Best Head Shop

The Errl Cup is a quest for the best of the best in Arizona weed, and as spectators, we get to reap the benefits. It happens twice a year in Phoenix (and once up in Camp Verde); for an entry price of free (and $20 for parking), you can spend the day competing to roll a joint the fastest or try your hand at the bong wars. Either way, everyone who walks into the Errl Cup festival will walk away thoroughly stoned and with some free product. If you're lucky, you can score up to an ounce of free weed. Twenty years ago, it would have been unfathomable that stoners from across Arizona would legally convene in Mesa to celebrate the plant. But here we are and it's glorious.