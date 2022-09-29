Best New Restaurant

Last year, we recognized Thai eatery Lom Wong as the best pop-up restaurant. This year, they've secured their own space. The restaurant is always busy but cozy, and the food feels like a communal experience. That's what self-taught Chef Yotaka "Sunny" Martin of Lom Wong has fostered. But the atmosphere is nothing next to the culinary experience of Lom Wong. Martin grew up on a farm in Thailand, where her family raised livestock and grew rice, herbs, and vegetables. She brings that inspiration and foundation to every dish on Lom Wong's menu, and the depth of her recipes makes the experience unlike any other Thai restaurant in Phoenix. Martin does as much as she can by hand and is faithful to the region's culinary traditions. This means she pounds her curry paste, makes her own sausage and grills it over charcoal, and brings in as many regional flavors as possible. Meals are made for sharing, and the current menu highlights include sai ua (charcoal-grilled Thai sausage), kaeng phet fak tawng (curry paste, bamboo shoots, and eggplant), and the tom yum haeng sen yai (stir-fried rice noodles, langoustine, and tom yum sauce).