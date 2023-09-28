 Best Brewery 2023 | Wren House Brewing Co. | Food & Drink | Phoenix
Best Brewery

Wren House Brewing Co.

Lauren Cusimano

Wren House Brewing Co. continues to stay atop of a growing field of quality local craft brewers because it keeps upping the ante. It has plenty of acolytes for its outstanding IPAs, anchored by its award-winning hazy Spellbinder. Understanding the ever-changing preferences of its drinkers, the brewery now makes a nonalcoholic version of Spellbinder, too. Wren House has expanded its lagering program, adding excellent sessionable options like its Italian pilsner Upstream and its award-winning Festbier. Wren House's bungalow on 24th Street — with beloved resident Gravy, its brewery cat — is warm and inviting. But the space is also cozy, and Wren House is growing. The brewers have already expanded to Prescott, they just opened Wren Südhalle, a European-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee, and a taproom is planned in the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall in 2024.

Best New Brewery

Kitsune Brewing Co.

Sara Crocker

In a growing craft beer scene, Kitsune Brewing Co. has found ways to stand out from the crowd, from its comfortable, communal space in North Phoenix to its playful, ever-rotating sour series that packs familiar, fruit-forward flavors into every sip. Most recently those have included a sour that integrates the vanilla and pineapple of a Dole Whip, or Bantha Milk, a blue raspberry smoothie sour that was inspired by the yak-like creatures from "Star Wars." To say that owner Tyler Smith and his team are having fun with what they're doing is an understatement, and they're bringing that levity to your glass. But, if you're more into straightforward styles, they've got you covered there, too, with the malty Fox Diver Brown or the juicy, citrusy Forager Hazy IPA.

Best Beer Garden

The Park at O.H.S.O. Brewery

Although it's technically a neighborhood park and not just a beer garden, The Park at O.H.S.O. Brewery is still the ideal place to drink beer al fresco thanks to its size, amenities, events and vibe, which is dog- and kid-friendly. Even if the beers and food weren't top-notch, which they are, this place would be a hit because it offers a range of things to do. The immense area includes a grass lawn, live music on weekends, a 9-by-15-foot movie screen, arcade games and lawn games like cornhole, with competitions at 6 p.m. Mondays and a purse for the winning team. After opening in downtown Gilbert in August 2022, The Park became a central community hub and hangout for everyone from sports fans to families with kids and dog owners, who love the brewery's house-made dog biscuits, off-leash area and "Puppies and Pints" nights from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays.

Best Arizona-Inspired Beer

Desert Rose Cactus KÖlsch

Chris Malloy

Goldwater Brewing Co.'s Desert Rose Cactus Kölsch predates the brewery. It comes from the days when a dad spent time brewing experimental batches of beer in their garage. Years later, his sons got involved, and the beer has become a staple of the expanding brewing company. Desert Rose is made with locally grown prickly pear fruits, which give the Kölsch-style ale a deep pink hue. It's floral rather than sweet, has a hint of tartness from the fruit and is rounded out with a smooth finish. It's available on tap in the brewery's locations in Scottsdale, Mesa and Tempe, as well as in cans. Look for the cool can artwork depicting a colorful prickly pear cactus.

Best Taproom

The Wayward Taphouse

Lauren Cusimano

Locally made artwork, an always funky playlist and the glow of neon lights contribute to the casual, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere at The Wayward Taphouse. Owned by former Wren House Brewing Co. bartenders Hilda Cardenas and Tyler Goolie, the taphouse has an enviable beer list. Order a pint of an unusual brew from around the world, grab a skillfully poured Guinness or pick a colorful can of cider or wine from the fridge. Then, decide whether your night calls for a seat at the bar, a table outside on the large patio or a game of Scrabble on a coffee table at the sofas up front. The bar often hosts food pop-ups and food trucks, and customers are also welcome to order a slice from SnapBack Pizzeria right across the street.

