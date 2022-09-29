Support Us

Best Chinese Restaurant

Chou's Kitchen

Jacob Tyler Dunn

Tucked into a plaza on Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane, and conveniently located right across the street from a light rail stop, Chou's Kitchen is nestled in the heart of Tempe and is the go-to place for northeastern Chinese food. Since 2011, Sunny and Lulu Zhao have been bringing traditional flavors from the Dongbei region to those seeking tastes of the far East. ASU students and anyone else seeking hearty portions are happy to chow down on Chou's large lineup of stir-fried noodles, hot pot in clay pots, and orange chicken dishes. We love the eggplant with potatoes and jalapeños, and the pan-fried beef pies are not to be missed, but we love Chou's most of all because they're one of the few places in town to get soup dumplings (traditionally known as xiao long bao). They're on the menu as Steam Juicy Pork Dumplings, and we can't get enough of them.

Best Noodles

Shaanxi Garden

The menu at Shaanxi Garden, a restaurant in the corner spot of a Dobson Road strip mall in Mesa, offers an overwhelming amount of dishes. But the noodles are the star. Plump, inch-thick ribbons that seem to go on forever fill bowls packed with rich savory soups, crispy stir-fried meats, and all the fixings. For meat eaters, the spicy cumin lamb noodles might be the perfect way to warm up on a cold day. Regardless of the weather, Shaanxi's noodles hit all the right chewy, bready, satisfying notes of the perfect carb. Slide into a booth, grab a bowl of noodles, and on Friday and Saturday nights, listen to a guzheng or Chinese harp performance throughout your meal.

Best Indian Restaurant

The Dhaba

Courtesy of Dhaba

The Dhaba is the Valley's go-to place for Indian cuisine, a Tempe mainstay where you can find a wide range of delicious, family-style dishes. The name comes from traditional, modest roadside cafes on the subcontinent. But The Dhaba elevates it to something memorable. Even the basics are stylish. There are seven varieties of basmati and biryani rice dishes. The nine kinds of naan bread are amazing, especially the Kashmiri version, which incorporates pistachios and cashews. The rest of the menu is extensive, with lots of different curry dishes, paneers, saags, and appetizers. Upshot: You can live a long time and not get through the full menu. There's something for everyone and every dish is delicious. If you have a sensitive palate, and smoke comes out of your ears at the mere thought of a chili pepper, The Dhaba will let you pick your spice levels on a scale of one to 10. It's the kind of place to break naan with good friends or to load up on takeout for special events and savor the leftovers for days.

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Haji-Baba

Patricia Escarcega

In Arabic, haji baba refers to a person with an adventurous spirit, and we'd like to think that such individuals would eat at the popular Tempe joint. Haji-Baba is an unpretentious eatery with a walk-up counter for grabbing kabob pitas and hummus to go, and a dining room if you prefer that the delicious food come straight to your table. Chicken shawarma is sliced right off the spit and served alongside long-grain, fragrant basmati rice, and chicken, beef, and lamb kabobs are cooked over an open flame. Plus, you can fill up for not much money, since the menu is priced well and portions are generous. Grab some baklava at the end of the meal or take a stroll around the market for European chocolates and Middle Eastern goods for the pantry. Bonus points if you take home some French feta cheese for later.

Best African Restaurant

Authentic EthioAfrican

Chris Malloy

It's impossible not to feel a festive vibe when you walk into Authentic EthioAfrican. Opened by husband and wife Anduale Hassan and Elsabet Tiruneh a decade ago on McDowell Road and 18th Street, fans have always come for the affordable Ethiopian food: slow-cooked doro wat, beef tips singing with spice, freshly fried sambusas stuffed with lentils, fragrant kitfo made with minced raw meat, and celebratory vegan platters circled with spicy stews. After a six-month renovation, the bigger, jazzier space is a draw, too. Filled with wood carvings and art work straight from Ethiopia, the space offers wood-lined walls and tables topped with colorful mesob baskets. They also offer an Ethiopian coffee ceremony and live music on holidays, plus have added a full bar and bar seating, so you can wash down massive rounds of injera with a draft beer or colorful cocktail.

Best Jewish Deli

Chompie's

Molly Smith

Chompie's may technically be a Jewish deli, but everyone with an appetite is welcome. The longtime local chain has been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner for decades, and the traditional Jewish foods haven't changed. The matzah ball soup is still warm and satisfying, full of chunky carrots and pieces of chicken. The bagels still hit the spot in the morning, especially topped with a schmear of cream cheese and some lox. Chompie's is known for their mile-high sandwiches, piles of pastrami or roast beef so large we can barely grab them. The new location on Cactus Road is its most beautiful storefront yet, a huge dining room/market combination where anyone for an appreciation for good food can come and be fed.

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Jewel's Bakery and Cafe

Judy Nichols

This gluten-free eatery serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch from its location at 40th Street and Thomas Road in Arcadia. The biscuit and gravy, a fresh-baked garlic cheddar biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with two eggs your way, is a great option for those who may not otherwise be able to eat the dish. Chicken and waffles come in several varieties, from classic to popcorn to hot chicken, and a churro and Belgian waffle are also on the menu. The baked goods at Jewel's are also delicious, whether you go for Fruity Pebble-topped doughnuts or a chocolate chip cookie. The cute cafe is a non-glutinous dream, with breakfast and lunch options for the entire family, including grilled cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the kids. Cocktails are also on the menu, with margaritas, mimosas, and bloody marys.

Best Vegan Restaurant

Green New American Vegetarian

Katie Johnson

Southern comfort food that's completely vegan? Yes, you heard that correctly. Green New American Vegetarian serves tasty fare — a classic burger, cheesesteak, and Buffalo wings — without using any meat. The menu is expansive and even meat-eaters won't argue about how the chili fries and burgers taste like the real deal. These "mock" meats are more than satisfying — herbivores and carnivores are both likely to revisit Green. Cap off your meal with the ice cream dessert called tSoynami, a mixture of unrefined sugar, coconut milk, and organic soy with flavors including peanut butter, mint, rocky road, and peach cobbler. It's a cliche, but at Green, you don't even miss the meat.

Best Farmers' Market

Uptown Farmers Market

Nearly 200 vendors are part of this farmers' market, where they sell goodies including breads, honeys, meats, spices, fruits, vegetables, chocolate, salsa, pasta, and more. Besides the bountiful food and beverage options, you'll find a vast array of merchandise for times you need to buy a gift of splurge on a little self-care. Think pottery, aprons, cutting boards, totes, plants, and candles. The Saturday morning markets give you a chance to start your weekend with a little sunshine and fresh air, the bustle of community, and the good feelings that stem from supporting local farmers, creatives, and entrepreneurs. Kids have a blast exploring the sights, including the pets that join their people in taking it all in. Once you've gotten all your fresh produce, you can look forward to making a meal that doesn't come in a wrapper or a Styrofoam box.

Best Asian Grocery Store

H Mart Mesa

H Mart, the popular Asian grocery store with locations throughout the country from California to Illinois and New York, opened its first Arizona store in Mesa in 2020. The massive Korean grocery store offers produce, meat, fresh seafood, and lots of specialty Asian items such as Nongshim Shin Ramyun noodles, Huey Fong sambal oelek chili paste, and various flavors of the Pocky sweet coated biscuit sticks. H Mart also has a food hall with options from noodle dishes to bulgogi risotto, chicken wings, kimchi, and pork belly. There's also a Paris Baguette bakery inside the store, with a vast selection of treats like croissants, sticky milk buns, and chocolate cake topped with macarons.

Phoenix New Times 9.29.22

Best Of

