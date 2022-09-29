Best New Hotel Restaurant

Food rarely renders us speechless, but the wagyu tomahawk steak crusted with bone marrow butter and served with tepary bean mole negro we had at Tía Carmen did just that. The new restaurant at the JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is named after Chef Angelo Sosa's aunt, and the cuisine reflects the lessons she taught him about the value of food and family. The steak blew up our taste buds with umami and the richness of the mole. The tomato salad with corn puree, burnt corn, basil, pickled onions, and serrano chiles was simple, fresh, and dazzling. And Tía Carmen doesn't just rely on the quality of the food to satisfy customers — the presentation is also top-notch. Don't forget to check out Tía Carmen's drink menu, but take it from us: The well-crafted cocktails are deceptively strong.