Best Wine Bar

Sauvage Wine Bar & Shop

Geri Koeppel

Fans of natural wines — or those who are curious to explore them — have a gold mine in the new Sauvage, which expanded this year from its humble beginnings as a petite bottle shop in The Churchill. Owner Chris Linga stocks only small-production natural wines, and the list rotates constantly, creating an always-fresh experience whether you want to try a pet-nat, orange wine or Old World red. The setting in itself is so charming and cozy that it warrants a look even if you just want to pop in for a digestif and a plate of high-end bar snacks or a dessert from theDinersaur. Situated in the historic Helen Anderson House, Sauvage rejects the typical cool, modern wine bar aesthetic in favor of rooms full of antique-style furnishings and quirky artwork. But the mood also changes depending on the time and day. It attracts a wide swath of wine drinkers, including couples stopping in with strollers for an afternoon tipple, hipsters pregaming before the club and energetic crowds enjoying live DJs later at night.

Best New Wine Bar

The Wine Collective of Scottsdale

Zoya Vora-Shah opened The Wine Collective in late April 2022 and has created a buzz with her business. The Wine Collective showcases at least 40 offerings with special consideration given to Arizona-made wines. The aim is to make wine tasting accessible and an open experience, so prices are reasonable. Cozy and comfortable are two of the adjectives that describe the space. The servers are knowledgeable about the wine, and those unfamiliar with Arizona wines will certainly leave with a greater appreciation of what the state has to offer in terms of its vino selection. Small bites are paired with your favorite glass, and this is certainly a space where questions are welcome. The Wine Collective also offers private bookings for wine tastings for anniversaries and birthdays. And when you find a wine you love, you can buy one or a few bottles to go.

Best Neighborhood Wine Bar

The Cellar

Great food and drink establishments are spread out all over the Valley, but patrons don't always feel like driving a long way for a bite or a glass. Ahwatukee residents are fortunate that they don't have to go very far for a cozy, satisfying night at a wine bar. The Cellar is heavy on both the ambiance and the menu options. The wine list includes selections from around the world and comes in 5-ounce, 9-ounce and full-bottle options; there are also a limited number of beers and cocktails made with sake or Champagne. On the food side, light fare such as charcuterie boards and bruschetta provide a delicious base for our alcohol consumption. Our favorite is the baked goat cheese with roasted tomato jam and toasted Asiago, a big bowl of warm, cheesy goodness accompanied by small pieces of bread. The Cellar also offers live music on select nights, a wine club, weekly specials and occasional wine tasting events. It may not be in our neighborhood, but we're always willing to make the trek.

Best Arizona White Wine

Los Milics Hannah's 2021

We asked Google why we prefer red wine to white wine. Google told us it's because white wines are more acidic. But in Los Milics' Hannah's 2021 wine, we've found a white we don't just tolerate but love. Produced by Pavle Milic's Los Milics Vineyards in Elgin, Hannah's is a white blend described as the "inaugural Marsanne with notes of chamomile and mandarin and a hint of lemon flavor from Picpoul Blanc." The result is bright, a touch sweet without getting anywhere near cloying and dangerously drinkable. It's a little difficult to find in the wild, but it's currently on the wine list at FnB, the award-winning Scottsdale restaurant where Milic is the co-owner and runs the wine program. By the way, our white-wine-obsessed drinking companion tried Hannah's the same night we did. They loved it, too.

Best Arizona Red Wine

Golden Rule Vineyards 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

As Arizona's wine industry continues to grow, there are ever more wonderful state-produced wines to seek out and taste. We can't pretend to have tried them all, but some stick out as a bottle we won't soon forget. Case in point: Golden Rule Vineyards' 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery, located in Cochise in the southeastern part of the state, has created a cab that has notes of leather and dried fruits such as blueberries and prunes. It's not too tannic and it has a richness, a viscosity that's apparent from the first sniff in the glass to the time it lingers on the tongue after your glass is empty.

