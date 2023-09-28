Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant

A fancy-pants dinner with a panoramic view of the Valley below might be a birthday or anniversary trope, but whether or not you need an excuse to dress to the nines and drop a few hundred per head, Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion is the place to be these days. Christopher Gross rebuilt the Wrigley Mansion's flagship restaurant in his name, a sleek and sexy space perched high above the Arizona Biltmore offering a razor-sharp breed of no-compromises fine dining that's a rarity around these parts. Too many hilltop restaurants phone in the food, banking on the view to fill the reservation book. Not this one. Gross' contemporary French menu is as showy as it is skillful, a flawless parade of artistry and craft served by a staff that moves with the precision of a SWAT team. But don't make the mistake of thinking the view gets second billing. The tiny dining room was carefully designed to show it off, and there isn't a bad seat in the house.