Collaborations born of creativity and necessity marked the COVID-19 era, but this year's best Latinx collaboration continued an innovative series of multidisciplinary celebrations and conversations launched in 2016 by CALA Alliance (Celebración Artística de las Américas). Adapting to the times, organizers presented a hybrid event in March, so people could gather at Crescent Ballroom or participate via livestream. It was a rare opportunity to experience a blend of sound with meditative, healing qualities, and sculptural installations that transported participants to various sites in the Americas within the context of hard political realities. By blending bilingual music, art, and conversations in this casual setting, Crossfade LAB made space for fresh insights about culture, geographies, and politics, and helped people make connections that will empower future actions in the realm of social justice and creative expression.