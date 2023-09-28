Best Marijuana Delivery Service

Anyone with a chronic illness can attest that when you're having a flare, driving to a dispensary and waiting in a long queue to get your medicine is the absolute worst. So delivery services like Supurb are a game changer. Registration on the website takes just a few minutes, and once your valid Arizona medical cannabis card is verified online, you can start ordering. Currently, customers can choose from five metro dispensaries, including JARS, The Flower Shop and Sunday Goods. While there are delivery fees, some dispensaries waive the fees depending on the amount of product purchased. Just make sure to tip your driver for a job well done.