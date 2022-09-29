Best New Bar

If you're interested in agave spirits, why not go to a self-described "back-alley mezcal bar"? The two-story concept from David Tyda starts with a ground-floor cantina where a staircase descends into a dark, upscale cocktail parlor where everything is rooted in agave. The downstairs menu is one of the most comprehensive crash courses in agave in the Valley: It delves into the differences, histories, and descriptions of each agave spirit available at the bar. The cocktails and mezcal selections are top-notch and use high-quality and exciting ingredients. Favorites include the clarified HorChaiChata, Elote Moda with Mezcal Vago Elote and ancestral corn whiskey, and Rosemary's Ofrenda. New bars in downtown Phoenix seem to pop up constantly, but we hope Barcoa's unique concept helps it stick around for a long time to come.