Best Cannabis Topical

iLAVA Touch is a special THC- and CBD-infused gel — better known as a topical — that you apply on your skin. The THC and CBD are absorbed through the skin's pores and bloodstream. The balance of dilution ratios and active ingredients in the oil blend was created by "a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety," according to the iLAVA folks. This ensures the topical provides the benefits of the infused cannabis. The Touch cream comes in two different types of containers: a 3.75-ounce bamboo container with 320 mg of CBD and 380 mg of THC and a glass jar that holds 2.85 ounces with 250 mg of CBD and 300 mg of THC.