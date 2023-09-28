Best Indica Flower

Finding a heavy-hitting indica that falls outside the usual suspects of Granddaddy Purple or Bubba Kush can be tough. That's why Nightshade is such a gem. A cross between two indica strains — Kashmir and Nepali landrace — Nightshade is everything you've ever wanted in a highly potent indica. From the first tokes, Nightshade overtakes your brain with a creeping head high that quickly eliminates all negative thoughts swirling around between your ears. Just make sure you're near a couch when you spark up, because it won't be long before the sedative effects kick and you find yourself drooling on your pillow.