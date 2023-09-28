Space Rocks flower begins with top-quality, hand-picked cannabis. Next, the flower is covered in liquid THC diamonds and a unique "Space Dust," a mix of THCA and natural cannabis terpenes. The out-of-this-world fusion makes Space Rocks "the strongest cannabis flower ever made," the company touts. Some Space Rocks batches have as much as 70% THC potency. It's not just the super high potency that Space Rocks is gaining notoriety from in the Valley — it's the integration of premium top-shelf cannabis and carefully selected cannabis terpenes in the company's production process that guarantees both far-out flavors and scents when smoked.