Best Dispensary for Medical Customers

The budtender archetype may conjure images of a tattooed, rainbow-haired youngster on the front lines of trendy legal toking. But at Harvest House of Cannabis in north Scottsdale, you're likely to be greeted by a jovial man with a bushy white beard. He'll tell you about his experiences smoking pot at Woodstock, then give you a spot-on personal recommendation about what flower you should scoop up that day. Harvest has long been on the vanguard of the Arizona cannabis scene; they've been serving medical customers since 2013. And today, they even have their own doctor on staff. Dr. William Troutt is the dispensary chain's resident medical director, providing guidance to countless patients looking to cure what ails them with the health benefits of cannabis.