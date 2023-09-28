Best Brewery

Wren House Brewing Co. continues to stay atop of a growing field of quality local craft brewers because it keeps upping the ante. It has plenty of acolytes for its outstanding IPAs, anchored by its award-winning hazy Spellbinder. Understanding the ever-changing preferences of its drinkers, the brewery now makes a nonalcoholic version of Spellbinder, too. Wren House has expanded its lagering program, adding excellent sessionable options like its Italian pilsner Upstream and its award-winning Festbier. Wren House's bungalow on 24th Street — with beloved resident Gravy, its brewery cat — is warm and inviting. But the space is also cozy, and Wren House is growing. The brewers have already expanded to Prescott, they just opened Wren Südhalle, a European-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee, and a taproom is planned in the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall in 2024.