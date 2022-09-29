Best New Restaurant

If the weather is nice, sit on the patio; otherwise, grab a table inside. Either way, prepare to be transported far from Phoenix. Sottise, a new restaurant making its home in the historic Knipe House near Roosevelt Row, burst onto the scene with modern French fare, a top-notch sound system, and the hottest reservation in town. Order from a selection of fruits de mer for an extravagant starter, or indulge in the salty, savory beef tartare for a satisfying bite. Chef TJ Culp, best known for his Melrose district joint Restaurant Progress, keeps the flavors right on the line between classic and fresh, and wine guru Esther Noh stocks the wine list with the perfect pairings.