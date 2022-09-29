Best Italian Restaurant

There aren't many restaurants that can say that they've been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and that their chef has been nominated for a James Beard Award. But you know who can? Andreoli Italian Grocer in Scottsdale. The cozy neighborhood joint just wants you to enjoy its delicious, authentic Italian food, whether it's by sitting in the red-ceilinged dining room, picking up takeout either at the counter inside or at the drive-thru window, or grabbing a refrigerated meal from the cold case. The rich, meaty fusilli with pork rib meat got a well-deserved spotlight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and the Gnocchi alla Corsara, house-made potato gnocchi with pesto, cream, and tomato sauce, is another standout. You can also take meats, cheeses, desserts, and dry goods home to make your own Italian creations.