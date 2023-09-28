 Best New Mexican Cuisine 2023 | Richardson's | Food & Drink | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Best New Mexican Cuisine

Richardson's

Richardson's has been serving New Mexican cuisine in central Phoenix for 35 years, and it continues to reign supreme, serving massive portions and graciously drenching them with its red and green chiles. A visit to the restaurant almost feels like an occasion, thanks to its moody lighting; comfy, cozy booths; and ever-roaring fireplace that set the tone and feel delightfully old Santa Fe and, in an ever-evolving restaurant scene, old Phoenix. The Santa Fe Trail portion of Richardson's menu reads like a compilation of greatest hits, including classic New Mexican dishes like chile relleno, carne adovada and enchiladas. If you can't decide, the New Mexican Platter is a veritable smorgasbord, featuring a cheese relleno, chicken burrito and tamale of the day, along with rice, beans, your choice of chile to top it with and a dinner plate-size tortilla. Bring your appetite — and plans for those inevitable leftovers.

Best British Pub

George & Dragon: An English Pub

Benjamin Leatherman

There aren't very many British pubs in the Valley, but out of the slim pickings, George & Dragon is undeniably the best. Grab a stool by the bar, a high-top table in the main dining room decked out with football flags and scarves or a table in the cozy side room filled with royal memorabilia. Start with a pint, such as a Boddingtons or Smithwick's on tap, before digging into the menu. Highlights include the bangers and mash; the chicken curry, available as an entree or stuffed into a flaky pasty; and the Sunday roast, available, you guessed it, on Sundays. Mint sauce is available for those who wouldn't contemplate eating lamb without it. Finish off with a sticky toffee pudding and maybe a game of darts.

Best Irish Pub

The Dubliner Irish Pub

Lauren Cusimano

The local Irish pub scene has gotten a wee bit smaller in recent years after beloved spots like Rosie McCaffrey's, O'Connor's and Rula Bula each went belly up. Thankfully, The Dubliner is still around and remains not only the Valley's longest-running Irish pub but also its best. How has it survived? It ain't just the luck o' the Irish, fella. The northeast Phoenix spot offers all the comforts of an authentic public house — including Emerald Isle-style decor, imports like Smithwick's and Harp on draft and a wall of whiskeys — plus a full menu of great Irish (Guinness-braised beef, Molly Malone mussels) and not-so Irish (their Reuben sandwich is top-notch) selections. Around the bar are the most colorful regulars you'll encounter outside of County Cork, and the weekends always feature a mighty craic with sets by the Valley's best Celtic musicians and bands. It's been that way since Seamus McCaffrey (the local publican behind the downtown Phoenix pub of the same name) opened The Dubliner in 1984, when it was reportedly the first bar in town with Guinness on tap. Go for an evening and you'll swear off other local pubs.

Best Italian Restaurant

Andreoli Italian Grocer

Jackie Mercandetti Photo

A decade ago, this pick would have earned howls of disapproval from the red sauce, white tablecloth and Chianti crowd. But Phoenix seems to have finally figured out that one of the most talented Italian cooks in the nation has been here all along, slinging his uncompromising vision of what Italian food is and should be, waiting for the day when everybody else would finally catch up. Boy, have they, and not a day too soon. Andreoli Italian Grocer is constantly packed lately, and it's no wonder why. The casual trattoria-style fare served at Giovanni Scorzo's counter service market may seem humble, but those who know, know. There's no pizazz or flash here. Just excellent ingredients, simply prepared with a maniacal attention to detail and tradition. Scorzo and his family can do it all, from the fresh-baked breads to the house-cured charcuterie to the perfect pasta and panini to the stunning dessert case. This is Italian food for Italians — simple, soulful and elegant. If you don't like it, Scorzo will tell you you're wrong. And he's probably right.

Best French Restaurant

Sottise

Tirion Morris

A whitewashed bungalow with a roomy front porch and exposed brick interior may not immediately bring to mind exquisite French cuisine, but Sottise puts guests in a Gallic frame of mind from the first sip or bite. It would be worth a trip just to enjoy the casually elegant ambiance at this attractive downtown historic home, but the food and drinks are on par with anything you might find at top Parisian cafes, countryside brasseries or while sitting by the Riviera. Its seafood specialties — from jumbo tiger prawns to a knockout salmon rillette — are fresh and delicate, and the classic escargot de Bourgogne in garlic butter sauce could not be more tender or well-executed. Even the deviled eggs are transcendent. Everything on the menu boasts the best-sourced ingredients, from the humble little gems salad to the caviar menu for all you big spenders. The refreshing cocktails and superbly chosen wine list, packed with cherry-picked all-stars from Alsace, Burgundy, Bordeaux and more, round out the experience. Sure, it's a bit pricey, but think of it this way: It's like a whirlwind vacation to the best of all things French without the expense of plane tickets and hotels.

