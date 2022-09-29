Best Chinese Restaurant

Tucked into a plaza on Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane, and conveniently located right across the street from a light rail stop, Chou's Kitchen is nestled in the heart of Tempe and is the go-to place for northeastern Chinese food. Since 2011, Sunny and Lulu Zhao have been bringing traditional flavors from the Dongbei region to those seeking tastes of the far East. ASU students and anyone else seeking hearty portions are happy to chow down on Chou's large lineup of stir-fried noodles, hot pot in clay pots, and orange chicken dishes. We love the eggplant with potatoes and jalapeños, and the pan-fried beef pies are not to be missed, but we love Chou's most of all because they're one of the few places in town to get soup dumplings (traditionally known as xiao long bao). They're on the menu as Steam Juicy Pork Dumplings, and we can't get enough of them.