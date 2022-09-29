Best Sonoran Hot Dog

Metro Phoenix is filled with roadside stands with colorful tents churning out excellent bacon-wrapped hot dogs. But if you're looking to sit down at a restaurant and enjoy a Sonoran-style dog, that's a little harder to find. Enter Emilio's Tacos & Hotdogs. Located on 19th Avenue in a former Dairy Queen, a small team of servers and cooks work the drive-thru window, fry churros, fold burritos, and top baskets of fries with carne asada, guacamole, cheese, and a rainbow of salsas. Best of all, they roll hot dogs in bacon, top them with savory pinto beans, a smattering of tomatoes, and a heavy-handed drizzle of mustard and mayonnaise, then serve them piping hot. Get messy at one of the wooden tables inside the small, brightly colored restaurant, or sit outside on the covered patio. Whether you're from Tucson and miss the Sonoran hot dogs available at BKs or El Guerro Canelo, or you've tried these messy creations on the streets of Sonora, Emilio's dogs stand up to the best.