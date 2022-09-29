Best Hip-Hop Shop

Trill is a high-energy hip-hop shop promoting the genre's four fundamental elements: breaking, MCing (rapping), DJing, and graffiti. For starters, there's a dance floor in the middle of the shop for b-boys and b-girls to breakdance; in May, during their third-anniversary shindig, Trill hooked up the best breakers with $3,000 cash. Trill also provides a stage and sound system for local rap artists and DJs to perform, and they hook up graffiti artists in town with plenty of paint and wall space to use it on. In addition, the store slings everything hip-hop: the dopest streetwear from brands such as Supreme and Anti Social Social Club; art supplies; music in vinyl, CD, and cassette formats; DJ gear; sneakers; and toys and collectibles.