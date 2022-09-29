Best Speakeasy

First things first: Go to The White Rabbit's website and sign up for the bar's emails so you can obtain the monthly password (one email a month is all they send you). Then, you're ready to go down the rabbit hole. The underground speakeasy is located in downtown Gilbert's historic Heritage Court building. The vibe is a mix of dark academia and Victorian-era apothecary; gallery walls full of antique photos overlook comfy leather sofas, and rows of bottles line the hallway to the entrance. The draw here is the cocktails, which are organized on the menu from least to most sweet. We're fans of the sweet and spicy Lil' Tricky, a blend of Ghost Tequila, Los Vecinos Mezcal, passionfruit, guava, amaro, agave, citrus; and the rich, comforting Hedonist Chic, made from Dos Maderas 5+5 Rum, vanilla, oat milk, baking spice, caramelized banana, brown sugar, cinnamon, and walnut. The cocktails are quite potent, so consider pairing them with one of White Rabbit's flatbreads (we like the chicken pesto) so your adventures in wonderland don't end on a sour note.