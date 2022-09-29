Best Soul Food

Calling a restaurant an "institution" is a bold statement. But there's really no other word for Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe, the downtown Phoenix eatery that's been serving incredible soul food since 1964. Generations of Phoenicians have dug into Elizabeth White's original recipes. The venerated fried chicken is perfectly seasoned and crispy, and the pork chops are tender and juicy. We could write odes to the ooey-gooey mac and cheese, and Mrs. White's is pretty much the only place where we order a glass of Kool-Aid to accompany our meal. We've lost count of how many times we've tucked into a meal in the bustling dining room, thanking our lucky stars that we've got restaurants like this in Phoenix. Actually, we've got one more word for Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe: treasure.