Best Prerolls

STIIIZY 40's are prerolls infused with flower and top-shelf live resin packed in a kief-dusted cone. The company calls them 40's because they're hella potent, testing at over 40% total cannabinoid content. But it's not just about the potency. Smooth and slow-burning, yet flavorful, STIIIZY 40's are a totally different experience for preroll smokers. The 40's come in multipacks of 1-gram and 0.5-gram prerolls in indica, sativa or hybrid strains. Some strains STIIIZY packs into glass jars are Biscotti, King Louis XIII, Purple Punch, Skywalker OG, Blue Burst, Gelato and Pineapple Express, just to name a few.