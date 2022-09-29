Best Head Shop

Every First Friday, we make it a point to stop in at the two locations of Bud's Glass Joint. Sure, they're not art galleries, but they're located in the heart of the two primary First Friday hubs and there's always something going on — glassblowing in the courtyard of the Roosevelt Row location, or maybe a drum circle at the Grand Avenue outpost. While we're there, we can't help but check out everything Bud's has to offer, which is pretty much all that you need to indulge in a smoke session, from bongs and vapes to grinders and papers. There's also plenty of what you might call "hippie stuff": incense, tie-dyed clothing and accessories, and more. It all adds up to Bud's being our go-to spot for ganja-related goods.