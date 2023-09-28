Best Concentrates

Drip's concentrate line is locally made with the highest-quality cannabis directly from the company's cultivation of boutique cannabis flower. It's sold in four different tiers for patients; they can choose from affordable (gold and silver) to connoisseur smoke (platinum and diamond), with the latter being a top-shelf concentrate. The tiers are dictated by the material quality used to make the high-THC concentrates. The silver and gold tiers are made from cured cannabis material, while platinum and diamond tiers are reserved for the company's nug runs and live resin extracts. THCA, batter, sauce, rosin, honeycomb, wax, shatter and caviar are the various types of concentrates Drip has to offer. Its vast line of top-shelf concentrates is what makes Drip a Phoenix favorite.