Best Restaurant Patio

When you walk into Isabella's Kitchen, your eyes will immediately gravitate toward the patio. It's the best place to enjoy bruschetta and a glass of wine — there are plenty of people to watch, and if that isn't your thing, you can gaze at the McDowell Mountains. You've also got a front seat for the Talon Golf Course, and you'll have a chance to have a resort-style happy hour or lunch without the fuss of a hotel day fee. The patio dining experience is perfect for a couple on a romantic date, girls' night, or a family-friendly gathering for lunch on a Sunday. The "Screw It" menu is offered on the weekdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. when diiscounted margaritas, glasses of wine, and well drinks are for the taking, as well as Isabella's charcuterie board and hand-stretched, made-to-order pizza.