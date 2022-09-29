Best Pizza

La Piazza al Forno seems like a shop from a different time. Walk around Historic Downtown Glendale, past the town square, and stumble across this corner pizzeria, complete with red brick walls and a glowing neon sign. Inside, pizza beckons. This restaurant serves classic Neapolitan pizza and Roman style. The former is stretched thin, and cooked for 60 to 90 seconds in a devilishly hot oven to create a light dough that's charred on the edges. Roman-style square pizza dough includes olive oil, making it crisp and hearty. A standout on the menu is the Lasagna Neapolitan pizza, in which ricotta and sausage toppings create a perfect blend of two classic Italian dishes.