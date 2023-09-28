Best Head Shop

If it's pot paraphernalia you need, Bud's has you covered. From glass and vapes to jewelry and clothing, the two smoke shops offer cannabis (and hookah) connoisseurs an endless supply of accessories to better their consumption. Don't know what to get that weedhead that's got everything? Bud's has a gift for that. They also offer natural oils, teas, tinctures and vapes. Each April, Bud's delivers 4/20 bliss with its outdoor festival Buds-A-Palooza. Vendors dish out their products, glass artists do live demonstrations, bands provide the beats and a munchies mall keeps those hunger pangs at bay. Keep an eye out for special events, too. Bud's hosts them regularly, including First Friday at its store just off Roosevelt Row.