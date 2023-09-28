Chris Bianco and his pizzeria are synonymous with wood-fired pie-fection. Indeed, even as the list of well-made pizzas available around the Valley and the state grows, Pizzeria Bianco continues to stand out because of its dogged commitment to craftsmanship and by letting simple, high-quality local ingredients shine. Several things have happened over the past year that have put Bianco and the pizzeria on the radar of out-of-state foodies and pizza fiends. First, Bianco was recognized by the James Beard Foundation as Outstanding Restaurateur for 2022, applauding the culinary trio of Bianco joints — the pizzeria and sister restaurants Tratto and Pane Bianco. Bianco then stretched his legs, taking the pizzeria and deli to Los Angeles. That was followed up with a feature in Netflix's "Chef's Table: Pizza," which showcased not only Pizzeria Bianco's rise to culinary fame but also Bianco's near-obsession with how every element, from the grain that becomes the flour used in the dough to the amount of time in the oven, affects the final product. All this added focus solidifies what so many in the Valley already know: The best pizza comes from Pizzeria Bianco.