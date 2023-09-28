Little Miss BBQ is the strongest argument that Best of Phoenix should start retiring jersey numbers. This is a much tougher call than it was when Scott and Bekke Holmes opened the OG location on University in 2014. But the fact remains that nobody does as much as well and as consistently as Little Miss BBQ. The Texas-style fatty brisket with its slippery, oozing layers of smoky fat still reigns supreme, but both varieties of sausage are top-notch, specials like the beef rib and the pastrami are heart-stoppers (literally, if you aren't careful), and even the second- and third-string meats are better than most joints around town. Plus, just when you think everybody else is starting to catch up, Scott starts playing around with Mexi-Q and threatening to leave everybody in the dust all over again. His smoked green chile burrito with barbecue meat and ranch beans smothered with green mole is not only some of the best barbecue in town, it's also one of the best burritos in town. Some people make it look easy.