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Ms. Martha's Caribbean Kitchen

Here are our personal rules for dining at Ms. Martha's Caribbean Kitchen: Check the hours before you go. Make sure you have time to wait. And maybe don't visit that one week of the month when you're hanging on till the next paycheck hits. Tucked away in a North Phoenix shopping center, Ms. Martha's serves mouth-watering Caribbean fare on a limited schedule (three days a week with a fairly early closing time). We love the gently fried and impossibly flaky pates filled with beef, fish or veggies; the deep, rich flavor of the oxtails, which we like to order on a bed of rice and beans; and the pleasantly spicy jerk chicken. Nothing at Ms. Martha's comes quickly (good food rarely does) or cheaply, but none of that will matter after one bite of a perfectly spiced goat curry.

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Thanh Restaurant

Lauren Cusimano

Ph Thành Restaurant is a Phoenix staple. Located on Camelback Road next to adjoining ice cream and boba tea shop Milk Run, the Vietnamese restaurant has been welcoming customers for more than a decade, and it's part of a long-standing legacy of family-owned eateries. And at this large restaurant, everyone is family. It's a gathering place for the Valley and welcomes a cross section of Phoenix residents all there to enjoy bowls of steaming hot pho, sugar cane shrimp or rice congee. We recommend starting with the build-your-own spring rolls. Order one of the bánh hi dishes and a multitude of meats, cold vermicelli noodles, fresh veggies and herbs will arrive at your table. Dip a piece of rice paper into a provided dish of water, and once it softens, fill your spring roll with all your favorite things, roll it up and enjoy. The flavors of rich meats and aromatic herbs are an exciting indication of the rest to come.

Best Thai Restaurant

Lom Wong

Allison Young

Over the past few years, Yotaka and Alex Martin have achieved nothing less than a total reinvention of the standard by which Thai restaurants in Phoenix are measured. With a heartfelt hat tip to Glai Baan for raising the bar and setting the stage, Lom Wong stepped into a city brimming with halfhearted Americanized dishes and challenged Phoenix diners to embrace Thai cuisine on its own terms. That tremendous gamble that has paid off in spades, mostly because the food at Lom Wong is so flipping good that even Americanized Thai fans set in their ways are left agape. Eschewing the big city Bangkok-style of their contemporaries (there's no pad Thai, get over it), the Martins have focused instead on faithfully re-creating the hyperlocal specialties of rural Thailand, with a particular focus on the Moklen cuisine of southern Thailand and the northern cuisine of Yotaka's native Chiang Rai. They pound their own curry pastes, squeeze their own coconut milk and cut their own noodles, resulting in a wild display of technicolor flavors unparalleled in this town and — to be frank — in most of the country.

Best Korean Restaurant

Hodori

Meagan Mastriani

Before the summer of "Gangnam Style," the rise of BTS and the K-drama invasion, a handful of mom-and-pop Korean restaurants held down the fort, but suddenly we're awash with a bevy of international Korean chains. Some of them may have a leg up on a specific dish or genre, but as an all-purpose destination for a variety of soulful homestyle food, it's tough to beat Hodori, the grande dame of the Phoenix Korean scene. Now owned by a former employee, Hodori remains as tasty and comforting as ever. Kimchi or seafood pajeon kick things off with a crisp crust and supple interior. Cold noodles like fiery bibim kuksoo or the ice-flecked broth of mul neung myun feel like they were made for Arizona. The barbecue won't match that of the better KBBQ joints, but it's still quite good and the perfect complement to Hodori's outstanding soups and stews. And mountainous shared platters like the bosam — pork belly wrapped in cabbage with kimchi and doenjang — or a cauldron of budae jungol, with its ramen noodles and thick slices of Spam, make this the perfect place to bring a horde of friends or family.

Best Korean Barbecue

Sizzle Korean BBQ

Tim Chow

Yeah, it's a bit bougie, and some might bristle at the a la carte format and phalanx of tableside grill cooks. But the fact remains that if you're looking to stuff your gullet with the best Korean-style grilled meats Phoenix has to offer, it's awfully tough to make a case against Sizzle Korean BBQ. Hyunwook Lee set his sights on elevated fare from the get-go, trucking in top-shelf meats from a Korean butcher in Los Angeles and prepping them with exceptional care. In doing so, he raised the bar and carved out a niche for premium Korean BBQ theretofore unheard of in Phoenix. Cuts of beef and pork with stunning marbling unfurl on the grill in front of you, and while it's fun to cook your own, most of the tableside cooks will do a better job if you let them. Marinades avoid the common trap of being too cloying, while sauces are potent and sparingly applied, but the truth is that these succulent, sizzling slips of meat are so good on their own, they don't really need either.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2023

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation