Best Steakhouse

In school, we learned about the five Cs of Arizona, the industries that drove our state's economy back in the day: copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate. For a glimpse of what it was like when metro Phoenix was filled with livestock, not people, dine at The Stockyards. The steakhouse has been open since 1947 and sits on land that was once the world's largest feedlot (hence the name). Inside, you'll find the kind of dining experience you don't see much anymore: a subdued dining room with Western decor elements, formal and attentive service, and a menu with quality beef cuts that actually come with side dishes included (a steakhouse rarity in this day and age). In a city that keeps moving farther away from its rustic roots, a dinner at The Stockyards is memorable not just for the food, but for the connection to Arizona's past.