Best German Restaurant

If we were on death row and had to pick a local dish to be our last meal, Glai Baan's sumptuous and creamy panang curry would be near the top of our list. A rich and flavorful medley of beef, peppers, basil, and bamboo shoots, it tastes as good as it smells (and it smells like a dream). It's a dish that the restaurant has run out of on more than one occasion, and for good reason. It's a testament to Glai Baan's deep bench of delicacies that their curry is just the tip of their flavor iceberg. This little shop on Osborn has a bevy of soups, side dishes, finger foods, and street-style noodles to fill your appetite. Just don't ask the staff what a son-in-law egg is. Be an adult and Google it so they don't have to explain it for the 6,000th time.