Sol Flower Dispensary

If you're new to being a recreational marijuana customer, it can be bewildering to choose among the many metro Phoenix dispensaries. One way that dispensaries distinguish themselves and build customer loyalty is by offering discounts and perks to first-time customers, and in that respect, local chain Sol Flower really shines. While most dispensaries offer special savings for new customers on their second, third, and even fifth visits, Sol Flower offers a BOGO special on flower, concentrates, and prerolls for new shoppers on each of the first 10 visits. That's on top of daily deals on popular products, including a variety of waxes, cartridges, and edibles. Or, you can stick to the classics and grab free eighths every single day when purchasing Sol Flower's house strain. Once Sol Flower has lured you in with their new customer deals, you'll probably want to stick around for their great service and uniquely comprehensive events calendar: They offer classes such as Cannabis 101 and Cannabis for Seniors, plus activity sessions like yoga and meditation.

Best Way to Get High Without Leaving the House

Supurb

In the age of DoorDash and GoPuff, it makes sense that there's a delivery service dedicated to getting medical marijuana patients their products. Supurb caters to med patients around the Valley, and the website is super-simple to use. Once you've proven you're a valid med patient, you put in your address to find the dispensaries near you — Zen Leaf, Oasis Cannabis, Marigold, and Sunday Goods are just some of the businesses that work with Supurb. You can check out the daily deals at each dispensary, choose one to order from, then opt for immediate or scheduled delivery. It's easy, fast, and saves us so much time. As of right now, Supurb can't deliver to recreational patients, but stay tuned: A note on their website suggests that it could happen next year.

Best Cannabis Flower (Sativa)

Shred 22

Shred 22, a sativa-dominant hybrid noted for its "effervescent and motivating effects," is based on Sour Diesel, a popular sativa marijuana strain. And when opening up 22Red's signature jar, Shred 22 has that diesel smell. Users say the effects of the strain are cerebral, dreamlike, and energizing, making it a good choice for use in the morning prior to getting your day started. Shred 22 is part of 22Red, the cannabis business System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian's founded in California. It has since expanded to metro Phoenix (connecting with local cultivator Sonoran Roots), and its products can be found all over the Valley, including dispensaries such as Curaleaf.

Best Cannabis Flower (Indica)

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush kept coming up in discussions at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival in May. The attendees, cannabis connoisseurs of sorts, spoke on the classic and popular strain, saying it destresses them and helps knock them out when feeling restless in bed; the nutty, earthy, slightly sweet taste and coffee-esque aroma add to the calming effect. That sounds great to us. Since Bubba Kush is a perennial favorite — it stems from the Bubble Gum and Kush strains and has been around since the 1990s — plenty of local dispensaries carry it, including Arizona Natural Selections, Sunnyside Cannabis, and Local Joint by Zen Leaf.

Best Cannabis Flower (Hybrid)

Runtz is a hybrid flower that relaxes adult rec consumers and med patients alike. Originally from California, the difficult-to-obtain strain is now available in metro Phoenix. Local concertgoers able to smoke the meld of Gelato and Zkittlez say it provides a euphoric vibe that supposedly elevates the music experience to another dimension. It not only smells like tropical candy, but it also leaves a sweet aftertaste. The Leafly app awarded Runtz as the Strain of the Year in 2020, and a year later, it took first place at the High Times Medical Cup in Michigan in the Recreational Hybrid Flower division. Runtz is available at local dispensaries such as The Flower Shop, Sunday Goods, GreenPharms, and The Mint Cannabis.

Best Cannabis Wax/Dab

22RED

System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian dropped his new line of 22Red concentrates — Papago Punch, Shred 22, Portuguese Kush, and K9 — in metro Phoenix in June. The "top-shelf and rockstar-approved" live resin concentrates are created with starting material supplied by Sonoran Roots, a Tempe- and Mesa-based cultivator. Also known as dab or wax, Odadjian's concentrates are sold in 1-gram increments in red-and-black-topped jars at dispensaries throughout the Valley, including CuraLeaf, Nirvana Center, The Flower Shop, and more. Locals say the Portuguese Kush sauce is a slightly sativa-leaning strain that provides a euphoric high perfect for just kickin' it on the couch.

