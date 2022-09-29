Best British Pub

Depending on when you enter Crown Public House, you may find yourself surrounded by a gregarious pack of Liverpool football fans. The bar is home to the official local supporters' group of Liverpool, which is how you know it's a legit British pub. You don't even need to show up with anyone — just sit down, order a pint of Guinness or perhaps one of the many local beers Crown offers, and you'll immediately start making friends. Chat with the regulars while enjoying some pub food; we like the poutine and the spicy bourbon barbecue wings. The convivial atmosphere keeps us coming back to Crown, and we're sure you'll find it just as welcoming as we do. Just don't wear blue on game day.