Best Beer Garden

Although it's technically a neighborhood park and not just a beer garden, The Park at O.H.S.O. Brewery is still the ideal place to drink beer al fresco thanks to its size, amenities, events and vibe, which is dog- and kid-friendly. Even if the beers and food weren't top-notch, which they are, this place would be a hit because it offers a range of things to do. The immense area includes a grass lawn, live music on weekends, a 9-by-15-foot movie screen, arcade games and lawn games like cornhole, with competitions at 6 p.m. Mondays and a purse for the winning team. After opening in downtown Gilbert in August 2022, The Park became a central community hub and hangout for everyone from sports fans to families with kids and dog owners, who love the brewery's house-made dog biscuits, off-leash area and "Puppies and Pints" nights from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays.