Best Pot-Themed Clothing

#MSW is the hashtag for Mary Jane SmokeWear, the local apparel company outfitting the 420 movement since 2009. MSW's mission, according to its website, is to spread peace, love, and cannabis via dope art and chill vibes. One of their latest T-shirt designs depicts two joints that form a cross; another is a tank top that reads #dopesquad. On the company's Instagram and Facebook pages, where they've garnered over 10,000 followers, a model sports the company's new headgear in bright tie-dye patterned colors; the text underneath the brand name reads "POTHEAD." Mary Jane Smokewear isn't just splashed all over the internet; at a recent Marijuana Industry Trade Association event in Phoenix, one guy rocked MSW's new Ganja Turtles tee, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles parody that pictures four turtles smoking up in a van.