Best New Mexican Cuisine

Richardson's has been serving New Mexican cuisine in central Phoenix for 35 years, and it continues to reign supreme, serving massive portions and graciously drenching them with its red and green chiles. A visit to the restaurant almost feels like an occasion, thanks to its moody lighting; comfy, cozy booths; and ever-roaring fireplace that set the tone and feel delightfully old Santa Fe and, in an ever-evolving restaurant scene, old Phoenix. The Santa Fe Trail portion of Richardson's menu reads like a compilation of greatest hits, including classic New Mexican dishes like chile relleno, carne adovada and enchiladas. If you can't decide, the New Mexican Platter is a veritable smorgasbord, featuring a cheese relleno, chicken burrito and tamale of the day, along with rice, beans, your choice of chile to top it with and a dinner plate-size tortilla. Bring your appetite — and plans for those inevitable leftovers.