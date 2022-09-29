Best German Restaurant

When you're craving a plate of schnitzel or bratwurst with a side of sauerkraut or spätzle, the obvious choice is Haus Murphy's. It's got an outstanding menu, homey German decor, and shots of German spirits that will have you wishing you'd donned your lederhosen for a spirited night of polka tunes. You can sit inside at long tables or head outside to enjoy the biergarten with its strings of lights and rows of hanging flags, but you don't have to get a big meal to experience a taste of Germany in Glendale. We love getting a giant pretzel with a 32-ounce beer, or skipping ahead to a dessert of apple strudel or Black Forest cake. And we feel great taking our vegetarian friends knowing they'll have options, as well. Naturally, it's our go-to destination for Oktoberfest, because we know the food, drink, and celebratory atmosphere will transport us not just to another country, but to a whole other world.