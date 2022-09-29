Best Stoner Hangout

Cheba Hut is the ultimate stoner grub and hangout spot. Bob Marley music? Check. A menu that calls its 4-inch sandwiches "nugs," 8-inch sammies "pinners," and footlong subs "blunts"? Yes. Fellow stoners vibing out and noshing on toasted subs? Of course. And house-made Rice Krispies and Fruity Pebbles treats melded together by plenty of marshmallows? Absolutely. The subs may sound familiar, as they're named after cannabis strains, like the White Widow with chicken, bacon, and ranch, and the Griefo with cream cheese, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, and lots of veggies including mushrooms, cucumbers, and black olives. Valley locations are spread out from central Phoenix to Glendale, Ahwatukee, Mesa, and Chandler, and some are even open until midnight for those late-hour munchies.