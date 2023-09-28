Best Eastern European Market

This mini supermarket in a West Valley strip mall is an oasis for anyone looking for a taste of the old country — or countries, to be exact. No other place in the Valley carries such a stunning supply of canned, jarred and boxed delicacies from Poland and Eastern Europe to help with homesickness or to re-create familiar flavors from family dinners back in the Midwest. Whether you crave imported pickles, beets, sauerkraut, chocolate or beer, you'll find a mind-boggling variety here. The deli counter at the back also deserves a stop for its superior hams, sausages and cheeses, and if you want to speak Polish, you'll feel right at home — all staffers are fluent. Next to the deli are steam tables proudly boasting an array of ready-to-eat foods, including insanely affordable homemade Polish favorites like pierogies, golabki (stuffed cabbages), pork cutlets and creamy cucumber salad. And yes, they make paczki — those irresistible jelly doughnuts so popular around Fat Tuesday — all year long on Saturdays only, but they sell out fast, so get your dupa there early.