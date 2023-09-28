 Best Cannabis Topical 2023 | iLAVA Touch | Cannabis | Phoenix
Best Cannabis Topical

iLAVA Touch

iLAVA Touch is a special THC- and CBD-infused gel — better known as a topical — that you apply on your skin. The THC and CBD are absorbed through the skin's pores and bloodstream. The balance of dilution ratios and active ingredients in the oil blend was created by "a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety," according to the iLAVA folks. This ensures the topical provides the benefits of the infused cannabis. The Touch cream comes in two different types of containers: a 3.75-ounce bamboo container with 320 mg of CBD and 380 mg of THC and a glass jar that holds 2.85 ounces with 250 mg of CBD and 300 mg of THC.

Best Head Shop

Bud's Glass Joint

If it's pot paraphernalia you need, Bud's has you covered. From glass and vapes to jewelry and clothing, the two smoke shops offer cannabis (and hookah) connoisseurs an endless supply of accessories to better their consumption. Don't know what to get that weedhead that's got everything? Bud's has a gift for that. They also offer natural oils, teas, tinctures and vapes. Each April, Bud's delivers 4/20 bliss with its outdoor festival Buds-A-Palooza. Vendors dish out their products, glass artists do live demonstrations, bands provide the beats and a munchies mall keeps those hunger pangs at bay. Keep an eye out for special events, too. Bud's hosts them regularly, including First Friday at its store just off Roosevelt Row.

Best Pot-Friendly Hotel

The Clarendon Hotel & Spa

When wrestling legend Ric Flair came to Phoenix in 2022 to pitch his eponymous cannabis brand, he and his entourage set up shop at The Clarendon. The boutique hotel was little more than a year removed from rebranding into the first cannabis-friendly hotel in Arizona, complete with a weed wing of 16 rooms where pot consumption is encouraged. Flair's appearance scored yet another win for the hotel, which also offers a consumption lounge, regularly hosts weed events and boasts of a rooftop bar with beautiful views. Reinvention has kept The Clarendon competitive in a world of corporate behemoths, and this latest incarnation of the 50-year-old hotel demonstrates again why it's such a jewel tucked into Central Phoenix.

Best Marijuana Delivery Service

Supurb

Anyone with a chronic illness can attest that when you're having a flare, driving to a dispensary and waiting in a long queue to get your medicine is the absolute worst. So delivery services like Supurb are a game changer. Registration on the website takes just a few minutes, and once your valid Arizona medical cannabis card is verified online, you can start ordering. Currently, customers can choose from five metro dispensaries, including JARS, The Flower Shop and Sunday Goods. While there are delivery fees, some dispensaries waive the fees depending on the amount of product purchased. Just make sure to tip your driver for a job well done.

Best Free Weed

Errl Cup

The Errl Cup is a quest for the best of the best in Arizona weed, and as spectators, we get to reap the benefits. It happens twice a year in Phoenix (and once up in Camp Verde); for an entry price of free (and $20 for parking), you can spend the day competing to roll a joint the fastest or try your hand at the bong wars. Either way, everyone who walks into the Errl Cup festival will walk away thoroughly stoned and with some free product. If you're lucky, you can score up to an ounce of free weed. Twenty years ago, it would have been unfathomable that stoners from across Arizona would legally convene in Mesa to celebrate the plant. But here we are and it's glorious.

Best Weed-Infused Sporting Event

Gridiron Greats Golf Tournament

The Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic during Super Bowl 2023 week was an eventful and unique experience, with former NFL players and sports celebrities enjoying a combination of golf and cannabis. Kyle Turley and Super Bowl Champ Jim McMahon hosted the event at the Anthem Golf & Country Club; their Revenant cannabis brand was prominently featured around the venue. Mint Cannabis added to the experience by offering dab hits at the third hole. It was the first time dabbing for some of the players, and a few of the golfers lost their balls mid-play or couldn't stop laughing. The sold-out event was another example of the evolving attitudes and legal landscape surrounding cannabis use and its trend toward public acceptance.

Best Weed-Infused Concert

Desert Blaze Tacos & Tequila Music Festival

The Desert Blaze Tacos & Tequila Music Festival was unlike any event metro Phoenix had ever seen. As the sun set on April 15, the Phoenix Events Complex became a vibrant wonderland of music, food, tequila and cannabis. This was the first of its kind in the metro Phoenix area, and excitement was in the air — literally. In the designated cannabis area, a delightful aroma hung in the air as people freely enjoyed complimentary prerolls, bong and rig hits, and edibles. The Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival was a highlight of the event, as was a performance by rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill (other artists on the bill included DJ Quik, MC Eiht, Suga Free, Mr. Capone-E, Kurupt and Spice 1). At a distance, carnival rides spun in the background, their lights adding to the vibrant ambiance. Lowriders and motorcycles were scattered around, showcasing the unique and diverse culture the event aimed to celebrate. While the alcohol and cannabis areas were reserved for those over 21, the music festival remained open to all ages, fostering a sense of inclusivity and family-friendly fun under the desert sky.

Best Cannabis Athlete

Amy Van Dyken

Amy Van Dyken, who now resides in metro Phoenix, was the first American woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics at the 1996 games in Atlanta. In 2014, Van Dyken was involved in a UTV accident, injuring her spinal cord and paralyzing her from the waist down. Following the accident, she faced a complicated rehabilitation process, part of which enabled her to consume marijuana. In recent years, Van Dyken has openly spoken of her use of medical marijuana to manage pain brought about by the accident; she consumes the flower, wax and edible variations of cannabis to improve her quality of life. While marijuana use is banned in the Olympics, the former swimmer's advocacy for the miracle plants' medical benefits has led to discussions between her and other Olympic champs and pro athletes about revisiting the regulations surrounding the use of cannabis by of-age athletes.

Best Cannabis Glassmaker

Chris Drury

Prepare to be mesmerized by the innovative yet dope artistry of Chris Drury, the visionary behind Shuhbuh Glass in Phoenix. Drury is no ordinary glass artist; he's a master at creating exquisite glass bongs and rigs designed explicitly for cannabisheads worldwide. His creations aren't just functional pieces, they're smokin' works of art, with a lot of swirl patterns, dichroic treatments and milli accents that push the boundaries of glass craftsmanship. One glance at Drury's techno-color glass pieces, and you'll be transported to a realm of fantasy and imagination — likely induced by THC. His distinctive style incorporates lit dragon motifs, and his signature tusk-like and spike accents add a unique touch, showcasing his attention to detail and commitment to delivering museum-quality canna glass. Drury's designs have recently taken the cannabis industry by storm, earning him a prestigious award at the renowned Champs Trade Show, a prominent gathering for cannabis professionals and enthusiasts in Las Vegas.

Best Weed DJ

DJ KP

DJ KP is a Mesa-based artist who can be found at dispensaries and weed parties around town, spinning hip-hop on the Serato DJ software platform and even old-school turntables occasionally. KP, an acronym for "keep positive," is an old-school disc jockey who smokes weed to keep his creativity flowing when spinning at cannabis-friendly events and hone his hand-eye-ear coordination when blending and scratching the jams. When KP jams out at dispensaries, he brings weed-laced tracks from Cheech & Chong, Dr. Dre and Bob Marley and the Wailers. He's the best-known cannabis DJ in the Valley (and our personal favorite) because he always keeps the party going while pass-pass-puffing over his DJ equipment and sending out positive vibes on the mic.

