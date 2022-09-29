Best Adult Amusement Park

This Westgate Entertainment District nightspot is like the decadent theme park of your boozy dreams where childhood thrills get a grown-up twist. The fanciful lights of the carousel-shaped bar beckon patrons inside the 5,800-square-foot establishment to play carnival-style games or high-end arcade machines while sipping fruity cocktails garnished with cotton candy. Or, they can writhe to Top 40 and hip-hop hits on a dance floor surrounded by video game-themed murals. There's also bingo games on Mondays and beer pong tournaments on Wednesdays, both offering bar cards and other prizes. And the menu includes french fries served in miniature Ferris wheels, fair-inspired snacks like deep-fried candy bars, and overly indulgent milkshakes adorned with churros or cheesecake slices. It's not unlike a 21-and-over version of Pinocchio's Pleasure Island, only you might wind up with a hangover the next day instead of a set of donkey ears and a tail.