Best Hamburgers

Head into this unassuming dive bar to find the type of hamburgers that beefy dreams are made of. The original Cheese Wineburger features a thick beef patty with a splash of red wine topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, or pepperjack for a nice kick. They're handmade to order, served with french fries or onion rings, and sure to satisfy even the most serious carnivore. Try one of the specialty burgers if you're feeling saucy. The Buffalo Bleu Burger is spicy and topped with blue cheese, while the Rodeo Burger is topped with barbecue sauce, jalapeño, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion rings. And if the burger somehow doesn't satiate your appetite, the wings at Harvey's are also delicious.