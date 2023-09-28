Best Ice Cream

There's no shortage of ice cream shops in a place that sees more than 100 days over 100 degrees, but Sweet Republic's three shops continue to be where we love to cool off and indulge in inventive, sometimes surprising and savory flavors. Founded 15 years ago by Helen Yung and Jan Wichayanuparp, the ice creamery endures as a favorite with items that delight, from its Campfire S'mores Sundae to root beer floats. At the center of it all is hand-spun ice creams and sorbets. We're partial to salted caramel swirl and bananas Foster, but find ourselves coming back to try rotating seasonal flavors like sweet corn and dill pickle.