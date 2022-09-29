Best Scary Stuff

If you're one of those people who laments the fact that Halloween only comes once a year, you're in luck. Because at Terror Trader in Chandler, it's always spooky season. Terror Trader operates like an antique mall. The space is filled with individual vendors selling all things horror, from DVDs and props to horror memorabilia and apparel. We love the store's monthly Sales from the Darkside events, when horror fans can shop, get grub from local food trucks, participate in cosplay contests, and generally nerd out with like-minded folks. None of the goods are available on the store's website, which means that you're just going to have to make a trip to Chandler to see all that Terror Trader has to offer.