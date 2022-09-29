Best Store to Shop Zero Waste

If you're wondering about that zero-waste life or just want to take small steps toward a more sustainable existence, Desert Refillery is the place to start. Since 2020, owners Kyle Walters and Tiffany Skoyen have been working hard to bring the zero-waste philosophy to Phoenix and educate the community through their passion. Desert Refillery is the place to go for a bring-your-own-container station where you can fill your vessel with laundry detergent, dish soap, hair conditioner, and more. They also carry various sustainable products for everyday life, such as beeswax wraps and compostable utensils. Outside the shop, you can find them on Instagram giving tips, tricks, and recommendations for living more sustainably.