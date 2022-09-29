Best Ceviche

Chantico is a cute date spot, open and airy with modern vibes and lots of good bites. But the Spicy Halibut Ceviche stands out among tasty dishes like clams al vapor and mesquite-grilled achiote chicken. Presented in a fresh coconut, chunks of tender halibut and pineapple sit in a spicy medley of cilantro and chiles. The generous portion, served with fresh corn tortilla chips, is refreshing and surprisingly filling, and a great way to start the meal before trying some enchiladas or tacos. Dig into the meaty coconut after you inevitably devour the ceviche, and you may not even want dessert. But no promises.